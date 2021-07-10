iOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video compression, multiple images and cropping
https://github.com/shijingsh/pickExample
import ImagePicker from "react-native-customized-image-picker";
Call single image picker
ImagePicker.openPicker({}).then(image => {
console.log(image);
});
Call multiple image picker
ImagePicker.openPicker({
multiple: true
}).then(images => {
console.log(images);
});
ImagePicker.openCamera({
width: 300,
height: 400,
cropping: true
}).then(image => {
console.log(image);
});
Select video
ImagePicker.openCamera({
width: 300,
height: 400,
isVideo: true
}).then(image => {
console.log(image);
});
Module is creating tmp images which are going to be cleaned up automatically somewhere in the future. If you want to force cleanup, you can use
clean to clean all tmp files.
Delete the cut, compression, and photographed pictures.
ImagePicker.clean()
.then(() => {
console.log("removed all tmp images from tmp directory");
})
.catch(e => {
console.log(e);
});
|Property
|Type
|Description
|cropping
|bool (default false)
|Enable or disable cropping
|width
|number(default 200)
|Width of result image when used with
cropping option
|height
|number(default 200)
|Height of result image when used with
cropping option
|multiple
|bool (default false)
|Enable or disable multiple image selection
|isCamera
|bool (default false)
|Enable or disable camera selection
|openCameraOnStart
|bool (default false)
|Enable or disable turn on the camera when it starts
|returnAfterShot
|bool (default false)
|Enable or disable pictures taken directly
|multipleShot
|bool (default false)
|Enable or disable Capture image multiple time
|maxSize
|number (default 9)
|set image count
|spanCount
|number (default 3)
|Set the number of pictures displayed in a row
|includeBase64
|bool (default false)
|Enable or disable includeBase64
|compressQuality
|number([0-100])
|Picture compression ratio
|minCompressSize
|number
|Setting the minimum size of the compressed file(kb)
|title
|string
|Sets the title of the page
|isVideo
|bool (default false)
|Enable or disable video only
|isSelectBoth
|bool (default false)
|Enable or disable select both images and videos
|isHidePreview
|bool (default false)
|Enable or disable hidden preview button
|isHideVideoPreview
|bool (default false)
|Enable or disable hidden video preview button
|isPlayGif
|bool (default false)
|Enable or disable play gif
|hideCropBottomControls
|bool (default true)
|Enable or disable crop controls
|aspectRatioX
|number (default 1)
|Set an aspect ratio X for crop bounds.
|aspectRatioY
|number (default 1)
|Set an aspect ratio Y for crop bounds.
|videoQuality
|number (default 1)
|1: high 0: low.
|imageLoader
|string (default "GLIDE")
|Sets the imageLoader of the page,enum(PICASSO,GLIDE,FRESCO,UNIVERSAL)
|Property
|Type
|Description
|path
|string
|Selected image location
|width
|number
|Selected image width
|height
|number
|Selected image height
|mime
|string
|Selected image MIME type (image/jpeg, image/png)
|size
|number
|Selected image size in bytes
|data
|base64
|Optional base64 selected file representation
npm i react-native-customized-image-picker --save
yarn add react-native-customized-image-picker
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.CAMERA" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.MANAGE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />
<key>NSCameraUsageDescription</key>
<string>1</string>
<key>NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription</key>
<string></string>
<key>NSPhotoLibraryAddUsageDescription</key>
<string>1</string>
<key>NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription</key>
<string>1</string>
auto linked
cd ios and run
pod install
<resources>
<string name="gallery_loading_view_click_loading_more">Load more</string>
<string name="gallery_loading_view_no_more">No more</string>
<string name="gallery_loading_view_loading">Loading…</string>
<string name="gallery_over_button_text">Complete</string>
<string name="gallery_over_button_text_checked">Complete(%1$d/%2$d)</string>
<string name="gallery_image_max_size_tip">You can only choose %1$d photos</string>
<string name="gallery_page_title">%1$d/%2$d</string>
<string name="gallery_media_grid_image_title">photos</string>
<string name="gallery_media_grid_video_title">video</string>
<string name="gallery_default_request_storage_access_permission_tips">App request to read your album</string>
<string name="gallery_default_camera_access_permission_tips">>App request to Camera</string>
<string name="gallery_default_media_empty_tips">Absolutely empty</string>
<string name="gallery_device_no_camera_tips">The device has no camera</string>
<string name="gallery_device_camera_unable">Camera not available</string>
<string name="gallery_preview_title">preview</string>
<string name="gallery_all_image">All pictures</string>
<string name="gallery_all_video">All video</string>
<string name="gallery_take_image">Photograph</string>
<string name="gallery_image_selected">Selected</string>
<string name="gallery_image_unit">pictures</string>
<string name="gallery_title_cut">cut</string>
<string name="gallery_video">record video</string>
</resources>
<resources>
<style name="AppTheme" parent="Theme.AppCompat.Light.NoActionBar">
</style>
<style name="Theme_Light.Default">
<item name="gallery_toolbar_bg">#233</item>
<item name="gallery_toolbar_close_image">@mipmap/ic_launcher</item>
<item name="gallery_toolbar_close_color">#223</item>
<item name="gallery_toolbar_widget_color">#2A2A2F</item>
<item name="gallery_toolbar_text_color">#fff</item>
<item name="gallery_toolbar_text_size">16dp</item>
<item name="gallery_toolbar_divider_height">16dp</item>
<item name="gallery_toolbar_divider_bg">#1976D2</item>
<item name="gallery_toolbar_bottom_margin">10dp</item>
<item name="gallery_toolbar_text_gravity">right</item>
<item name="gallery_toolbar_height">16dp</item>
<item name="gallery_toolbar_over_button_bg">@mipmap/ic_launcher</item>
<item name="gallery_toolbar_over_button_text_size">16dp</item>
<item name="gallery_toolbar_over_button_text_color">#446</item>
<item name="gallery_toolbar_over_button_pressed_color">#1976D2</item>
<item name="gallery_toolbar_over_button_normal_color">#1976D2</item>
<item name="gallery_color_statusbar">#1976D2</item>
<item name="gallery_color_active_widget">#1976D2</item>
<item name="gallery_checkbox_button_tint_color">#1976D2</item>
<item name="gallery_checkbox_text_color">#1976D2</item>
<item name="gallery_page_bg">#FFFFFF</item>
<item name="gallery_default_image">@mipmap/ic_launcher</item>
<item name="gallery_camera_image">@mipmap/ic_launcher</item>
<item name="gallery_camera_bg">#1976D2</item>
<item name="gallery_take_image_text_color">#1976D2</item>
<item name="gallery_ucrop_status_bar_color">#1976D2</item>
<item name="gallery_ucrop_toolbar_color">#1976D2</item>
<item name="gallery_ucrop_toolbar_widget_color">#1976D2</item>
<item name="gallery_ucrop_activity_widget_color">#1976D2</item>
<item name="gallery_ucrop_toolbar_title">@string/app_name</item>
</style>
<style name="gallery_checkBox" parent="@android:style/Widget.CompoundButton.CheckBox">
<item name="android:scaleX">1.5</item>
<item name="android:scaleY">1.5</item>
</style>
</resources>
<manifest xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
xmlns:tools="http://schemas.android.com/tools"
package="com.example"
android:versionCode="1"
android:versionName="1.0">
<application
android:name=".MainApplication"
android:allowBackup="true"
android:label="@string/app_name"
android:icon="@mipmap/ic_launcher"
tools:replace="android:theme"
android:requestLegacyExternalStorage="true"
android:theme="@style/AppTheme">
<meta-data android:name="ScopedStorage" android:value="true" />
<activity
android:name="cn.finalteam.rxgalleryfinal.ui.activity.MediaActivity"
android:exported="true"
android:theme="@style/Theme_Light.Default" />
</application>
</manifest>
MIT