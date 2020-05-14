React native javascript library of crypto js.
npm install react-native-crypto-js --save
See: https://cryptojs.gitbook.io/docs/
import CryptoJS from "react-native-crypto-js";
// Encrypt
let ciphertext = CryptoJS.AES.encrypt('my message', 'secret key 123').toString();
// Decrypt
let bytes = CryptoJS.AES.decrypt(ciphertext, 'secret key 123');
let originalText = bytes.toString(CryptoJS.enc.Utf8);
console.log(originalText); // 'my message'
import CryptoJS from "react-native-crypto-js";
let data = [{id: 1}, {id: 2}]
// Encrypt
let ciphertext = CryptoJS.AES.encrypt(JSON.stringify(data), 'secret key 123').toString();
// Decrypt
let bytes = CryptoJS.AES.decrypt(ciphertext, 'secret key 123');
let decryptedData = JSON.parse(bytes.toString(CryptoJS.enc.Utf8));
console.log(decryptedData); // [{id: 1}, {id: 2}]
MD5
SHA1
SHA256
SHA512
SHA224
SHA384
SHA3
RIPEMD160
HmacMD5
HmacSHA1
HmacSHA256
HmacSHA224
HmacSHA512
HmacSHA384
HmacSHA3
HmacRIPEMD160
PBKDF2
AES
DES
TripleDES
RC4
RC4Drop
Rabbit
Check the issues and pull requests to see if the idea or bug you want to share about is already present. If you don't see it, do one of the following:
If you're familiar with React Native, and you'd like to see this project progress, please consider contributing.
Please see LICENSE for more info.