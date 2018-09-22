Tool to create a React Native library with a single command.

Why might you need this?

If you are looking to create a native module for React Native, you need some native code for each platform you want to support and then some JavaScript code to bind it all together. Setting this up by yourself can be time-consuming.

This is where this tool comes in. It creates a boilerplate with all current best practices in mind. Why not use react-native new-library ? Unfortunately that command doesn't create an up-to-date library, requires an already initialized React Native project and only sets up the iOS side of things.

Caution: This only creates native modules without a view component.

Alternatives

react-native-create-bridge

Installation

Requirements: Node 6.0+

$ npm install -g react- native -create-library

Command-line usage

Navigate into an empty directory to execute the command.

$ react- native -create-library MyFancyLibrary

This will create the folder MyFancyLibrary in which the library will be created in.

Now install dependencies by running this command in the newly created library.

npm install

Usage : react-native-create-library [options] <name> Options: -h, --help output usage information -V, --version output the version number -p, --prefix <prefix> The prefix for the library (Default: `RN`) --module-prefix <modulePrefix> The module prefix for the library (Default: `react-native`) --package-identifier <packageIdentifier> (Android only!) The package name for the Android module (Default: `com.reactlibrary`) --namespace <namespace> (Windows only!) The namespace for the Windows module (Default: The name as PascalCase) --platforms <platforms> Platforms the library will be created for . (comma separated; default: `ios,android,windows`) --github-account <github_account> The github account where the library is hosted (Default: `github_account`) --author-name <name> The author 's name (Default: `Your Name`) --author-email <email> The author' s email (Default: `yourname@email.com`) --license <license> The license type of this library (Default: `Apache-2.0`) --generate-example <shouldGenerate> Will generate a RN example project and link the new library to it (Default: ` false `)

Programmatic usage

const createLibrary = require ( 'react-native-create-library' ); createLibrary({ name : 'MyFancyLibrary' }).then( () => { console .log( 'Oh yay! My library has been created!' ); })

Options

{ name : String , prefix : String , modulePrefix : String , platforms : Array , packageIdentifier : String , namespace : String , githubAccount : String , authorName : String , authorEmail : String , license : String , generateExample : Boolean , }

Acknowledgements

react-native-share (https://github.com/EstebanFuentealba/react-native-share) has been a great source of inspiration for this project.

License

MIT