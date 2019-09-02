seconds The seconds to count down from Number ✓

radius The radius in px of the component (including border) Number ✓

borderWidth The border width in px Number ✓

color The border color String '#f00'

shadowColor The background color of the border String '#999'

bgColor The inner background color of the component String '#e9e9ef'

containerStyle The custom styling which will be applied to the container of the Text component Style null

textStyle The custom styling which will be applied to the Text component Style null

updateText A function used to display a different text inside this component. Is called after every second, with the number of elapsed seconds, and the total seconds func (elapsedSecs, totalSecs) => (totalSecs - elapsedSecs).toString()