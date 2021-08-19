CSS background image for React-Native using
LinearGradient from Expo.
Supported backgrounds:
import Gradient from 'react-native-css-gradient';
render() {
const gradient = `linear-gradient(-225deg, #231557 0%, #44107A 29%, #FF1361 67%, #FFF800 100%),
repeating-linear-gradient(-115deg, transparent, transparent 20px, rgba(255,255,255,0.1) 20px, rgba(255,255,255,0.1) 40px),
repeating-linear-gradient(115deg, transparent, transparent 20px, rgba(255,255,255,0.1) 20px, rgba(255,255,255,0.1) 40px)`;
return <Gradient gradient={gradient} style={yourStyle}>
}
TODO: Add fallback to
react-native-linear-gradient package in case when Expo is missing.
|Prop
|Details
|gradient
|CSS Gradient (linear and repeating) are working for the moment
|style
|default styles (Note, if you're going to use repeating gradient you have to specify the width and height)
|children
|-
