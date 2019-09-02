react-native
Animated library
yarn add react-native-countdown-circle
or
npm install --save react-native-countdown-circle
import CountdownCircle from 'react-native-countdown-circle'
render() {
return (
<CountdownCircle
seconds={10}
radius={30}
borderWidth={8}
color="#ff003f"
bgColor="#fff"
textStyle={{ fontSize: 20 }}
onTimeElapsed={() => console.log('Elapsed!')}
/>
)
}
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Required
|Default Value
|seconds
|The seconds to count down from
|Number
|✓
|radius
|The radius in
px of the component (including border)
|Number
|✓
|borderWidth
|The border width in
px
|Number
|✓
|color
|The border color
|String
|
'#f00'
|shadowColor
|The background color of the border
|String
|
'#999'
|bgColor
|The inner background color of the component
|String
|
'#e9e9ef'
|containerStyle
|The custom styling which will be applied to the container of the Text component
|Style
null
|textStyle
|The custom styling which will be applied to the Text component
|Style
null
|updateText
|A function used to display a different text inside this component. Is called after every second, with the number of elapsed seconds, and the total seconds
|func
(elapsedSecs, totalSecs) => (totalSecs - elapsedSecs).toString()
|onTimeElapsed
|A function being called when the countdown is over
|func
() => null
Note: Setting the
secondsprop to a different value restarts the timer with that new value.
MIT