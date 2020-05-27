openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnc

react-native-custom-actionsheet

by Valery Bugakov
0.1.1 (see all)

📜 Cross platform custom ActionSheet

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.5K

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-custom-actionsheet

Cross platform ActionSheet. This component implements a custom ActionSheet and provides the same way of drawing it on the different platforms (iOS and Android). Actually, In order to keep the best effect, it still uses the ActionSheetIOS on iOS. For custom ActionSheet it uses different styles depending on the platform.

This project is based on react-native-actionsheet by beefe.

Installation

npm i -S react-native-custom-actionsheet

Usage of ActionSheetCustom

so you can customize ActionSheet buttons

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { View, Text, StyleSheet } from 'react-native'
import { ActionSheetCustom as ActionSheet } from 'react-native-custom-actionsheet'

const CANCEL_INDEX = 0
const DESTRUCTIVE_INDEX = 4
const options = [
  'Cancel',
  'Apple',
  {
    component: <Text style={{ color: 'orange', fontSize: 24 }}>Banana</Text>,
    height: 80,
  },
  'Watermelon',
  {
    component: <Text style={{ color: 'blueviolet' }}>Apple</Text>,
    height: 40,
  },
]
const title = <Text style={{ color: 'crimson', fontSize: 18 }}>Which one do you like?</Text>

class CustomExample extends Component {
  state = {
    selected: 1,
  }

  showActionSheet = () => this.actionSheet.show()

  getActionSheetRef = ref => (this.actionSheet = ref)

  handlePress = index => this.setState({ selected: index })

  render() {
    const { selected } = this.state
    const selectedText = options[selected].component || options[selected]

    return (
      <View style={styles.wrapper}>
        <Text style={{ marginBottom: 20 }}>
          I like {selectedText}
        </Text>
        <Text style={styles.button} onPress={this.showActionSheet}>
          Custom ActionSheet
        </Text>
        <ActionSheet
          ref={this.getActionSheetRef}
          title={title}
          message="custom message custom message custom message custom message custom message custom message "
          options={options}
          cancelButtonIndex={CANCEL_INDEX}
          destructiveButtonIndex={DESTRUCTIVE_INDEX}
          onPress={this.handlePress}
        />
      </View>
    )
  }
}

Usage

import React from 'react'
import { View, Text, StyleSheet } from 'react-native'
import ActionSheet from 'react-native-custom-actionsheet'

const CANCEL_INDEX = 0
const DESTRUCTIVE_INDEX = 4
const options = [ 'Cancel', 'Apple', 'Banana', 'Watermelon', 'Durian' ]
const title = 'Which one do you like?'

class DefaultExample extends React.Component {
  state = {
    selected: '',
  }

  showActionSheet = () => this.actionSheet.show()

  getActionSheetRef = ref => (this.actionSheet = ref)

  handlePress = (index) => this.setState({ selected: index })

  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.wrapper}>
        <Text style={{marginBottom: 20}}>
          I like {options[this.state.selected]}
        </Text>
        <Text style={styles.button} onPress={this.showActionSheet}>
          Default ActionSheet
        </Text>
        <ActionSheet
          ref={this.getActionSheetRef}
          title={title}
          message="custom message custom message custom message custom message custom message custom message "
          options={options}
          cancelButtonIndex={CANCEL_INDEX}
          destructiveButtonIndex={DESTRUCTIVE_INDEX}
          onPress={this.handlePress}
        />
      </View>
    )
  }
}

Props

Prop name Desciption Type Default
title PropTypes.string or PropTypes.element
message PropTypes.string or PropTypes.element
options PropTypes.arrayOf([ PropTypes.string, PropTypes.shape({ component: PropTypes.element, height: PropTypes.number }), ])
tintColor PropTypes.string
cancelButtonIndex PropTypes.number
destructiveButtonIndex PropTypes.number
onPress PropTypes.func (index) => {}
styles StyleSheet object with some keys from ./lib/styles

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial