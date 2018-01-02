openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnc

react-native-credit-card-form

by Sam Aryasa
0.1.1 (see all)

Easy, cross-platform credit-card input for your React Native Project! Start accepting payment 💰 in your app today!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
WARNING: This module has been renamed to react-native-credit-card-input. Please install it instead. see https://github.com/sbycrosz/react-native-credit-card-input for more information

Readme

React Native Credit Card Form

Easy (and good looking) credit-card form for your React Native Project 💳 💳

Features

  • Skeuomorphic credit-card 💳 (credits to: react-native-credit-card)
  • Credit-card input validations while you're typing
  • Credit-card input formatting
  • Works on both Android and iOS

Usage

npm i -s react-native-credit-card-form

then add these lines in your react-native codebase

import CreditCardForm from 'react-native-credit-card-form';

<CreditCardForm onChange={this._onChange} />

API

PropertyTypeDescription
autoFocusPropTypes.boolAutomatically focus Card Number field on render
onChangePropTypes.funcWill receive a formData object every time the form changes
labelsPropTypes.objectDefaults to
{ number: "CARD NUMBER", expiry: "EXPIRY", cvc: "CVC/CCV" }
placeholdersPropTypes.objectDefaults to
{ number: "1234 5678 1234 5678", expiry: "MM/YY", cvc: "CVC" }
cardViewSizePropTypes.objectSize of the credit-card view.
Defaults to { width: 300, height: 180 } (managed by react-native-credit-card)
imageFrontPropTypes.numberImage for the credit-card view e.g. require("./card.png")
imageBackPropTypes.numberImage for the credit-card view e.g. require("./card.png")
labelStyleText.propTypes.styleStyle for credit-card form's labels
inputStyleText.propTypes.styleStyle for credit-card form's textInput
inputContainerStyleView.propTypes.styleStyle for textInput's container
Defaults to: { borderBottomWidth: 1, borderBottomColor: "black" }
validColorPropTypes.stringColor that will be applied for valid text input
invalidColorPropTypes.stringColor that will be applied for invalid text input
placeholderColorPropTypes.stringColor that will be applied for text input placeholder

onChange

will receives a formData object every keypress. e.g.

{
  valid: true, // will be true once all field's statuses are "valid"
  focused: "number", // will be one of "number", "expiry", and "cvc"
  values: { // will be in the sanitized and formatted form
    number: "4242 4242",
    expiry: "06/19",
    cvc: "300",
    type: "visa", // will be one of null, "visa", "master-card", "american-express", "diners-club", "discover", "jcb", "unionpay", "maestro"
  },
  status: {  // will be one of "incomplete", "invalid", and "valid"
    number: "incomplete",
    expiry: "incomplete"
    cvc: "incomplete"
  },
};

Example

In the example directory, do:

npm install
react-native run-ios
# or
react-native run-android

Missing something?

Submit a pull request :D

TODO

  • Add eslint
  • Add some unit tests for the formatter/validator logic
  • Add props to resize credit-card view
  • Accept initialValues
  • Support Name and postal code field
  • Handles orientation changes

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial