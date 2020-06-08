Simple to use, static API, cross platform ActionSheets using Native Android ActionSheets and ActionSheetIOS.
yarn:
yarn add react-native-cross-actionsheet
npm:
npm install react-native-cross-actionsheet
import { ActionSheet } from 'react-native-cross-actionsheet'
ActionSheet.options({
options: [
{ text: 'Create', onPress: () => console.log('create') },
{ text: 'Update', onPress: () => console.log('update') },
{ text: 'Delete', destructive: true, onPress: () => console.log('delete')}
],
cancel: { onPress: () => console.log('cancel') }
})
|Android
|iOS
It's recommended to use the
ActionSheet.options API as it is cleaner, more straightforward to use, and allows
awaiting.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Default
|title
|string
|No
|message
|string
|No
|options
|{ text, onPress, destructable }
|Yes
|.text
|string
|Yes
|.onPress
|() => void
|No
|.destructable
|boolean
|No
|false
|cancel
|{ text, onPress } OR false
|Yes
|.text
|string
|No
|'Cancel'
|.onPress
|() => void
|No
|tintColor
|string (eg. '#0088FF')
|No
|anchor (iOS)
|number
|No
import { ActionSheet } from 'react-native-cross-actionsheet'
ActionSheet.options({
options: [
{ text: 'Create', onPress: () => console.log('create') },
{ text: 'Update', onPress: () => console.log('update') },
{ text: 'Delete', destructive: true, onPress: () => console.log('delete')}
],
cancel: { onPress: () => console.log('cancel') }
})
import { ActionSheet } from 'react-native-cross-actionsheet'
ActionSheet.options({
title: 'ActionSheet Title',
message: 'Select an option',
options: [
{ text: 'Create', onPress: () => console.log('create') },
{ text: 'Update', onPress: () => console.log('update') },
{ text: 'Delete', onPress: () => console.log('delete'), destructive: true }
],
cancel: { text: 'Cancel', onPress: () => console.log('cancel') },
tintColor: '#008888'
})
import { ActionSheet } from 'react-native-cross-actionsheet'
ActionSheet.options({
options: [
{ text: 'Create', onPress: () => console.log('create') },
{ text: 'Update', onPress: () => console.log('update') },
{ text: 'Delete', onPress: () => console.log('delete'), destructive: true }
],
cancel: false
})
If you wish to stick with the traditional API, you can call
ActionSheet.showActionSheetWithOptions, which uses the exact same API as ActionSheetIOS.
anchor is only used for iOS.
import { ActionSheet } from 'react-native-cross-actionsheet'
ActionSheet.showActionSheetWithOptions(
{
options: ['Create', 'Edit', 'Delete', 'Cancel']
},
buttonIndex => {
console.log('buttonIndex', buttonIndex)
}
)
import { ActionSheet } from 'react-native-cross-actionsheet'
ActionSheet.showActionSheetWithOptions(
{
title: 'Action Sheet',
message: 'Choose an option',
options: ['Create', 'Edit', 'Delete', 'Cancel'],
destructiveButtonIndex: 2,
cancelButtonIndex: 3,
tintColor: '#008888'
},
buttonIndex => {
console.log('buttonIndex', buttonIndex)
}
)
If you only wish to import
ActionSheetAndroid as you wish to handle ActionSheets differently for different platforms, then you may import it directly:
import { ActionSheetAndroid } from 'react-native-cross-actionsheet'
ActionSheetAndroid.showActionSheetWithOptions({
... // same as AndroidSheetIOS
})
You may be wondering, why do you need a native implementation when the JS implementation can also do the same job?
JS implementations require you to include the
<ActionSheet/> component somewhere in your code. As this is a native implementation and not rendered on the React level, no JSX components are required. Just call the ActionSheet statically.
For JS implementations, ActionSheets are rendered at the same level as your Modal. In some cases where Modals are not properly written, this may cause a conflict when you attempt to render an ActionSheet on top of a Modal. As this uses a native Android implementation, it will always render on top of your React layer.