React-native-css turns valid CSS into the Facebook subset of CSS.

The awesome @danilosterrapid7 create a babel-plugin for React-native-css:

https://www.npmjs.com/package/babel-plugin-react-native-sass-classname

Version 2

With version 2 come new changes:

Remove sass/scss support, this is a huge overhead for little benefit.

No CLI, we believe that this is an unnecessary context switch

NO I/O, no longer writing files, we do everything at runtime.

if you still want access to the the old implementation, please check v1 branch.

Install

yarn add react-native-css

npm install react-native-css --save

Example

Given the following CSS:

import RNC from 'react-native-css' ; RNC ` description { margin-bottom: 20px; font-size: 18px; text-align: center; color: #656656; } container { padding: 30px; margin-top: 65px; align-items: center; display: block; } `

React-native-css will generate to the following:

{ "description" :{ "marginBottom" : 20 , "fontSize" : 18 , "textAlign" : "center" , "color" : "#656656" }, "container" :{ "padding" : 30 , "marginTop" : 65 , "alignItems" : "center" }}

Usage