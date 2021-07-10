openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-customized-image-picker

by shijingsh
1.2.2 (see all)

iOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video compression, multiple images and cropping

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

304

GitHub Stars

223

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Image Picker, React Native Image Manipulation, React Native Camera, React Native File Selector

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-customized-image-picker

iOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video compression, multiple images and cropping

Result

Usage

npm version npm downloads build:started

example

https://github.com/shijingsh/pickExample

Import library

import ImagePicker from "react-native-customized-image-picker";

Call single image picker

ImagePicker.openPicker({}).then(image => {
  console.log(image);
});

Call multiple image picker

ImagePicker.openPicker({
  multiple: true
}).then(images => {
  console.log(images);
});

Select from camera

ImagePicker.openCamera({
  width: 300,
  height: 400,
  cropping: true
}).then(image => {
  console.log(image);
});

Select video

ImagePicker.openCamera({
  width: 300,
  height: 400,
  isVideo: true
}).then(image => {
  console.log(image);
});

Optional cleanup

Module is creating tmp images which are going to be cleaned up automatically somewhere in the future. If you want to force cleanup, you can use clean to clean all tmp files. Delete the cut, compression, and photographed pictures.

ImagePicker.clean()
  .then(() => {
    console.log("removed all tmp images from tmp directory");
  })
  .catch(e => {
    console.log(e);
  });

Request Object

PropertyTypeDescription
croppingbool (default false)Enable or disable cropping
widthnumber(default 200)Width of result image when used with cropping option
heightnumber(default 200)Height of result image when used with cropping option
multiplebool (default false)Enable or disable multiple image selection
isCamerabool (default false)Enable or disable camera selection
openCameraOnStartbool (default false)Enable or disable turn on the camera when it starts
returnAfterShotbool (default false)Enable or disable pictures taken directly
multipleShotbool (default false)Enable or disable Capture image multiple time
maxSizenumber (default 9)set image count
spanCountnumber (default 3)Set the number of pictures displayed in a row
includeBase64bool (default false)Enable or disable includeBase64
compressQualitynumber([0-100])Picture compression ratio
minCompressSizenumberSetting the minimum size of the compressed file(kb)
titlestringSets the title of the page
isVideobool (default false)Enable or disable video only
isSelectBothbool (default false)Enable or disable select both images and videos
isHidePreviewbool (default false)Enable or disable hidden preview button
isHideVideoPreviewbool (default false)Enable or disable hidden video preview button
isPlayGifbool (default false)Enable or disable play gif
hideCropBottomControlsbool (default true)Enable or disable crop controls
aspectRatioXnumber (default 1)Set an aspect ratio X for crop bounds.
aspectRatioYnumber (default 1)Set an aspect ratio Y for crop bounds.
videoQualitynumber (default 1)1: high 0: low.
imageLoaderstring (default "GLIDE")Sets the imageLoader of the page,enum(PICASSO,GLIDE,FRESCO,UNIVERSAL)

Response Object

PropertyTypeDescription
pathstringSelected image location
widthnumberSelected image width
heightnumberSelected image height
mimestringSelected image MIME type (image/jpeg, image/png)
sizenumberSelected image size in bytes
database64Optional base64 selected file representation

Install

npm i react-native-customized-image-picker --save
yarn add react-native-customized-image-picker

android

add permission /android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml

    <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.CAMERA" />

    <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />
    <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />
    <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.MANAGE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />

iOS

info.plist add the following to the file

    <key>NSCameraUsageDescription</key>
    <string>1</string>
    <key>NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription</key>
    <string></string>
    <key>NSPhotoLibraryAddUsageDescription</key>
    <string>1</string>
    <key>NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription</key>
    <string>1</string>

auto linked

pod install

cd ios and run

pod install

Setting themes

Setting language

  • Add file gallery_strings.xml under the directory "yourProject\android\app\src\main\res\values".
<resources>
    <string name="gallery_loading_view_click_loading_more">Load more</string>
    <string name="gallery_loading_view_no_more">No more</string>
    <string name="gallery_loading_view_loading">Loading…</string>

    <string name="gallery_over_button_text">Complete</string>
    <string name="gallery_over_button_text_checked">Complete(%1$d/%2$d)</string>
    <string name="gallery_image_max_size_tip">You can only choose %1$d photos</string>
    <string name="gallery_page_title">%1$d/%2$d</string>
    <string name="gallery_media_grid_image_title">photos</string>
    <string name="gallery_media_grid_video_title">video</string>
    <string name="gallery_default_request_storage_access_permission_tips">App request to read your album</string>
    <string name="gallery_default_camera_access_permission_tips">>App request to Camera</string>
    <string name="gallery_default_media_empty_tips">Absolutely empty</string>
    <string name="gallery_device_no_camera_tips">The device has no camera</string>
    <string name="gallery_device_camera_unable">Camera not available</string>
    <string name="gallery_preview_title">preview</string>
    <string name="gallery_all_image">All pictures</string>
    <string name="gallery_all_video">All video</string>
    <string name="gallery_take_image">Photograph</string>
    <string name="gallery_image_selected">Selected</string>
    <string name="gallery_image_unit">pictures</string>
    <string name="gallery_title_cut">cut</string>
    <string name="gallery_video">record video</string>
</resources>

Setting style

  • modify file styles.xml under the directory "yourProject\android\app\src\main\res\values".
<resources>
   <style name="AppTheme" parent="Theme.AppCompat.Light.NoActionBar">

   </style>
   <style name="Theme_Light.Default">
       <item name="gallery_toolbar_bg">#233</item>
       <item name="gallery_toolbar_close_image">@mipmap/ic_launcher</item>
       <item name="gallery_toolbar_close_color">#223</item>
       <item name="gallery_toolbar_widget_color">#2A2A2F</item>
       <item name="gallery_toolbar_text_color">#fff</item>
       <item name="gallery_toolbar_text_size">16dp</item>
       <item name="gallery_toolbar_divider_height">16dp</item>
       <item name="gallery_toolbar_divider_bg">#1976D2</item>
       <item name="gallery_toolbar_bottom_margin">10dp</item>
       <item name="gallery_toolbar_text_gravity">right</item>
       <item name="gallery_toolbar_height">16dp</item>
       <item name="gallery_toolbar_over_button_bg">@mipmap/ic_launcher</item>
       <item name="gallery_toolbar_over_button_text_size">16dp</item>
       <item name="gallery_toolbar_over_button_text_color">#446</item>
       <item name="gallery_toolbar_over_button_pressed_color">#1976D2</item>
       <item name="gallery_toolbar_over_button_normal_color">#1976D2</item>
       <item name="gallery_color_statusbar">#1976D2</item>
       <item name="gallery_color_active_widget">#1976D2</item>
       <item name="gallery_checkbox_button_tint_color">#1976D2</item>
       <item name="gallery_checkbox_text_color">#1976D2</item>
       <item name="gallery_page_bg">#FFFFFF</item>
       <item name="gallery_default_image">@mipmap/ic_launcher</item>
       <item name="gallery_camera_image">@mipmap/ic_launcher</item>
       <item name="gallery_camera_bg">#1976D2</item>
       <item name="gallery_take_image_text_color">#1976D2</item>
       <item name="gallery_ucrop_status_bar_color">#1976D2</item>
       <item name="gallery_ucrop_toolbar_color">#1976D2</item>
       <item name="gallery_ucrop_toolbar_widget_color">#1976D2</item>
       <item name="gallery_ucrop_activity_widget_color">#1976D2</item>
       <item name="gallery_ucrop_toolbar_title">@string/app_name</item>
   </style>

   <style name="gallery_checkBox" parent="@android:style/Widget.CompoundButton.CheckBox">
       <item name="android:scaleX">1.5</item>
       <item name="android:scaleY">1.5</item>
   </style>
</resources>
  • modify file AndroidManifest.xml .
<manifest xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
    xmlns:tools="http://schemas.android.com/tools"
    package="com.example"
    android:versionCode="1"
    android:versionName="1.0">

  <application
    android:name=".MainApplication"
    android:allowBackup="true"
    android:label="@string/app_name"
    android:icon="@mipmap/ic_launcher"
    tools:replace="android:theme"
    android:requestLegacyExternalStorage="true"
    android:theme="@style/AppTheme">
      <meta-data android:name="ScopedStorage" android:value="true" />
      <activity
          android:name="cn.finalteam.rxgalleryfinal.ui.activity.MediaActivity"
          android:exported="true"
          android:theme="@style/Theme_Light.Default" />
  </application>
</manifest>
Important content
  • xmlns:tools="http://schemas.android.com/tools"
  • tools:replace="android:theme"
  • android:theme="@style/AppTheme"
  • cn.finalteam.rxgalleryfinal.ui.activity.MediaActivity Theme_Light.Default

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-native-image-picker:sunrise_over_mountains: A React Native module that allows you to use native UI to select media from the device library or directly from the camera.
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
118K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
15
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
12Easy to Use
6Performant
expo-image-pickerAn open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
56K
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
rni
react-native-image-crop-pickeriOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video, configurable compression, multiple images and cropping
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
81K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant
@react-native-community/camerarollCameraRoll is a react-native native module that provides access to the local camera roll or photo library.
GitHub Stars
532
Weekly Downloads
50K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use
rnc
react-native-camera-roll-picker📷 A React Native component providing images selection from camera roll
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
2K
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

react-native-customized-image-picker examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioreact-native-customized-image-picker examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use react-native-customized-image-picker by viewing and forking react-native-customized-image-picker example apps on CodeSandbox
shijingsh/react-native-customized-image-picker
giters.comshijingsh/react-native-customized-image-pickershijingsh react-native-customized-image-picker: iOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video compression, multiple images and cropping
React-native-customized-image-picker NPM | npm.io
npm.io7 months agoReact-native-customized-image-picker NPM | npm.ionpm.io is an NPM packages aggregator and search engine designed to make your node package search fast, smooth and simple.
react-native-customized-image-picker by shijingsh
xscode.comreact-native-customized-image-picker by shijingshiOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video compression, multiple images and cropping