rnc

react-native-credit-card-input

by Sam Aryasa
0.4.1 (see all)

Easy, cross-platform credit-card input for your React Native Project! Start accepting payment 💰 in your app today!

Overview

Readme

React Native Credit Card Input

Easy (and good looking) credit-card input for your React Native Project 💳 💳

Code:

<CreditCardInput onChange={this._onChange} />
// or
<LiteCreditCardInput onChange={this._onChange} />

Features

  • Skeuomorphic credit-card 💳 (inspired by: card, react-native-credit-card)
  • !!NEW!! Now you could scale the Credit Card for smaller screens
  • !!NEW!! Now you could use CardView as a Component. example use case: showing saved payment details, etc.
  • Lite version for smaller screens (or if skeuomorphic is not really your thing)
  • Credit-card input validations & formatting while you're typing
  • Form is fully navigatable using keypad
  • Works on both Android and iOS

Usage

npm i --save react-native-credit-card-input

then add these lines in your react-native codebase

import { CreditCardInput, LiteCreditCardInput } from "react-native-credit-card-input";

<CreditCardInput onChange={this._onChange} />
// or
<LiteCreditCardInput onChange={this._onChange} />

// Note: You'll need to enable LayoutAnimation on android to see LiteCreditCardInput's animations
// UIManager.setLayoutAnimationEnabledExperimental(true);

And then on your onChange handler:

_onChange => form => console.log(form);

// will print:
{
  valid: true, // will be true once all fields are "valid" (time to enable the submit button)
  values: { // will be in the sanitized and formatted form
    number: "4242 4242",
    expiry: "06/19",
    cvc: "300",
    type: "visa", // will be one of [null, "visa", "master-card", "american-express", "diners-club", "discover", "jcb", "unionpay", "maestro"]
    name: "Sam",
    postalCode: "34567",
  },
  status: {  // will be one of ["incomplete", "invalid", and "valid"]
    number: "incomplete",
    expiry: "incomplete",
    cvc: "incomplete",
    name: "incomplete", 
    postalCode: "incomplete",
  },
};

// Notes: 
// cvc, name, & postalCode will only be available when the respective props is enabled (e.g. requiresName, requiresCVC)

Props

LiteCreditCardInput

PropertyTypeDescription
autoFocusPropTypes.boolAutomatically focus Card Number field on render
onChangePropTypes.funcReceives a formData object every time the form changes
onFocusPropTypes.funcReceives the name of currently focused field
placeholdersPropTypes.objectDefaults to
{ number: "1234 5678 1234 5678", expiry: "MM/YY", cvc: "CVC" }
inputStyleText.propTypes.styleStyle for credit-card form's textInput
validColorPropTypes.stringColor that will be applied for valid text input. Defaults to: "{inputStyle.color}"
invalidColorPropTypes.stringColor that will be applied for invalid text input. Defaults to: "red"
placeholderColorPropTypes.stringColor that will be applied for text input placeholder. Defaults to: "gray"
additionalInputsPropsPropTypes.objectOf(TextInput.propTypes)An object with Each key of the object corresponding to the name of the field. Allows you to change all props documented in RN TextInput.

NOTES

LiteCreditCardInput does not support requiresName, requiresCVC, and requiresPostalCode at the moment, PRs are welcome :party:

CreditCardInput

PropertyTypeDescription
autoFocusPropTypes.boolAutomatically focus Card Number field on render
onChangePropTypes.funcReceives a formData object every time the form changes
onFocusPropTypes.funcReceives the name of currently focused field
labelsPropTypes.objectDefaults to
{ number: "CARD NUMBER", expiry: "EXPIRY", cvc: "CVC/CCV" }
placeholdersPropTypes.objectDefaults to
{ number: "1234 5678 1234 5678", expiry: "MM/YY", cvc: "CVC" }
cardScalePropTypes.numberScales the credit-card view.
Defaults to 1, which translates to { width: 300, height: 190 }
cardFontFamilyPropTypes.stringFont family for the CreditCardView, works best with monospace fonts. Defaults to Courier (iOS) or monospace (android)
cardImageFrontPropTypes.numberImage for the credit-card view e.g. require("./card.png")
cardImageBackPropTypes.numberImage for the credit-card view e.g. require("./card.png")
labelStyleText.propTypes.styleStyle for credit-card form's labels
inputStyleText.propTypes.styleStyle for credit-card form's textInput
inputContainerStyleViewPropTypes.styleStyle for textInput's container
Defaults to: { borderBottomWidth: 1, borderBottomColor: "black" }
validColorPropTypes.stringColor that will be applied for valid text input. Defaults to: "{inputStyle.color}"
invalidColorPropTypes.stringColor that will be applied for invalid text input. Defaults to: "red"
placeholderColorPropTypes.stringColor that will be applied for text input placeholder. Defaults to: "gray"
requiresNamePropTypes.boolShows cardholder's name field
Default to false
requiresCVCPropTypes.boolShows CVC field
Default to true
requiresPostalCodePropTypes.boolShows postalCode field
Default to false
validatePostalCodePropTypes.funcFunction to validate postalCode, expects incomplete, valid, or invalid as return values
allowScrollPropTypes.boolenables horizontal scrolling on CreditCardInput
Defaults to false
cardBrandIconsPropTypes.objectbrand icons for CardView. see ./src/Icons.js for details
additionalInputsPropsPropTypes.objectOf(TextInput.propTypes)An object with Each key of the object corresponding to the name of the field. Allows you to change all props documented in RN TextInput.

##CardView

PropertyTypeDescription
focusedPropTypes.stringDetermines the front face of the card
brandPropTypes.stringBrand of the credit card
namePropTypes.stringCardholder's name (Use empty string if you need to hide the placeholder)
numberPropTypes.stringCredit card number (you'll need to the formatting yourself)
expiryPropTypes.stringCredit card expiry (should be in MM/YY format)
cvcPropTypes.stringCredit card CVC
placeholderPropTypes.objectPlaceholder texts
scalePropTypes.numberScales the card
fontFamilyPropTypes.stringDefaults to Courier and monospace in iOS and Android respectively
imageFrontPropTypes.numberImage for the credit-card
imageBackPropTypes.numberImage for the credit-card
customIconsPropTypes.objectbrand icons for CardView. see ./src/Icons.js for details

Note on additionalInputsProps

additionalInputsProps gives you more control over the inputs in LiteCreditCardInput and CreditCardInput. An example object is as follows:

addtionalInputsProps = {
  name: {
    defaultValue: 'my name',
    maxLength: 40,
  },
  postalCode: {
    returnKeyType: 'go',
  },
};

The above would set the default value of the name field to my name and limit the input to a maximum of 40 character. In addition, it would set the returnKeyType of the postalcode field to go.

Methods

setValues

Set values into credit card form

    // sets 4242 on credit card number field
    // other fields will stay unchanged
    this.refs.CCInput.setValues({ number: "4242" });

Known issues: clearing a field e.g. setValues({ expiry: "" }) will trigger the logic to move to previous field and trigger other kind of weird side effects. PR plz

focus

focus on to specified field

    // focus to expiry field
    this.refs.CCInput.focus("expiry");

Example

In the example directory, run:

npm install

react-native run-ios
# or
react-native run-android

Missing Something? Something is not working?

  • Open a GitHub issue, or
  • Send a pull request :D
  • Make sure npm run lint passed

Future Improvement

Breaking Changes from 0.2.*

  • cardViewSize prop are removed from CreditCardInput, use cardScale instead (because changing the size will break most of the texts)
  • bgColor prop are removed from CreditCardInput, ask your designer friend to make a credit card image instead (or use the prebundled image)
  • imageFront and imageBack props are renamed to cardImageFront and cardImageBack respectively,
  • Android monospace fonts doesn't looks as nice as iOS Courier, bundle custom fonts into your app and override the default using cardFontFamily instead

Production App using react-native-credit-card-input

  • Grain.com.sg (iOS, Android) – Gourmet food delivery in Singapore

