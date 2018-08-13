React Native Custom Tabs

Chrome Custom Tabs for React Native.

Custom Tabs is supported only for Android, so the behavior on each platform is bellow.

Android

If Chrome is installed, open the URL in Chrome that you have customized some of the look & feel. If it is not installed, open in other browser.

iOS

If Chrome is installed, open the URL in it. If it is not installed, open in Safari.

Customization and detailed behavior refer to the Usage.

Installation

npm install react- native -custom-tabs --save

To link the native module automatically, it is recommended that you use the rnpm.

rnpm link

Android

In Android, Add it in your root build.gradle (e.g. example) at the end of repositories:

allprojects { repositories { ... maven { url "https://jitpack.io" } } }

And, provide CustomTabsPackage in your Application class.

import com.github.droibit.android.reactnative.customtabs.CustomTabsPackage; protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.asList( ..., new CustomTabsPackage() ); }

If you use version 0.1.5 or higher, change the app build.gradle .

android { ... compileSdkVersion 25 buildToolsVersion "25.0.1" } dependencies { ... compile "com.android.support:appcompat-v7:25.0.1" }

Usage

Open the URL as Linking of React Native.

CustomTabs.openURL( 'https://www.google.com' ).then( ( launched: {boolean} ) => { console .log( `Launched custom tabs: ${launched} ` ); }).catch( err => { console .error(err) });

Customize for Android

You can customize the look & feel in Android. The following option is ignored in iOS.

import { ANIMATIONS_SLIDE, ANIMATIONS_FADE } from 'react-native-custom-tabs' ; CustomTabs.openURL(url, { toolbarColor : '#607D8B' , enableUrlBarHiding : true , showPageTitle : true , enableDefaultShare : true , animations : { startEnter : 'slide_in_bottom' , startExit : 'slide_out_bottom' , endEnter : 'slide_in_bottom' , endExit : 'slide_out_bottom' , }, headers : { 'my-custom-header' : 'my custom header value' }, forceCloseOnRedirection : true , });

The option to support:

property type default description toolbarColor string undefined the Toolbar color. Supported formats are: #RRGGBB, #AARRGGBB, etc. enableUrlBarHiding boolean undefined Enables the url bar to hide as the user scrolls down on the page. showPageTitle boolean undefined Sets whether the title should be shown in the custom tab. enableDefaultShare boolean undefined Whether to add a default shared items of the menu. animations Object undefined Sets the exit and start animations. ANIMATIONS_FADE, ANIMATIONS_SLIDE or custom object with string properties startEnter , startExit , endEnter and endExit each defining an Android animation resource ID to use for the animations, such as slide_in_right . headers Object undefined Sets any custom headers that should be used. forceCloseOnRedirection boolean undefined Workaround that Custom Tabs doesn't close on redirecting back to app scheme.(#11)

undefined property is default behavior of the Custom Tabs.

Customize and default look & feel.



