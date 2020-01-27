React-native-css turns valid CSS into the Facebook subset of CSS.
The awesome @danilosterrapid7 create a babel-plugin for React-native-css:
https://www.npmjs.com/package/babel-plugin-react-native-sass-classname
With version 2 come new changes:
if you still want access to the the old implementation, please check
v1branch.
yarn add react-native-css
npm install react-native-css --save
Given the following CSS:
import RNC from 'react-native-css';
RNC`
description {
margin-bottom: 20px;
font-size: 18px;
text-align: center;
color: #656656;
}
container {
padding: 30px;
margin-top: 65px;
align-items: center;
display: block;
}
`
React-native-css will generate to the following:
{"description":{"marginBottom":20,"fontSize":18,"textAlign":"center","color":"#656656"},"container":{"padding":30,"marginTop":65,"alignItems":"center"}}
import RNC from 'react-native-css';
class SearchPage extends Component {
render() {
const { color, fontSize } = this.props;
const styles = RNC`
description {
margin-bottom: 20px;
font-size: ${fontSize}
text-align: center;
color: ${color}
}
container {
padding: 30px;
margin-top: 65px;
align-items: center;
display: block;
}
`;
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Text style={styles.description}>
Search!
</Text>
</View>
);
}
}