React Native CountDown
npm install react-native-countdown-component --save OR
yarn add react-native-countdown-component --save
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Default Value
|id
|Counter id, to determine whether to reset the counter or not
|string
|null
|style
|Override the component style
|object
|{}
|digitStyle
|Digit style
|object
|{backgroundColor:
'#FAB913'}
|digitTxtStyle
|Digit Text style
|object
|{color:
'#000'}
|timeLabelStyle
|Time Label style
|object
|{color:
'#000'}
|separatorStyle
|Separator style
|object
|{color:
'#000'}
|size
|Size of the countdown component
|number
|15
|until
|Number of seconds to countdown
|number
|0
|onFinish
|What function should be invoked when the time is 0
|func
|null
|onChange
|What function should be invoked when the timer is changing
|func
|null
|onPress
|What function should be invoked when clicking on the timer
|func
|null
|timeToShow
|What Digits to show
|array
|['D', 'H', 'M', 'S']
|timeLabels
|Text to show in time label
|object
|{d: 'Days', h: 'Hours', m: 'Minutes', s: 'Seconds'}
|showSeparator
|Should show separator
|bool
|false
|running
|a boolean to pause and resume the component
|bool
|true
import CountDown from 'react-native-countdown-component';
render() {
return (
<CountDown
until={10}
onFinish={() => alert('finished')}
onPress={() => alert('hello')}
size={20}
/>
)
}
import CountDown from 'react-native-countdown-component';
render() {
return (
<CountDown
until={60 * 10 + 30}
size={30}
onFinish={() => alert('Finished')}
digitStyle={{backgroundColor: '#FFF'}}
digitTxtStyle={{color: '#1CC625'}}
timeToShow={['M', 'S']}
timeLabels={{m: 'MM', s: 'SS'}}
/>
)
}
import CountDown from 'react-native-countdown-component';
render() {
return (
<CountDown
size={30}
until={1000}
onFinish={() => alert('Finished')}
digitStyle={{backgroundColor: '#FFF', borderWidth: 2, borderColor: '#1CC625'}}
digitTxtStyle={{color: '#1CC625'}}
timeLabelStyle={{color: 'red', fontWeight: 'bold'}}
separatorStyle={{color: '#1CC625'}}
timeToShow={['H', 'M', 'S']}
timeLabels={{m: null, s: null}}
showSeparator
/>
)
}