THIS REPOSITORY HAS MOVED. IT'S NEW LOCATION IS HERE: https://github.com/tradle/react-native-crypto

Note: this module is a clone of crypto-browserify, with randombytes replaced. When React Native begins to support the "react-native" keyword in package.json, this module may go away

A port of node's crypto module to React Native.

install

Because this module depends on some node core modules, and react-native doesn't currently have a resolve.alias a la webpack, you will need to use rn-nodeify for your shimming needs.

A typical workflow:

Install npm i --save react-native-crypto npm i --save react-native-randombytes react-native link react-native-randombytes npm i --save-dev mvayngrib/rn-nodeify ./node_modules/.bin/rn-nodeify --hack --install rn-nodeify will create a shim.js in the project root directory import './shim.js'

the crypto in this box

What follows is unedited text from crypto-browserify

The goal of this module is to reimplement node's crypto module so that it can run in react-native supported environments.

Here is the subset that is currently implemented:

createHash (sha1, sha224, sha256, sha384, sha512, md5, rmd160)

createHmac (sha1, sha224, sha256, sha384, sha512, md5, rmd160)

pbkdf2

pbkdf2Sync

randomBytes

pseudoRandomBytes

createCipher (aes)

createDecipher (aes)

createDiffieHellman

createSign (rsa, ecdsa)

createVerify (rsa, ecdsa)

createECDH (secp256k1)

publicEncrypt/privateDecrypt (rsa)

todo

these features from node's crypto are still unimplemented.

createCredentials

these features would benefit from native implementations

pbkdf2

createSign

createVerify

createECDH

publicEncrypto/privateDecrypt (rsa)

contributions

If you are interested in writing a feature, please implement as a new module, which will be incorporated into crypto-browserify as a dependency.

All deps must be compatible with node's crypto (generate example inputs and outputs with node, and save base64 strings inside JSON, so that tests can run in the browser. see sha.js

Crypto is extra serious so please do not hesitate to review the code, and post comments if you do.

License

MIT