A simple currency input component for both iOS and Android.
The goal of
react-native-currency-input is to offer a simple and effective way to handle number inputs with custom format, usually a currency input, but it can be used for any number input case.
formatNumber
<TextInput/> component, so you can use its props and it's easy to customize
precision,
delimiter,
separator,
prefix and
suffix.
signPosition.
minValue and
maxValue.
BONUS
<FakeCurrencyInput />: A fake input that hides the real TextInput in order to get rid of the flickering issue
formatNumber(): A function that formats number
npm install react-native-currency-input
or
yarn add react-native-currency-input
import CurrencyInput from 'react-native-currency-input';
function MyComponent() {
const [value, setValue] = React.useState(2310.458); // can also be null
return <CurrencyInput value={value} onChangeValue={setValue} />;
}
import CurrencyInput from 'react-native-currency-input';
function MyComponent() {
const [value, setValue] = React.useState(2310.458);
return (
<CurrencyInput
value={value}
onChangeValue={setValue}
prefix="R$"
delimiter="."
separator=","
precision={2}
minValue={0}
showPositiveSign
onChangeText={(formattedValue) => {
console.log(formattedValue); // R$ +2.310,46
}}
/>
);
}
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|...TextInputProps
|Inherit all props of
TextInput.
value
|number
|The value for controlled input. REQUIRED
onChangeValue
|function
|Callback that is called when the input's value changes. REQUIRED
prefix
|string
|Character to be prefixed on the value.
suffix*
|string
|Character to be suffixed on the value.
delimiter
|string
|,
|Character for thousands delimiter.
separator
|string
|.
|Decimal separator character.
precision
|number
|2
|Decimal precision.
maxValue
|number
|Max value allowed. Might cause unexpected behavior if you pass a
value higher than the one defined here.
minValue
|number
|Min value allowed. Might cause unexpected behavior if you pass a
value lower than the one defined here.
signPosition
|string
|"afterPrefix"
|Where the negative/positive sign (+/-) should be placed.
showPositiveSign
|boolean
|false
|Set this to
true to show the
+ character on positive values.
onChangeText
|function
|Callback that is called when the input's text changes. IMPORTANT: This does not control the input value, you must use
onChangeValue.
* IMPORTANT: Be aware that using the
suffix implies setting the
selection property of the
TextInput internally. You can override the
selection, but that will cause behavior problems on the component
Tip: If you don't want negative values, just use
minValue={0}.
See EXAMPLE
git clone https://github.com/caioquirinomedeiros/react-native-currency-input.git
cd react-native-currency-input/example
yarn
yarn android / yarn ios
FakeCurrencyInput
This component hides the
TextInput and use a
Text on its place, so you'll lost the cursor, but will get rid of the flickering issue. To replace the cursor it's used a pipe character (|) that will be always at the end of the text. It also have a wrapper
View with position "relative" on which the
TextInput is stretched over.
FakeCurrencyInput Usage
import { FakeCurrencyInput } from 'react-native-currency-input';
function MyComponent() {
const [value, setValue] = React.useState(0); // can also be null
return (
<FakeCurrencyInput
value={value}
onChangeValue={setValue}
prefix="$"
delimiter=","
separator="."
precision={2}
onChangeText={(formattedValue) => {
// ...
}}
/>
);
}
FakeCurrencyInput Props
It includes the same props of the CurrencyInput with the additional of the following:
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|...CurrencuInputProps
|Inherit all props of
CurrencyInput.
containerStyle
|style prop
|Style for the container View that wraps the Text.
caretColor
|string
|#6495ed
|Color of the caret.
formatNumber(value, options)
import { formatNumber } from 'react-native-currency-input';
const value = -2375923.3;
const formattedValue = formatNumber(value, {
separator: ',',
prefix: 'R$ ',
precision: 2,
delimiter: '.',
signPosition: 'beforePrefix',
});
console.log(formattedValue); // -R$ 2.375.923,30
options (optional)
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
prefix
|string
|Character to be prefixed on the value.
suffix
|string
|Character to be suffixed on the value.
delimiter
|string
|,
|Character for thousands delimiter.
separator
|string
|.
|Decimal separator character.
precision
|number
|2
|Decimal precision.
ignoreNegative
|boolean
|false
|Set this to true to disable negative values.
signPosition
|string
|"afterPrefix"
|Where the negative/positive sign (+/-) should be placed.
showPositiveSign
|boolean
|false
|Set this to
true to show the
+ character on positive values.
See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.
react-native-currency-input is released under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.
Any question or support will welcome.