React Native custom action sheet

What is this?

This component will fade in/out an overlay and will pop in a modal with a cancel button. You can pass any view that you want to the component and it will be shown in the modal. In the example below I am passing a date picker.

Installation

npm install react-native-custom-action-sheet --save

Usage example

var CustomActionSheet = require ( 'react-native-custom-action-sheet' ); var SomeComponent = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( < View > < CustomActionSheet modalVisible = {this.state.modalVisible} onCancel = {this.toggleModal} > < View style = {styles.datePickerContainer} > < DatePickerIOS mode = { " date "} date = {@state.dateForPicker} onDateChange = {@dateChanged} /> </ View > </ CustomActionSheet > </ View > ); } });

Component props

modalVisible (Boolean) - Decide if the component should be visible or not.

(Boolean) - Decide if the component should be visible or not. onCancel (Function) - Function to run when the cancel button/background has been pressed.

(Function) - Function to run when the cancel button/background has been pressed. buttonText (String) - The text of the onCancel button. Defaults to Cancel.

(String) - The text of the onCancel button. Defaults to Cancel. backgroundColor (String) - The color of the fade-in effect background. Defaults to 'black'.

Feel free to open an issue on github, send suggestions, fork this repository or contact me at eyal.eizenberg@samanage.com

This package was developed during my work at Samanage.

Thanks and Enjoy! :)