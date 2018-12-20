openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnc

react-native-custom-qr-codes

by Geoff Natin
2.0.0 (see all)

Customisable QR codes for React Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

201

GitHub Stars

82

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-custom-qr-codes

example-qr-code-1 example-qr-code-1 example-qr-code-3

Customisable QR Codes for React Native.

Installation

npm install react-native-custom-qr-codes

If you are not using Expo, you will also have to manually link the react-native-svg library.
Follow the instructions here to do this.

Usage

import { QRCode } from 'react-native-custom-qr-codes';

<QRCode content='https://reactnative.com'/>

Properties

PropDescriptionDefault
contentThe String to be encoded in the QR code.'No Content'
codeStyleThe style of the centre QR Code pieces.square
outerEyeStyleThe style of the outside of the QR Code's eyes.square
innerEyeStyleThe style of the inside of the QR Code's eyes.square
sizeThe width & height of the component.250
colorThe color of the QR Code.black
backgroundColorThe background color of the component.white
paddingThe padding between the edge of the component and the QR Code itself (In terms of QR code piece sizes).1
logoThe image to be put in the centre of the QR Code.
Must use a higher ecl for QR Code to work with a logo.
(L->M->Q->H)		none
logoSizeThe size of the logo in the QR Code.none
linearGradientThe two colors to be used for the linear gradient for the foreground.none
gradientDirectionThe numbers that define the orientation of the linear gradient.[0,0,170,0]
backgroundImageThe image to be used as the filling of the QR Code pieces.
The Eyes can not be styled if a background image is used.		none
eclThe error correction level of the QR Code.L

Examples

codeStyle

<QRCode codeStyle='square' />
<QRCode codeStyle='circle' />
<QRCode codeStyle='dot' />
<QRCode codeStyle='diamond' />
<QRCode codeStyle='sharp' />

outerEyeStyle

<QRCode outerEyeStyle='square' />
<QRCode outerEyeStyle='circle' />
<QRCode outerEyeStyle='diamond' />

innerEyeStyle

<QRCode innerEyeStyle='square' />
<QRCode innerEyeStyle='circle' />
<QRCode innerEyeStyle='diamond' />

<QRCode logo={require('./dab.png')} />

linearGradient

<QRCode linearGradient={['rgb(255,0,0)','rgb(0,255,255)']} />
<QRCode linearGradient={['rgb(255,0,0)','rgb(0,255,255)']} gradientDirection={[0,170,0,0]} />

backgroundImage

<QRCode backgroundImage={require('./galaxy.png')} />

Contributing

Take a look at CONTRIBUTING.md 😁

License

MIT License. © Geoffrey Natin 2017

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial