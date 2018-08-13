Chrome Custom Tabs for React Native.
Custom Tabs is supported only for Android, so the behavior on each platform is bellow.
Android
If Chrome is installed, open the URL in Chrome that you have customized some of the look & feel. If it is not installed, open in other browser.
iOS
If Chrome is installed, open the URL in it. If it is not installed, open in Safari.
Customization and detailed behavior refer to the Usage.
npm install react-native-custom-tabs --save
To link the native module automatically, it is recommended that you use the rnpm.
rnpm link
In Android, Add it in your root
build.gradle(e.g. example) at the end of repositories:
allprojects {
repositories {
...
maven { url "https://jitpack.io" }
}
}
And, provide
CustomTabsPackage in your Application class.
import com.github.droibit.android.reactnative.customtabs.CustomTabsPackage;
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.asList(
...,
new CustomTabsPackage()
);
}
If you use version
0.1.5 or higher, change the app
build.gradle.
android {
...
compileSdkVersion 25
buildToolsVersion "25.0.1"
}
dependencies {
...
compile "com.android.support:appcompat-v7:25.0.1"
}
Open the URL as
Linking of React Native.
CustomTabs.openURL('https://www.google.com').then((launched: {boolean}) => {
console.log(`Launched custom tabs: ${launched}`);
}).catch(err => {
console.error(err)
});
You can customize the look & feel in Android. The following option is ignored in iOS.
import {
ANIMATIONS_SLIDE,
ANIMATIONS_FADE
} from 'react-native-custom-tabs';
CustomTabs.openURL(url, {
toolbarColor: '#607D8B',
enableUrlBarHiding: true,
showPageTitle: true,
enableDefaultShare: true,
// Specify full animation resource identifier(package:anim/name)
// or only resource name(in case of animation bundled with app).
animations: {
startEnter: 'slide_in_bottom',
startExit: 'slide_out_bottom',
endEnter: 'slide_in_bottom',
endExit: 'slide_out_bottom',
},
// And supports SLIDE and FADE as default animation.
// animations: ANIMATIONS_SLIDE or ANIMATIONS_FADE.
headers: {
'my-custom-header': 'my custom header value'
},
forceCloseOnRedirection: true,
});
The option to support:
|property
|type
|default
|description
|toolbarColor
|string
|undefined
|the Toolbar color. Supported formats are: #RRGGBB, #AARRGGBB, etc.
|enableUrlBarHiding
|boolean
|undefined
|Enables the url bar to hide as the user scrolls down on the page.
|showPageTitle
|boolean
|undefined
|Sets whether the title should be shown in the custom tab.
|enableDefaultShare
|boolean
|undefined
|Whether to add a default shared items of the menu.
|animations
|Object
|undefined
|Sets the exit and start animations. ANIMATIONS_FADE, ANIMATIONS_SLIDE or custom object with string properties
startEnter,
startExit,
endEnter and
endExit each defining an Android animation resource ID to use for the animations, such as
slide_in_right.
|headers
|Object
|undefined
|Sets any custom headers that should be used.
|forceCloseOnRedirection
|boolean
|undefined
|Workaround that Custom Tabs doesn't close on redirecting back to app scheme.(#11)
undefined property is default behavior of the Custom Tabs.
Customize and default look & feel.
