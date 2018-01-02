Easy (and good looking) credit-card form for your React Native Project 💳 💳
npm i -s react-native-credit-card-form
then add these lines in your react-native codebase
import CreditCardForm from 'react-native-credit-card-form';
<CreditCardForm onChange={this._onChange} />
|Property
|Type
|Description
|autoFocus
|PropTypes.bool
|Automatically focus Card Number field on render
|onChange
|PropTypes.func
|Will receive a
formData object every time the form changes
|labels
|PropTypes.object
|Defaults to
{ number: "CARD NUMBER", expiry: "EXPIRY", cvc: "CVC/CCV" }
|placeholders
|PropTypes.object
|Defaults to
{ number: "1234 5678 1234 5678", expiry: "MM/YY", cvc: "CVC" }
|cardViewSize
|PropTypes.object
|Size of the credit-card view.
Defaults to
{ width: 300, height: 180 } (managed by react-native-credit-card)
|imageFront
|PropTypes.number
|Image for the credit-card view
e.g. require("./card.png")
|imageBack
|PropTypes.number
|Image for the credit-card view
e.g. require("./card.png")
|labelStyle
|Text.propTypes.style
|Style for credit-card form's labels
|inputStyle
|Text.propTypes.style
|Style for credit-card form's textInput
|inputContainerStyle
|View.propTypes.style
|Style for textInput's container
Defaults to:
{ borderBottomWidth: 1, borderBottomColor: "black" }
|validColor
|PropTypes.string
|Color that will be applied for valid text input
|invalidColor
|PropTypes.string
|Color that will be applied for invalid text input
|placeholderColor
|PropTypes.string
|Color that will be applied for text input placeholder
will receives a
formData object every keypress. e.g.
{
valid: true, // will be true once all field's statuses are "valid"
focused: "number", // will be one of "number", "expiry", and "cvc"
values: { // will be in the sanitized and formatted form
number: "4242 4242",
expiry: "06/19",
cvc: "300",
type: "visa", // will be one of null, "visa", "master-card", "american-express", "diners-club", "discover", "jcb", "unionpay", "maestro"
},
status: { // will be one of "incomplete", "invalid", and "valid"
number: "incomplete",
expiry: "incomplete"
cvc: "incomplete"
},
};
In the
example directory, do:
npm install
react-native run-ios
# or
react-native run-android
Submit a pull request :D
Name and
postal code field
MIT