React Native Currency Input

A simple currency input component for both iOS and Android.

The goal of react-native-currency-input is to offer a simple and effective way to handle number inputs with custom format, usually a currency input, but it can be used for any number input case.

Features

A simple and practical component for number inputs

It's just a <TextInput/> component, so you can use its props and it's easy to customize

Handle any number format with these powerful props: precision, delimiter, separator, prefix and suffix.

It handles negative values and you can choose the position of the sign with the signPosition.

. Set minimun and maximum values with minValue and maxValue .

and . Use React Native ES6 and React Hooks

BONUS

<FakeCurrencyInput /> : A fake input that hides the real TextInput in order to get rid of the flickering issue

formatNumber(): A function that formats number

Installation

npm install react-native-currency-input

or

yarn add react-native-currency-input

Basic Usage

import CurrencyInput from 'react-native-currency-input' ; function MyComponent ( ) { const [value, setValue] = React.useState( 2310.458 ); return < CurrencyInput value = {value} onChangeValue = {setValue} /> ; }

Advanced Usage

import CurrencyInput from 'react-native-currency-input' ; function MyComponent ( ) { const [value, setValue] = React.useState( 2310.458 ); return ( < CurrencyInput value = {value} onChangeValue = {setValue} prefix = "R$" delimiter = "." separator = "," precision = {2} minValue = {0} showPositiveSign onChangeText = {(formattedValue) => { console.log(formattedValue); // R$ +2.310,46 }} /> ); }

Props

Prop Type Default Description ...TextInputProps Inherit all props of TextInput . value number The value for controlled input. REQUIRED onChangeValue function Callback that is called when the input's value changes. REQUIRED prefix string Character to be prefixed on the value. suffix * string Character to be suffixed on the value. delimiter string , Character for thousands delimiter. separator string . Decimal separator character. precision number 2 Decimal precision. maxValue number Max value allowed. Might cause unexpected behavior if you pass a value higher than the one defined here. minValue number Min value allowed. Might cause unexpected behavior if you pass a value lower than the one defined here. signPosition string "afterPrefix" Where the negative/positive sign (+/-) should be placed. showPositiveSign boolean false Set this to true to show the + character on positive values. onChangeText function Callback that is called when the input's text changes. IMPORTANT: This does not control the input value, you must use onChangeValue .

* IMPORTANT: Be aware that using the suffix implies setting the selection property of the TextInput internally. You can override the selection , but that will cause behavior problems on the component

Tip: If you don't want negative values, just use minValue={0} .

Example

See EXAMPLE

git clone https://github.com/caioquirinomedeiros/react-native-currency-input.git cd react-native-currency-input/example yarn yarn android / yarn ios

FakeCurrencyInput

This component hides the TextInput and use a Text on its place, so you'll lost the cursor, but will get rid of the flickering issue. To replace the cursor it's used a pipe character (|) that will be always at the end of the text. It also have a wrapper View with position "relative" on which the TextInput is stretched over.

Pros No flickering issue as a controlled input component The cursor is locked at the end, avoiding the user to mess up with the mask

Cons Lost of selection functionality. The user will still be able to copy/paste, but with a bad experience The cursor is locked at the end...



FakeCurrencyInput Usage

import { FakeCurrencyInput } from 'react-native-currency-input' ; function MyComponent ( ) { const [value, setValue] = React.useState( 0 ); return ( < FakeCurrencyInput value = {value} onChangeValue = {setValue} prefix = "$" delimiter = "," separator = "." precision = {2} onChangeText = {(formattedValue) => { // ... }} /> ); }

FakeCurrencyInput Props

It includes the same props of the CurrencyInput with the additional of the following:

Prop Type Default Description ...CurrencuInputProps Inherit all props of CurrencyInput . containerStyle style prop Style for the container View that wraps the Text. caretColor string #6495ed Color of the caret.

import { formatNumber } from 'react-native-currency-input' ; const value = -2375923.3 ; const formattedValue = formatNumber(value, { separator : ',' , prefix : 'R$ ' , precision : 2 , delimiter : '.' , signPosition : 'beforePrefix' , }); console .log(formattedValue);

options (optional)

Name Type Default Description prefix string Character to be prefixed on the value. suffix string Character to be suffixed on the value. delimiter string , Character for thousands delimiter. separator string . Decimal separator character. precision number 2 Decimal precision. ignoreNegative boolean false Set this to true to disable negative values. signPosition string "afterPrefix" Where the negative/positive sign (+/-) should be placed. showPositiveSign boolean false Set this to true to show the + character on positive values.

Contributing

See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.

License

react-native-currency-input is released under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.

Any question or support will welcome.