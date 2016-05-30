openbase logo
rnc

react-native-custom-action-sheet

by Eyal Eizenberg
0.0.11 (see all)

React Native custom action sheet

Downloads/wk

49

GitHub Stars

177

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Action Sheet/Menu

Readme

React Native custom action sheet

What is this?

This component will fade in/out an overlay and will pop in a modal with a cancel button. You can pass any view that you want to the component and it will be shown in the modal. In the example below I am passing a date picker.

Installation

npm install react-native-custom-action-sheet --save

Usage example

var CustomActionSheet = require('react-native-custom-action-sheet');

var SomeComponent = React.createClass({
  render: function() {
    return (
      <View>
        <CustomActionSheet modalVisible={this.state.modalVisible} onCancel={this.toggleModal}>
          <View style={styles.datePickerContainer}>
            <DatePickerIOS mode={"date"} date={@state.dateForPicker} onDateChange={@dateChanged} />
          </View>
        </CustomActionSheet>
      </View>
    );
  }
});

Component props

  • modalVisible (Boolean) - Decide if the component should be visible or not.
  • onCancel (Function) - Function to run when the cancel button/background has been pressed.
  • buttonText (String) - The text of the onCancel button. Defaults to Cancel.
  • backgroundColor (String) - The color of the fade-in effect background. Defaults to 'black'.

Questions/Bugs/Ideas?

Feel free to open an issue on github, send suggestions, fork this repository or contact me at eyal.eizenberg@samanage.com

This package was developed during my work at Samanage.

Thanks and Enjoy! :)

