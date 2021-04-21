Country Picker for React Native.

Installation

$ yarn add react-native-country-picker-modal

Basic Usage

For more complete example open App.tsx

import React, { useState } from 'react' import { View, Text, StyleSheet, PixelRatio, Switch } from 'react-native' import CountryPicker from 'react-native-country-picker-modal' import { CountryCode, Country } from './src/types' const styles = StyleSheet.create({ // ... }) export default function App() { const [countryCode, setCountryCode] = useState<CountryCode>('FR') const [country, setCountry] = useState<Country>(null) const [withCountryNameButton, setWithCountryNameButton] = useState<boolean>( false, ) const [withFlag, setWithFlag] = useState<boolean>(true) const [withEmoji, setWithEmoji] = useState<boolean>(true) const [withFilter, setWithFilter] = useState<boolean>(true) const [withAlphaFilter, setWithAlphaFilter] = useState<boolean>(false) const [withCallingCode, setWithCallingCode] = useState<boolean>(false) const onSelect = (country: Country) => { setCountryCode(country.cca2) setCountry(country) } return ( <View style={styles.container}> <Text style={styles.welcome}>Welcome to Country Picker !</Text> <Option title='With country name on button' value={withCountryNameButton} onValueChange={setWithCountryNameButton} /> <Option title='With flag' value={withFlag} onValueChange={setWithFlag} /> <Option title='With emoji' value={withEmoji} onValueChange={setWithEmoji} /> <Option title='With filter' value={withFilter} onValueChange={setWithFilter} /> <Option title='With calling code' value={withCallingCode} onValueChange={setWithCallingCode} /> <Option title='With alpha filter code' value={withAlphaFilter} onValueChange={setWithAlphaFilter} /> <CountryPicker {...{ countryCode, withFilter, withFlag, withCountryNameButton, withAlphaFilter, withCallingCode, withEmoji, onSelect, }} visible /> <Text style={styles.instructions}>Press on the flag to open modal</Text> {country !== null && ( <Text style={styles.data}>{JSON.stringify(country, null, 2)}</Text> )} </View> ) }

Props

Dark theme example

A simple example to display a CountryPicker component with a dark theme.

import CountryPicker, { DARK_THEME } from 'react-native-country-picker-modal' const MyDarkView = () => <CountryPicker theme={DARK_THEME} />

Dependencies

FAQ

Is it supported and tested both on android and iOS?

YES

Is the data that is populated inside the list saved offline once I install your package?

YES : It used the world-countries package and image is stored into json and base64.

Tiers lib using this lib

See also

Contribution

@xcapentier The main author.

Questions

Feel free to contact me or create an issue

Licence

MIT

