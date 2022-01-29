React/React Native countdown timer component in a circle shape with color and progress animation.
⚡ Performance optimized with single
requestAnimationFrame loop to animate color and progress
🌈 Transition between colors during the countdown
🏰 Fully customizable content in the center of the circle
🚀 Support iOS and Android
yarn add react-countdown-circle-timer
Check out the full documentation for demos and use cases.
yarn add react-native-countdown-circle-timer
This component has a peer dependency on
react-native-svg. Read the full documentation for the installation guide, as well as demos and use cases.