id Counter id, to determine whether to reset the counter or not string null

style Override the component style object {}

digitStyle Digit style object {backgroundColor: '#FAB913' }

digitTxtStyle Digit Text style object {color: '#000' }

timeLabelStyle Time Label style object {color: '#000' }

separatorStyle Separator style object {color: '#000' }

size Size of the countdown component number 15

until Number of seconds to countdown number 0

onFinish What function should be invoked when the time is 0 func null

onChange What function should be invoked when the timer is changing func null

onPress What function should be invoked when clicking on the timer func null

timeToShow What Digits to show array ['D', 'H', 'M', 'S']

timeLabels Text to show in time label object {d: 'Days', h: 'Hours', m: 'Minutes', s: 'Seconds'}

showSeparator Should show separator bool false