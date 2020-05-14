React Native CryptoJS

React native javascript library of crypto js.

Install

npm install react-native-crypto-js --save

API

See: https://cryptojs.gitbook.io/docs/

AES Encryption

Plain text encryption

import CryptoJS from "react-native-crypto-js" ; let ciphertext = CryptoJS.AES.encrypt( 'my message' , 'secret key 123' ).toString(); let bytes = CryptoJS.AES.decrypt(ciphertext, 'secret key 123' ); let originalText = bytes.toString(CryptoJS.enc.Utf8); console .log(originalText);

Object encryption

import CryptoJS from "react-native-crypto-js" ; let data = [{ id : 1 }, { id : 2 }] let ciphertext = CryptoJS.AES.encrypt( JSON .stringify(data), 'secret key 123' ).toString(); let bytes = CryptoJS.AES.decrypt(ciphertext, 'secret key 123' ); let decryptedData = JSON .parse(bytes.toString(CryptoJS.enc.Utf8)); console .log(decryptedData);

List of Algorithms

Hashers

MD5

SHA1

SHA256

SHA512

SHA224

SHA384

SHA3

RIPEMD160

HMAC

HmacMD5

HmacSHA1

HmacSHA256

HmacSHA224

HmacSHA512

HmacSHA384

HmacSHA3

HmacRIPEMD160

PBKDF2

PBKDF2

Ciphers

AES

DES

TripleDES

RC4

RC4Drop

Rabbit

Reporting Issues

Bugs | New Features

Contributing

Check the issues and pull requests to see if the idea or bug you want to share about is already present. If you don't see it, do one of the following:

If it is a small change, just fork the project and create a pull request.

If it is major, start by opening an issue.

Help Wanted!

If you're familiar with React Native, and you'd like to see this project progress, please consider contributing.

License

Please see LICENSE for more info.