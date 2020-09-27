Bridging native modules & UI components made easy! If you're a JavaScript developer writing your first lines of native code or a more experienced developer looking to eliminate boilerplate from your React Native workflow, this tool is for you.

CONTRIBUTORS WANTED

Getting Started

npm install --save react-native-create-bridge or yarn add react-native-create-bridge From the root of your React Native project, run react-native new-module The prompts will ask you for:

Your bridge module name

Whether you want to create a native module or UI component (or both!)

The platforms and languages you would like to support. Currently, we default to iOS/Obj-C and Android/Java, but you can also choose iOS/Swift or Android/Kotlin if you prefer.

The directory where you would like your JS files. If it doesn't exist, we'll create it for you.

That's it! 📦 Sit back and we'll deliver your native module for you lightning fast! ⚡️

Next Steps

Depending on your environment, there may be a couple more steps that you have to take. In future versions of react-native-create-bridge, we want to eliminate these steps.

To complete the bridging process, look for MainApplication.java in android/app/src/main/java/com/yourapp

Add your package to the getPackages function like this: protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new YourModulePackage() ); }

Import your package at the top: import com.yourapp.yourmodule.YourModulePackage;

Adding Kotlin support to your project:

You will need to install the Android Studio 3 preview

In android/build.gradle , add ext.kotlin_version = '1.1.2-4' to the buildscript and classpath "org.jetbrains.kotlin:kotlin-gradle-plugin:$kotlin_version" to your dependencies

In android/app/build.gradle , add apply plugin: 'kotlin-android' to the top of the file. At the bottom, add compile "org.jetbrains.kotlin:kotlin-stdlib-jre7:$kotlin_version" to your dependencies

Now, you can convert any Java file to a Kotlin file by navigating to Code > Convert Java file to Kotlin file in the top menu Completing the bridging process:

If you already followed all the steps above, you can complete the bridging process by looking for MainApplication.kt in android/app/src/main/java/com/yourapp

Add your package to the getPackages function like this: override fun getPackages () : List<ReactPackage> { return Arrays.asList( MainReactPackage(), YourModulePackage(), ) }

Import your package at the top: import com.yourapp.yourmodule.YourModulePackage

Currently, you will need to add the files manually to your project in Xcode. Right click on the folder with your app name and select Add Files To YourApp . Select the files associated with your module and click Add

If this is your first Swift module in your project, you will need to make sure you have a Obj-C bridging header to expose any Obj-C code to Swift. Read Importing Obj-C into Swift to learn more.

Goals

Delivers bridge module in Obj-C, Swift, Kotlin, & Java

Delivers bridge module in Obj-C, Swift, Kotlin, & Java Compatible with all versions of React Native, including v0.40+

Compatible with all versions of React Native, including v0.40+ Split out native UI components & modules into their own templates

Split out native UI components & modules into their own templates Config to remove comments for more experienced users

Config to remove comments for more experienced users Modifies existing project files ( AppDelegate.h , MainApplication.java ) to complete the bridging process

Modifies existing project files ( , ) to complete the bridging process Your feature request could be here! Open up an issue and give us feedback 😊

Setting Up Dev Environment

Fork this repo & clone it cd to where you cloned it npm install or yarn After you make changes, link your local package by running npm run package:dev You can now run react-native new-module locally in a React Native project to test your changes npm run test will run the Jest test suite

Contributing

react-native-create-bridge is a new project and we would love feedback from the community on how it should evolve. Please report any 🐞s and let us know how you're using react-native-create-bridge !

If you would like to contribute, please read the contributor guidelines first.

This project adheres to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct. By participating, you are expected to uphold this code. Please report unacceptable behavior to peggyrayzis@gmail.com.

Contributors

A big thank you goes out to these awesome people for their contributions (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!