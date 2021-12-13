iOS/Android thumbnail generator with support for both local and remote videos. react-native-create-thumbnail is a wrapper around AVAssetImageGenerator (iOS) and MediaMetadataRetriever (Android)

Getting started

Install library from npm npm i react-native-create-thumbnail or yarn add react-native-create-thumbnail Link native code With autolinking (react-native 0.60+) cd ios && pod install Pre 0.60 react-native link react-native-create-thumbnail

Usage

import { createThumbnail } from "react-native-create-thumbnail" ; createThumbnail({ url : '<path to video file>' , timeStamp : 10000 , }) .then( response => console .log({ response })) .catch( err => console .log({ err }));

Request Object

Property Type Description url String (required) Path to video file (local or remote) timeStamp Number (default 0 ) Thumbnail timestamp (in milliseconds) format String (default jpeg ) Thumbnail format, can be one of: jpeg , or png dirSize Number (default 100 ) Maximum size of the cache directory (in megabytes). When this directory is full, the previously generated thumbnails will be deleted to clear about half of it's size. headers Object Headers to load the video with. e.g. { Authorization: 'someAuthToken' } cacheName String (optional) Cache name for this thumbnail to avoid duplicate generation. If specified, and a thumbnail already exists with the same cache name, it will be returned instead of generating a new one.

Response Object

Property Type Description path String Path to generated thumbnail size Number Size (in bytes) of thumbnail mime String Mimetype of thumbnail width Number Thumbnail width height Number Thumbnail height

Notes

Requires following Permissions on android

READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE, WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE

Limitations

Remote videos aren't supported on android sdk_version < 14.

This is a Native Module , so it won't work in expo managed projects.

, so it won't work in expo managed projects. This library heavily depends on the native API's to generate the thumbnails. Thus it can only generate from the video formats/codecs that are supported by the device's OS.

Credits

react-native-thumbnail - A great source of inspiration

- A great source of inspiration This project was bootstrapped with create-react-native-module

Maintenance Status

Active: Bug reports, feature requests and pull requests are welcome.