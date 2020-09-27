Bridging native modules & UI components made easy! If you're a JavaScript developer writing your first lines of native code or a more experienced developer looking to eliminate boilerplate from your React Native workflow, this tool is for you.
npm install --save react-native-create-bridge or
yarn add react-native-create-bridge
react-native new-module
Depending on your environment, there may be a couple more steps that you have to take. In future versions of react-native-create-bridge, we want to eliminate these steps.
To complete the bridging process, look for
MainApplication.java in
android/app/src/main/java/com/yourapp
Add your package to the getPackages function like this:
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new YourModulePackage()
);
}
Import your package at the top:
import com.yourapp.yourmodule.YourModulePackage;
You will need to install the Android Studio 3 preview
In
android/build.gradle, add
ext.kotlin_version = '1.1.2-4' to the
buildscript and
classpath "org.jetbrains.kotlin:kotlin-gradle-plugin:$kotlin_version" to your
dependencies
In
android/app/build.gradle, add
apply plugin: 'kotlin-android' to the top of the file. At the bottom, add
compile "org.jetbrains.kotlin:kotlin-stdlib-jre7:$kotlin_version" to your dependencies
Now, you can convert any Java file to a Kotlin file by navigating to
Code > Convert Java file to Kotlin file in the top menu
If you already followed all the steps above, you can complete the bridging process by looking for
MainApplication.kt in
android/app/src/main/java/com/yourapp
Add your package to the getPackages function like this:
override fun getPackages(): List<ReactPackage> {
return Arrays.asList(
MainReactPackage(),
YourModulePackage(),
)
}
Import your package at the top:
import com.yourapp.yourmodule.YourModulePackage
Add Files To YourApp. Select the files associated with your module and click
Add
AppDelegate.h,
MainApplication.java) to complete the bridging process
cd to where you cloned it
npm install or
yarn
npm run package:dev
react-native new-module locally in a React Native project to test your changes
npm run test will run the Jest test suite
react-native-create-bridge is a new project and we would love feedback from the community on how it should evolve. Please report any 🐞s and let us know how you're using
react-native-create-bridge!
If you would like to contribute, please read the contributor guidelines first.
This project adheres to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct. By participating, you are expected to uphold this code. Please report unacceptable behavior to peggyrayzis@gmail.com.
A big thank you goes out to these awesome people for their contributions (emoji key):
Kurtis Kemple
💻
Duy Bao Nguyen
💻
Mike Grabowski
💬
Peggy Rayzis
💻 📖 👀
Mihovil
📝
André Neves
👀
Jarret Moses
💻 📖
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!