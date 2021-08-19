openbase logo
rnc

react-native-css-gradient

by Catalin Miron
0.4.0 (see all)

React Native css gradients - react-native-linear-gradient with css gradient support

Popularity

Downloads/wk

342

GitHub Stars

151

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

CSS Gradient for LinearGradient

CSS background image for React-Native using LinearGradient from Expo. Supported backgrounds:

image





Usage

import Gradient from 'react-native-css-gradient';

render() {
    const gradient = `linear-gradient(-225deg, #231557 0%, #44107A 29%, #FF1361 67%, #FFF800 100%),
                      repeating-linear-gradient(-115deg, transparent, transparent 20px, rgba(255,255,255,0.1) 20px, rgba(255,255,255,0.1) 40px),
                      repeating-linear-gradient(115deg, transparent, transparent 20px, rgba(255,255,255,0.1) 20px, rgba(255,255,255,0.1) 40px)`;

    return <Gradient gradient={gradient} style={yourStyle}>
}

TODO: Add fallback to react-native-linear-gradient package in case when Expo is missing.

Props

PropDetails
gradientCSS Gradient (linear and repeating) are working for the moment
styledefault styles (Note, if you're going to use repeating gradient you have to specify the width and height)
children-

About

If you have questions please don't hesitate to contact me on Twitter.

