react-native-credit-card-input-vertical

React Native Credit Card Input

Easy (and good looking) credit-card input for your React Native Project 💳 💳

Code:

<CreditCardInput onChange={ this ._onChange} /> < LiteCreditCardInput onChange = {this._onChange} />

Features

Skeuomorphic credit-card 💳 (inspired by: card, react-native-credit-card)

!!NEW!! Now you could scale the Credit Card for smaller screens

Lite version for smaller screens (or if skeuomorphic is not really your thing)

Credit-card input validations & formatting while you're typing

Form is fully navigatable using keypad

Works on both Android and iOS

Usage

npm i --save react-native-credit-card-input

then add these lines in your react-native codebase

import { CreditCardInput, LiteCreditCardInput } from "react-native-credit-card-input" ; <CreditCardInput onChange={this._onChange} /> // or <LiteCreditCardInput onChange={this._onChange} /> // Note: You'll need to enable LayoutAnimation on android to see LiteCreditCardInput's animations // UIManager.setLayoutAnimationEnabledExperimental(true);

And then on your onChange handler:

_onChange => form => console .log(form); { valid : true , values : { number : "4242 4242" , expiry : "06/19" , cvc : "300" , type : "visa" , name : "Sam" , postalCode : "34567" , }, status : { number : "incomplete" , expiry : "incomplete" , cvc : "incomplete" , name : "incomplete" , postalCode : "incomplete" , }, };

Props

LiteCreditCardInput

Property Type Description autoFocus PropTypes.bool Automatically focus Card Number field on render onChange PropTypes.func Receives a formData object every time the form changes onFocus PropTypes.func Receives the name of currently focused field placeholders PropTypes.object Defaults to

{ number: "1234 5678 1234 5678", expiry: "MM/YY", cvc: "CVC" } inputStyle Text.propTypes.style Style for credit-card form's textInput validColor PropTypes.string Color that will be applied for valid text input. Defaults to: "{inputStyle.color}" invalidColor PropTypes.string Color that will be applied for invalid text input. Defaults to: "red" placeholderColor PropTypes.string Color that will be applied for text input placeholder. Defaults to: "gray" additionalInputsProps PropTypes.objectOf(TextInput.propTypes) An object with Each key of the object corresponding to the name of the field. Allows you to change all props documented in RN TextInput.

NOTES

LiteCreditCardInput does not support requiresName , requiresCVC , and requiresPostalCode at the moment, PRs are welcome :party:

CreditCardInput

Property Type Description autoFocus PropTypes.bool Automatically focus Card Number field on render onChange PropTypes.func Receives a formData object every time the form changes onFocus PropTypes.func Receives the name of currently focused field labels PropTypes.object Defaults to

{ number: "CARD NUMBER", expiry: "EXPIRY", cvc: "CVC/CCV" } placeholders PropTypes.object Defaults to

{ number: "1234 5678 1234 5678", expiry: "MM/YY", cvc: "CVC" } cardScale PropTypes.number Scales the credit-card view.

Defaults to 1 , which translates to { width: 300, height: 190 } cardFontFamily PropTypes.string Font family for the CreditCardView, works best with monospace fonts. Defaults to Courier (iOS) or monospace (android) cardImageFront PropTypes.number Image for the credit-card view e.g. require("./card.png") cardImageBack PropTypes.number Image for the credit-card view e.g. require("./card.png") labelStyle Text.propTypes.style Style for credit-card form's labels inputStyle Text.propTypes.style Style for credit-card form's textInput inputContainerStyle ViewPropTypes.style Style for textInput's container

Defaults to: { borderBottomWidth: 1, borderBottomColor: "black" } validColor PropTypes.string Color that will be applied for valid text input. Defaults to: "{inputStyle.color}" invalidColor PropTypes.string Color that will be applied for invalid text input. Defaults to: "red" placeholderColor PropTypes.string Color that will be applied for text input placeholder. Defaults to: "gray" requiresName PropTypes.bool Shows cardholder's name field

Default to false requiresCVC PropTypes.bool Shows CVC field

Default to true requiresPostalCode PropTypes.bool Shows postalCode field

Default to false validatePostalCode PropTypes.func Function to validate postalCode, expects incomplete , valid , or invalid as return values allowScroll PropTypes.bool enables horizontal scrolling on CreditCardInput

Defaults to false cardBrandIcons PropTypes.object brand icons for CardView. see ./src/Icons.js for details additionalInputsProps PropTypes.objectOf(TextInput.propTypes) An object with Each key of the object corresponding to the name of the field. Allows you to change all props documented in RN TextInput.

##CardView

Property Type Description focused PropTypes.string Determines the front face of the card brand PropTypes.string Brand of the credit card name PropTypes.string Cardholder's name (Use empty string if you need to hide the placeholder) number PropTypes.string Credit card number (you'll need to the formatting yourself) expiry PropTypes.string Credit card expiry (should be in MM/YY format) cvc PropTypes.string Credit card CVC placeholder PropTypes.object Placeholder texts scale PropTypes.number Scales the card fontFamily PropTypes.string Defaults to Courier and monospace in iOS and Android respectively imageFront PropTypes.number Image for the credit-card imageBack PropTypes.number Image for the credit-card customIcons PropTypes.object brand icons for CardView. see ./src/Icons.js for details

Note on additionalInputsProps

additionalInputsProps gives you more control over the inputs in LiteCreditCardInput and CreditCardInput. An example object is as follows:

addtionalInputsProps = { name : { defaultValue : 'my name' , maxLength : 40 , }, postalCode : { returnKeyType : 'go' , }, };

The above would set the default value of the name field to my name and limit the input to a maximum of 40 character. In addition, it would set the returnKeyType of the postalcode field to go .

Methods

setValues

Set values into credit card form

this .refs.CCInput.setValues({ number : "4242" });

Known issues: clearing a field e.g. setValues({ expiry: "" }) will trigger the logic to move to previous field and trigger other kind of weird side effects. PR plz

focus

focus on to specified field

this .refs.CCInput.focus( "expiry" );

Example

Expo Snack

In the example directory, run:

npm install react-native run-ios react-native run-android

Missing Something? Something is not working?

Open a GitHub issue, or

Send a pull request :D

Make sure npm run lint passed

Future Improvement

Add unit tests

Create example with react-native-awesome-card-io

Breaking Changes from 0.2.*

cardViewSize prop are removed from CreditCardInput , use cardScale instead (because changing the size will break most of the texts)

prop are removed from , use instead (because changing the size will break most of the texts) bgColor prop are removed from CreditCardInput , ask your designer friend to make a credit card image instead (or use the prebundled image)

prop are removed from , ask your designer friend to make a credit card image instead (or use the prebundled image) imageFront and imageBack props are renamed to cardImageFront and cardImageBack respectively,

and props are renamed to and respectively, Android monospace fonts doesn't looks as nice as iOS Courier , bundle custom fonts into your app and override the default using cardFontFamily instead

