Customisable QR Codes for React Native.

Installation

npm install react-native-custom-qr-codes

If you are not using Expo, you will also have to manually link the react-native-svg library.

Follow the instructions here to do this.

Usage

import { QRCode } from 'react-native-custom-qr-codes' ; < QRCode content = 'https://reactnative.com' />

Properties

Prop Description Default content The String to be encoded in the QR code. 'No Content' codeStyle The style of the centre QR Code pieces. square outerEyeStyle The style of the outside of the QR Code's eyes. square innerEyeStyle The style of the inside of the QR Code's eyes. square size The width & height of the component. 250 color The color of the QR Code. black backgroundColor The background color of the component. white padding The padding between the edge of the component and the QR Code itself (In terms of QR code piece sizes). 1 logo The image to be put in the centre of the QR Code.

Must use a higher ecl for QR Code to work with a logo.

(L->M->Q->H) none logoSize The size of the logo in the QR Code. none linearGradient The two colors to be used for the linear gradient for the foreground. none gradientDirection The numbers that define the orientation of the linear gradient. [0,0,170,0] backgroundImage The image to be used as the filling of the QR Code pieces.

The Eyes can not be styled if a background image is used. none ecl The error correction level of the QR Code. L

Examples

codeStyle

<QRCode codeStyle= 'square' /> <QRCode codeStyle='circle' /> <QRCode codeStyle='dot' /> <QRCode codeStyle='diamond' /> <QRCode codeStyle='sharp' />

outerEyeStyle

<QRCode outerEyeStyle= 'square' /> <QRCode outerEyeStyle='circle' /> <QRCode outerEyeStyle='diamond' />

innerEyeStyle

<QRCode innerEyeStyle= 'square' /> <QRCode innerEyeStyle='circle' /> <QRCode innerEyeStyle='diamond' />

logo

<QRCode logo={ require ( './dab.png' )} />

linearGradient

<QRCode linearGradient={[ 'rgb(255,0,0)' , 'rgb(0,255,255)' ]} /> < QRCode linearGradient = {[ ' rgb ( 255 , 0 , 0 )',' rgb ( 0 , 255 , 255 )']} gradientDirection = {[0,170,0,0]} />

backgroundImage

<QRCode backgroundImage={ require ( './galaxy.png' )} />

Contributing

Take a look at CONTRIBUTING.md 😁

License

MIT License. © Geoffrey Natin 2017