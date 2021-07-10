iOS/Android image picker with support for camera, video compression, multiple images and cropping

Result

Usage

example

https://github.com/shijingsh/pickExample

Import library

import ImagePicker from "react-native-customized-image-picker" ;

Select from gallery

Call single image picker

ImagePicker.openPicker({}).then( image => { console .log(image); });

Call multiple image picker

ImagePicker.openPicker({ multiple : true }).then( images => { console .log(images); });

Select from camera

ImagePicker.openCamera({ width : 300 , height : 400 , cropping : true }).then( image => { console .log(image); });

Select video

ImagePicker.openCamera({ width : 300 , height : 400 , isVideo : true }).then( image => { console .log(image); });

Optional cleanup

Module is creating tmp images which are going to be cleaned up automatically somewhere in the future. If you want to force cleanup, you can use clean to clean all tmp files. Delete the cut, compression, and photographed pictures.

ImagePicker.clean() .then( () => { console .log( "removed all tmp images from tmp directory" ); }) .catch( e => { console .log(e); });

Request Object

Property Type Description cropping bool (default false) Enable or disable cropping width number(default 200) Width of result image when used with cropping option height number(default 200) Height of result image when used with cropping option multiple bool (default false) Enable or disable multiple image selection isCamera bool (default false) Enable or disable camera selection openCameraOnStart bool (default false) Enable or disable turn on the camera when it starts returnAfterShot bool (default false) Enable or disable pictures taken directly multipleShot bool (default false) Enable or disable Capture image multiple time maxSize number (default 9) set image count spanCount number (default 3) Set the number of pictures displayed in a row includeBase64 bool (default false) Enable or disable includeBase64 compressQuality number([0-100]) Picture compression ratio minCompressSize number Setting the minimum size of the compressed file(kb) title string Sets the title of the page isVideo bool (default false) Enable or disable video only isSelectBoth bool (default false) Enable or disable select both images and videos isHidePreview bool (default false) Enable or disable hidden preview button isHideVideoPreview bool (default false) Enable or disable hidden video preview button isPlayGif bool (default false) Enable or disable play gif hideCropBottomControls bool (default true) Enable or disable crop controls aspectRatioX number (default 1) Set an aspect ratio X for crop bounds. aspectRatioY number (default 1) Set an aspect ratio Y for crop bounds. videoQuality number (default 1) 1: high 0: low. imageLoader string (default "GLIDE") Sets the imageLoader of the page,enum(PICASSO,GLIDE,FRESCO,UNIVERSAL)

Response Object

Property Type Description path string Selected image location width number Selected image width height number Selected image height mime string Selected image MIME type (image/jpeg, image/png) size number Selected image size in bytes data base64 Optional base64 selected file representation

Install

npm i react- native -customized-image-picker --save yarn add react- native -customized-image-picker

android

add permission /android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml

< uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.CAMERA" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.MANAGE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />

iOS

info.plist add the following to the file

< key > NSCameraUsageDescription </ key > < string > 1 </ string > < key > NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription </ key > < string > </ string > < key > NSPhotoLibraryAddUsageDescription </ key > < string > 1 </ string > < key > NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription </ key > < string > 1 </ string >

auto linked

pod install

cd ios and run

pod install

Setting themes

Setting language

Add file gallery_strings.xml under the directory "yourProject\android\app\src\main\res\values".

< resources > < string name = "gallery_loading_view_click_loading_more" > Load more </ string > < string name = "gallery_loading_view_no_more" > No more </ string > < string name = "gallery_loading_view_loading" > Loading… </ string > < string name = "gallery_over_button_text" > Complete </ string > < string name = "gallery_over_button_text_checked" > Complete(%1$d/%2$d) </ string > < string name = "gallery_image_max_size_tip" > You can only choose %1$d photos </ string > < string name = "gallery_page_title" > %1$d/%2$d </ string > < string name = "gallery_media_grid_image_title" > photos </ string > < string name = "gallery_media_grid_video_title" > video </ string > < string name = "gallery_default_request_storage_access_permission_tips" > App request to read your album </ string > < string name = "gallery_default_camera_access_permission_tips" > >App request to Camera </ string > < string name = "gallery_default_media_empty_tips" > Absolutely empty </ string > < string name = "gallery_device_no_camera_tips" > The device has no camera </ string > < string name = "gallery_device_camera_unable" > Camera not available </ string > < string name = "gallery_preview_title" > preview </ string > < string name = "gallery_all_image" > All pictures </ string > < string name = "gallery_all_video" > All video </ string > < string name = "gallery_take_image" > Photograph </ string > < string name = "gallery_image_selected" > Selected </ string > < string name = "gallery_image_unit" > pictures </ string > < string name = "gallery_title_cut" > cut </ string > < string name = "gallery_video" > record video </ string > </ resources >

Setting style

modify file styles.xml under the directory "yourProject\android\app\src\main\res\values".

< resources > < style name = "AppTheme" parent = "Theme.AppCompat.Light.NoActionBar" > </ style > < style name = "Theme_Light.Default" > < item name = "gallery_toolbar_bg" > #233 </ item > < item name = "gallery_toolbar_close_image" > @mipmap/ic_launcher </ item > < item name = "gallery_toolbar_close_color" > #223 </ item > < item name = "gallery_toolbar_widget_color" > #2A2A2F </ item > < item name = "gallery_toolbar_text_color" > #fff </ item > < item name = "gallery_toolbar_text_size" > 16dp </ item > < item name = "gallery_toolbar_divider_height" > 16dp </ item > < item name = "gallery_toolbar_divider_bg" > #1976D2 </ item > < item name = "gallery_toolbar_bottom_margin" > 10dp </ item > < item name = "gallery_toolbar_text_gravity" > right </ item > < item name = "gallery_toolbar_height" > 16dp </ item > < item name = "gallery_toolbar_over_button_bg" > @mipmap/ic_launcher </ item > < item name = "gallery_toolbar_over_button_text_size" > 16dp </ item > < item name = "gallery_toolbar_over_button_text_color" > #446 </ item > < item name = "gallery_toolbar_over_button_pressed_color" > #1976D2 </ item > < item name = "gallery_toolbar_over_button_normal_color" > #1976D2 </ item > < item name = "gallery_color_statusbar" > #1976D2 </ item > < item name = "gallery_color_active_widget" > #1976D2 </ item > < item name = "gallery_checkbox_button_tint_color" > #1976D2 </ item > < item name = "gallery_checkbox_text_color" > #1976D2 </ item > < item name = "gallery_page_bg" > #FFFFFF </ item > < item name = "gallery_default_image" > @mipmap/ic_launcher </ item > < item name = "gallery_camera_image" > @mipmap/ic_launcher </ item > < item name = "gallery_camera_bg" > #1976D2 </ item > < item name = "gallery_take_image_text_color" > #1976D2 </ item > < item name = "gallery_ucrop_status_bar_color" > #1976D2 </ item > < item name = "gallery_ucrop_toolbar_color" > #1976D2 </ item > < item name = "gallery_ucrop_toolbar_widget_color" > #1976D2 </ item > < item name = "gallery_ucrop_activity_widget_color" > #1976D2 </ item > < item name = "gallery_ucrop_toolbar_title" > @string/app_name </ item > </ style > < style name = "gallery_checkBox" parent = "@android:style/Widget.CompoundButton.CheckBox" > < item name = "android:scaleX" > 1.5 </ item > < item name = "android:scaleY" > 1.5 </ item > </ style > </ resources >

modify file AndroidManifest.xml .

< manifest xmlns:android = "http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" xmlns:tools = "http://schemas.android.com/tools" package = "com.example" android:versionCode = "1" android:versionName = "1.0" > < application android:name = ".MainApplication" android:allowBackup = "true" android:label = "@string/app_name" android:icon = "@mipmap/ic_launcher" tools:replace = "android:theme" android:requestLegacyExternalStorage = "true" android:theme = "@style/AppTheme" > < meta-data android:name = "ScopedStorage" android:value = "true" /> < activity android:name = "cn.finalteam.rxgalleryfinal.ui.activity.MediaActivity" android:exported = "true" android:theme = "@style/Theme_Light.Default" /> </ application > </ manifest >

Important content

License

MIT