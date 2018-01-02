React Native Credit Card Form

Easy (and good looking) credit-card form for your React Native Project 💳 💳

Features

Skeuomorphic credit-card 💳 (credits to: react-native-credit-card)

Credit-card input validations while you're typing

Credit-card input formatting

Works on both Android and iOS

Usage

npm i -s react-native-credit-card-form

then add these lines in your react-native codebase

import CreditCardForm from 'react-native-credit-card-form' ; < CreditCardForm onChange = {this._onChange} />

API

Property Type Description autoFocus PropTypes.bool Automatically focus Card Number field on render onChange PropTypes.func Will receive a formData object every time the form changes labels PropTypes.object Defaults to

{ number: "CARD NUMBER", expiry: "EXPIRY", cvc: "CVC/CCV" } placeholders PropTypes.object Defaults to

{ number: "1234 5678 1234 5678", expiry: "MM/YY", cvc: "CVC" } cardViewSize PropTypes.object Size of the credit-card view.

Defaults to { width: 300, height: 180 } (managed by react-native-credit-card) imageFront PropTypes.number Image for the credit-card view e.g. require("./card.png") imageBack PropTypes.number Image for the credit-card view e.g. require("./card.png") labelStyle Text.propTypes.style Style for credit-card form's labels inputStyle Text.propTypes.style Style for credit-card form's textInput inputContainerStyle View.propTypes.style Style for textInput's container

Defaults to: { borderBottomWidth: 1, borderBottomColor: "black" } validColor PropTypes.string Color that will be applied for valid text input invalidColor PropTypes.string Color that will be applied for invalid text input placeholderColor PropTypes.string Color that will be applied for text input placeholder

onChange

will receives a formData object every keypress. e.g.

{ valid : true , focused : "number" , values : { number : "4242 4242" , expiry : "06/19" , cvc : "300" , type : "visa" , }, status : { number : "incomplete" , expiry : "incomplete" cvc : "incomplete" }, };

Example

In the example directory, do:

npm install react-native run-ios react-native run-android

Missing something?

Submit a pull request :D

TODO

Add eslint

Add some unit tests for the formatter/validator logic

Add props to resize credit-card view

Accept initialValues

Support Name and postal code field

and field Handles orientation changes

License

MIT