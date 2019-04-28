React native customizable picker component.
Using npm:
npm i -S react-native-custom-picker
or yarn:
yarn add react-native-custom-picker
|Prop Name
|Data Type
|Default Values
|Description
|options
|any[]
|undefined
|Option list.
|value
|any
|undefined
|Current selected item.
|defaultValue
|any
|undefined
|Default value. When clear button pressed this value become selected item.
|placeholder
|string
|'Pick an item'
|Placeholder, as default text to display when no option is selected.
|modalAnimationType
|'none', 'slide' or 'fade'
|'none'
|Modal animation type.
|headerTemplate
|HeaderTemplateFunction
|undefined
|Assign function to render header.
|footerTemplate
|FooterTemplateFunction
|undefined
|Assign function to render footer.
|fieldTemplate
|FieldTemplateFunction
|Basic/default field view
|Assign function to render field view.
|fieldTemplateProps
|FieldTemplateProps
|undefined
|Props for field template
|optionTemplate
|OptionTemplateFunction
|Basic/default option view
|Assign function to render option.
|optionTemplateProps
|OptionTemplateProps
|undefined
|Props for option template
|getLabel
|(selectedItem: any) => string
|Returns
selectedItem.toString()
|Assign function to return the selected option text to be displayed in field.
|style
|ViewStyle
|default
|Style of field container.
|backdropStyle
|ViewStyle
|default
|Style of modal backdrop.
|modalStyle
|ViewStyle
|default
|Dropdown modal style.
|maxHeight
|ViewStyle
|default
|Maximum height of modal.
|refreshControl
|RefreshControl
|undefined
|Component for pull-to-refresh functionality.
|scrollViewProps
|ScrollViewProps
|undefined
|ScrollView props. See: https://github.com/budiadiono/react-native-custom-picker/issues/3
|onValueChange
|ViewStyle
|undefined
|Event fired when value has been changed.
|onFocus
|ViewStyle
|undefined
|Event fired when modal is opened.
|onBlur
|ViewStyle
|undefined
|Event fired when modal is closed.
|Prop Name
|Data Type
|Default Values
|Description
|textStyle
|TextStyle
|undefined
|Style of field text.
|containerStyle
|ViewStyle
|undefined
|Style of field container.
|clearImage
|JSX.Element
|cross icon
|Image element for clear button.
|Prop Name
|Data Type
|Default Values
|Description
|textStyle
|TextStyle
|undefined
|Style of option text.
|containerStyle
|ViewStyle
|undefined
|Style of option container.
You can use
CustomPicker component directly as shown below:
import * as React from 'react'
import { Alert, View } from 'react-native'
import { CustomPicker } from 'react-native-custom-picker'
export class BasicExample extends React.Component {
render() {
const options = ['One', 'Two', 'Three', 'Four', 'Five']
return (
<View style={{ flex: 1, flexDirection: 'column', justifyContent: 'center' }}>
<CustomPicker
options={options}
onValueChange={value => {
Alert.alert('Selected Item', value || 'No item were selected!')
}}
/>
</View>
)
}
}
Or customize it your self like this:
import * as React from 'react'
import { Alert, Text, View, TouchableOpacity, StyleSheet } from 'react-native'
import { CustomPicker } from 'react-native-custom-picker'
export class CustomExample extends React.Component {
render() {
const options = [
{
color: '#2660A4',
label: 'One',
value: 1
},
{
color: '#FF6B35',
label: 'Two',
value: 2
},
{
color: '#FFBC42',
label: 'Three',
value: 3
},
{
color: '#AD343E',
label: 'Four',
value: 4
},
{
color: '#051C2B',
label: 'Five',
value: 5
}
]
return (
<View style={{ flex: 1, flexDirection: 'column', justifyContent: 'center' }}>
<CustomPicker
placeholder={'Please select your favorite item...'}
options={options}
getLabel={item => item.label}
fieldTemplate={this.renderField}
optionTemplate={this.renderOption}
headerTemplate={this.renderHeader}
footerTemplate={this.renderFooter}
onValueChange={value => {
Alert.alert('Selected Item', value ? JSON.stringify(value) : 'No item were selected!')
}}
/>
</View>
)
}
renderHeader() {
return (
<View style={styles.headerFooterContainer}>
<Text>This is header</Text>
</View>
)
}
renderFooter(action) {
return (
<TouchableOpacity
style={styles.headerFooterContainer}
onPress={() => {
Alert.alert('Footer', "You've click the footer!", [
{
text: 'OK'
},
{
text: 'Close Dropdown',
onPress: action.close.bind(this)
}
])
}}
>
<Text>This is footer, click me!</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
)
}
renderField(settings) {
const { selectedItem, defaultText, getLabel, clear } = settings
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<View>
{!selectedItem && <Text style={[styles.text, { color: 'grey' }]}>{defaultText}</Text>}
{selectedItem && (
<View style={styles.innerContainer}>
<TouchableOpacity style={styles.clearButton} onPress={clear}>
<Text style={{ color: '#fff' }}>Clear</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
<Text style={[styles.text, { color: selectedItem.color }]}>
{getLabel(selectedItem)}
</Text>
</View>
)}
</View>
</View>
)
}
renderOption(settings) {
const { item, getLabel } = settings
return (
<View style={styles.optionContainer}>
<View style={styles.innerContainer}>
<View style={[styles.box, { backgroundColor: item.color }]} />
<Text style={{ color: item.color, alignSelf: 'flex-start' }}>{getLabel(item)}</Text>
</View>
</View>
)
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
borderColor: 'grey',
borderWidth: 1,
padding: 15
},
innerContainer: {
flexDirection: 'row',
alignItems: 'stretch'
},
text: {
fontSize: 18
},
headerFooterContainer: {
padding: 10,
alignItems: 'center'
},
clearButton: { backgroundColor: 'grey', borderRadius: 5, marginRight: 10, padding: 5 },
optionContainer: {
padding: 10,
borderBottomColor: 'grey',
borderBottomWidth: 1
},
optionInnerContainer: {
flex: 1,
flexDirection: 'row'
},
box: {
width: 20,
height: 20,
marginRight: 10
}
})
MIT