rnc

react-native-crypto-js

by Chintan Prajapati
1.0.0 (see all)

CryptoJS is a growing collection of standard and secure cryptographic algorithms implemented in JavaScript using best practices and patterns. They are fast, and they have a consistent and simple interface.

Documentation
Downloads/wk

35K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

React Native CryptoJS

React native javascript library of crypto js.

Install

npm install react-native-crypto-js --save

API

See: https://cryptojs.gitbook.io/docs/

AES Encryption

Plain text encryption

import CryptoJS from "react-native-crypto-js";

// Encrypt
let ciphertext = CryptoJS.AES.encrypt('my message', 'secret key 123').toString();

// Decrypt
let bytes  = CryptoJS.AES.decrypt(ciphertext, 'secret key 123');
let originalText = bytes.toString(CryptoJS.enc.Utf8);

console.log(originalText); // 'my message'

Object encryption

import CryptoJS from "react-native-crypto-js";

let data = [{id: 1}, {id: 2}]

// Encrypt
let ciphertext = CryptoJS.AES.encrypt(JSON.stringify(data), 'secret key 123').toString();

// Decrypt
let bytes  = CryptoJS.AES.decrypt(ciphertext, 'secret key 123');
let decryptedData = JSON.parse(bytes.toString(CryptoJS.enc.Utf8));

console.log(decryptedData); // [{id: 1}, {id: 2}]

List of Algorithms

Hashers

  • MD5
  • SHA1
  • SHA256
  • SHA512
  • SHA224
  • SHA384
  • SHA3
  • RIPEMD160

HMAC

  • HmacMD5
  • HmacSHA1
  • HmacSHA256
  • HmacSHA224
  • HmacSHA512
  • HmacSHA384
  • HmacSHA3
  • HmacRIPEMD160

PBKDF2

  • PBKDF2

Ciphers

  • AES
  • DES
  • TripleDES
  • RC4
  • RC4Drop
  • Rabbit

Reporting Issues

Contributing

Check the issues and pull requests to see if the idea or bug you want to share about is already present. If you don't see it, do one of the following:

  • If it is a small change, just fork the project and create a pull request.
  • If it is major, start by opening an issue.

Help Wanted!

If you're familiar with React Native, and you'd like to see this project progress, please consider contributing.

License

Please see LICENSE for more info.

Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers
Poor Documentation
Hard to Use
Slow
Buggy
Abandoned
Unwelcoming Community
100
Eliajn1 Rating0 Reviews
22 days ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

