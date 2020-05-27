Cross platform ActionSheet. This component implements a custom ActionSheet and provides the same way of drawing it on the different platforms (iOS and Android). Actually, In order to keep the best effect, it still uses the ActionSheetIOS on iOS. For custom ActionSheet it uses different styles depending on the platform.

This project is based on react-native-actionsheet by beefe.

Installation

npm i -S react- native -custom-actionsheet

Usage of ActionSheetCustom

so you can customize ActionSheet buttons

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { View, Text, StyleSheet } from 'react-native' import { ActionSheetCustom as ActionSheet } from 'react-native-custom-actionsheet' const CANCEL_INDEX = 0 const DESTRUCTIVE_INDEX = 4 const options = [ 'Cancel' , 'Apple' , { component : < Text style = {{ color: ' orange ', fontSize: 24 }}> Banana </ Text > , height : 80 , }, 'Watermelon' , { component : < Text style = {{ color: ' blueviolet ' }}> Apple </ Text > , height : 40 , }, ] const title = < Text style = {{ color: ' crimson ', fontSize: 18 }}> Which one do you like? </ Text > class CustomExample extends Component { state = { selected : 1 , } showActionSheet = () => this .actionSheet.show() getActionSheetRef = ref => ( this .actionSheet = ref) handlePress = index => this .setState({ selected : index }) render() { const { selected } = this .state const selectedText = options[selected].component || options[selected] return ( < View style = {styles.wrapper} > < Text style = {{ marginBottom: 20 }}> I like {selectedText} </ Text > < Text style = {styles.button} onPress = {this.showActionSheet} > Custom ActionSheet </ Text > < ActionSheet ref = {this.getActionSheetRef} title = {title} message = "custom message custom message custom message custom message custom message custom message " options = {options} cancelButtonIndex = {CANCEL_INDEX} destructiveButtonIndex = {DESTRUCTIVE_INDEX} onPress = {this.handlePress} /> </ View > ) } }

Usage

import React from 'react' import { View, Text, StyleSheet } from 'react-native' import ActionSheet from 'react-native-custom-actionsheet' const CANCEL_INDEX = 0 const DESTRUCTIVE_INDEX = 4 const options = [ 'Cancel' , 'Apple' , 'Banana' , 'Watermelon' , 'Durian' ] const title = 'Which one do you like?' class DefaultExample extends React . Component { state = { selected : '' , } showActionSheet = () => this .actionSheet.show() getActionSheetRef = ref => ( this .actionSheet = ref) handlePress = ( index ) => this .setState({ selected : index }) render() { return ( < View style = {styles.wrapper} > < Text style = {{marginBottom: 20 }}> I like {options[this.state.selected]} </ Text > < Text style = {styles.button} onPress = {this.showActionSheet} > Default ActionSheet </ Text > < ActionSheet ref = {this.getActionSheetRef} title = {title} message = "custom message custom message custom message custom message custom message custom message " options = {options} cancelButtonIndex = {CANCEL_INDEX} destructiveButtonIndex = {DESTRUCTIVE_INDEX} onPress = {this.handlePress} /> </ View > ) } }

Props