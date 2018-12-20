Customisable QR Codes for React Native.
npm install react-native-custom-qr-codes
If you are not using Expo, you will also have to manually link the react-native-svg library.
Follow the instructions here to do this.
import { QRCode } from 'react-native-custom-qr-codes';
<QRCode content='https://reactnative.com'/>
|Prop
|Description
|Default
content
|The String to be encoded in the QR code.
'No Content'
codeStyle
|The style of the centre QR Code pieces.
square
outerEyeStyle
|The style of the outside of the QR Code's eyes.
square
innerEyeStyle
|The style of the inside of the QR Code's eyes.
square
size
|The width & height of the component.
250
color
|The color of the QR Code.
black
backgroundColor
|The background color of the component.
white
padding
|The padding between the edge of the component and the QR Code itself (In terms of QR code piece sizes).
1
logo
|The image to be put in the centre of the QR Code.
Must use a higher
ecl for QR Code to work with a logo.
(L->M->Q->H)
|none
logoSize
|The size of the logo in the QR Code.
|none
linearGradient
|The two colors to be used for the linear gradient for the foreground.
|none
gradientDirection
|The numbers that define the orientation of the linear gradient.
[0,0,170,0]
backgroundImage
|The image to be used as the filling of the QR Code pieces.
The Eyes can not be styled if a background image is used.
|none
ecl
|The error correction level of the QR Code.
L
codeStyle
<QRCode codeStyle='square' />
<QRCode codeStyle='circle' />
<QRCode codeStyle='dot' />
<QRCode codeStyle='diamond' />
<QRCode codeStyle='sharp' />
outerEyeStyle
<QRCode outerEyeStyle='square' />
<QRCode outerEyeStyle='circle' />
<QRCode outerEyeStyle='diamond' />
innerEyeStyle
<QRCode innerEyeStyle='square' />
<QRCode innerEyeStyle='circle' />
<QRCode innerEyeStyle='diamond' />
<QRCode logo={require('./dab.png')} />
<QRCode linearGradient={['rgb(255,0,0)','rgb(0,255,255)']} />
<QRCode linearGradient={['rgb(255,0,0)','rgb(0,255,255)']} gradientDirection={[0,170,0,0]} />
<QRCode backgroundImage={require('./galaxy.png')} />
Take a look at CONTRIBUTING.md 😁
MIT License. © Geoffrey Natin 2017