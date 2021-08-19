CSS Gradient for LinearGradient

CSS background image for React-Native using LinearGradient from Expo. Supported backgrounds:















Usage

import Gradient from 'react-native-css-gradient' ; render() { const gradient = `linear-gradient(-225deg, #231557 0%, #44107A 29%, #FF1361 67%, #FFF800 100%), repeating-linear-gradient(-115deg, transparent, transparent 20px, rgba(255,255,255,0.1) 20px, rgba(255,255,255,0.1) 40px), repeating-linear-gradient(115deg, transparent, transparent 20px, rgba(255,255,255,0.1) 20px, rgba(255,255,255,0.1) 40px)` ; return < Gradient gradient = {gradient} style = {yourStyle} > }

TODO: Add fallback to react-native-linear-gradient package in case when Expo is missing.

Props

Prop Details gradient CSS Gradient (linear and repeating) are working for the moment style default styles (Note, if you're going to use repeating gradient you have to specify the width and height) children -

