rnc

react-native-custom-tabs

by Shinya Kumagai
0.1.7

Chrome Custom Tabs for React Native.

Overview

Readme

React Native Custom Tabs

npm version Software License

Chrome Custom Tabs for React Native.
Custom Tabs is supported only for Android, so the behavior on each platform is bellow.

  • Android
    If Chrome is installed, open the URL in Chrome that you have customized some of the look & feel. If it is not installed, open in other browser.

  • iOS
    If Chrome is installed, open the URL in it. If it is not installed, open in Safari.

Customization and detailed behavior refer to the Usage.

Installation

npm install react-native-custom-tabs --save

To link the native module automatically, it is recommended that you use the rnpm.

rnpm link

Android

In Android, Add it in your root build.gradle(e.g. example) at the end of repositories:

allprojects {
    repositories {
        ...
        maven { url "https://jitpack.io" }
    }
}

And, provide CustomTabsPackage in your Application class.

import com.github.droibit.android.reactnative.customtabs.CustomTabsPackage;

@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
    return Arrays.asList(
            ...,
            new CustomTabsPackage()
    );
}

If you use version 0.1.5 or higher, change the app build.gradle.

android {
    ...
    compileSdkVersion 25
    buildToolsVersion "25.0.1"
}

dependencies {
    ...
    compile "com.android.support:appcompat-v7:25.0.1"
}

Usage

Open the URL as Linking of React Native.

CustomTabs.openURL('https://www.google.com').then((launched: {boolean}) => {
  console.log(`Launched custom tabs: ${launched}`);
}).catch(err => {
  console.error(err)
});

Customize for Android

You can customize the look & feel in Android. The following option is ignored in iOS.

import {
    ANIMATIONS_SLIDE,
    ANIMATIONS_FADE
} from 'react-native-custom-tabs';

CustomTabs.openURL(url, {
  toolbarColor: '#607D8B',
  enableUrlBarHiding: true,
  showPageTitle: true,
  enableDefaultShare: true,
  // Specify full animation resource identifier(package:anim/name)
  // or only resource name(in case of animation bundled with app).
  animations: {
    startEnter: 'slide_in_bottom',
    startExit: 'slide_out_bottom',
    endEnter: 'slide_in_bottom',
    endExit: 'slide_out_bottom',
  },
  // And supports SLIDE and FADE as default animation.
  // animations: ANIMATIONS_SLIDE or ANIMATIONS_FADE.
  headers: {
    'my-custom-header': 'my custom header value'
  },
  forceCloseOnRedirection: true,
});

The option to support:

propertytypedefaultdescription
toolbarColorstringundefinedthe Toolbar color. Supported formats are: #RRGGBB, #AARRGGBB, etc.
enableUrlBarHidingbooleanundefinedEnables the url bar to hide as the user scrolls down on the page.
showPageTitlebooleanundefinedSets whether the title should be shown in the custom tab.
enableDefaultSharebooleanundefinedWhether to add a default shared items of the menu.
animationsObjectundefinedSets the exit and start animations. ANIMATIONS_FADE, ANIMATIONS_SLIDE or custom object with string properties startEnter, startExit, endEnter and endExit each defining an Android animation resource ID to use for the animations, such as slide_in_right.
headersObjectundefinedSets any custom headers that should be used.
forceCloseOnRedirectionbooleanundefinedWorkaround that Custom Tabs doesn't close on redirecting back to app scheme.(#11)

undefined property is default behavior of the Custom Tabs.

Customize and default look & feel.
screenshot

License

Copyright (C) 2015 The Android Open Source Project
Copyright (C) 2016 Shinya Kumagai

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
You may obtain a copy of the License at

   http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
limitations under the License.

