iOS/Android thumbnail generator with support for both local and remote videos.
react-native-create-thumbnail is a wrapper around
AVAssetImageGenerator (iOS) and
MediaMetadataRetriever (Android)
Install library from
npm
npm i react-native-create-thumbnail
or
yarn add react-native-create-thumbnail
Link native code
With autolinking (react-native 0.60+)
cd ios && pod install
Pre 0.60
react-native link react-native-create-thumbnail
import { createThumbnail } from "react-native-create-thumbnail";
createThumbnail({
url: '<path to video file>',
timeStamp: 10000,
})
.then(response => console.log({ response }))
.catch(err => console.log({ err }));
|Property
|Type
|Description
|url
String (required)
|Path to video file (local or remote)
|timeStamp
Number (default
0)
|Thumbnail timestamp (in milliseconds)
|format
String (default
jpeg)
|Thumbnail format, can be one of:
jpeg, or
png
|dirSize
Number (default
100)
|Maximum size of the cache directory (in megabytes). When this directory is full, the previously generated thumbnails will be deleted to clear about half of it's size.
|headers
Object
|Headers to load the video with. e.g.
{ Authorization: 'someAuthToken' }
|cacheName
String (optional)
|Cache name for this thumbnail to avoid duplicate generation. If specified, and a thumbnail already exists with the same cache name, it will be returned instead of generating a new one.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|path
String
|Path to generated thumbnail
|size
Number
|Size (in bytes) of thumbnail
|mime
String
|Mimetype of thumbnail
|width
Number
|Thumbnail width
|height
Number
|Thumbnail height
Requires following Permissions on android
READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE, WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE
react-native-thumbnail - A great source of inspiration
create-react-native-module
