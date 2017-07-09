A way to use Cordova plugins in React-Native Applications
The Cordova plugin ecosystem is diverse and rich. Many native device capabilities are already available as a plugin with a W3C like Javascript API in most cases. Using them to access native capabilities from React Native can be done using Cordova plugins without having to rewrite all those plugins.
To start using Cordova Plugins in your ReactNative project, follow these steps
react-native-cordova-plugin module.
You can also check out the example project in the
example branch of this repository.
First, Install this native module in your ReactNative project by running the following at the root of your ReactNative Project.
npm install react-native-cordova-plugin --save
As with all other React Native plugins, the integration experience is different for iOS and Android, so perform the next set of setup steps depending on which platform(s) you are targetting.
include ':app'
+ include ':cordovaplugin'
+ project(':cordovaplugin').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-cordova-plugin/framework/android')
dependencies section and add the following line
...
android {
...
}
dependencies {
compile fileTree(dir: 'libs', include: ['*.jar'])
compile "com.android.support:appcompat-v7:23.0.1"
compile "com.facebook.react:react-native:+" // From node_modules ...
+ compile project(':cordovaplugin')
}
...
+ import io.cordova.reactnative.CordovaPluginPackage;
...
public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
...
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
+ cordovaPluginPackage = new CordovaPluginPackage(this)
);
}
+ private CordovaPluginPackage cordovaPluginPackage;
+ @Override
+ protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
+ super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
+ cordovaPluginPackage.setSavedInstanceState(savedInstanceState);
+ }
+ @Override
+ public void onActivityResult(int requestCode, int resultCode, Intent intent) {
+ super.onActivityResult(requestCode, resultCode, intent);
+ cordovaPluginPackage.onActivityResult(requestCode, resultCode, intent);
+ }
}
To install a plugin, say the
cordova-plugin-camera and
cordova-plugin-contacts, run the following command from the root of your ReactNative project
$ node_modules/.bin/cordova-plugin add cordova-plugin-camera cordova-plugin-contacts
You can install plugins that require variables as well. Here we add the Cordova purchase plugin that handles In App Purchasing, supplying it the Billing Key of our Android application. You would replace the fake billing key (MIIBFJIEOF....) with your billing key (a very long string).
$ node_modules/.bin/cordova-plugin add cc.fovea.cordova.purchase --variable BILLING_KEY="MIIBFJIEOF...."
The add command takes one of more Cordova plugins that can be added to the project. To remove a plugin, use
$ node_modules/.bin/cordova-plugin rm cordova-plugin-contacts
In either index.android.js or any other component, simply require this module using
var Cordova = require('react-native-cordova-plugin');
In Cordova, all plugin methods are available on the
window object. ReactNative does not run in a WebView and does not have a
window object. Thus, all the methods and constants that a Cordova plugin defines are available in the
Cordova object that was just required using the statement above.
Cordova.navigator.camera.getPicture(onSuccess, onFail, {sourceType: Cordova.Camera.PictureSourceType.SAVEDPHOTOALBUM)});
// Listen to cordova-plugin-network-information plugin's events
Cordova.addEventListener('offline', onEvent);
There are more examples of using the plugins in the examples branch - look for files with plugin names.
To run this plugin for older versions of ReactNative, use older versions published on npm
To use CLI commands with react-native-cordova-plugin versions less than 1.0.0, replace
$ node_modules/.bin/cordova-plugin with
$ node_modules/.bin/react-native-cordova-plugin.
Some JavaScript errors may be caused due to the way
cordova.js is generated. You can try tto re-generate
cordova.js using
$ node_modules/.bin/cordova-plugin repair
If that does not work, try cleaning all the cordova plugins using the following, and then add the plugins again
$ node_modules/.bin/cordova-plugin clean
If none of these work, please open an issue with a prefix [QUESTION] in the title, and I could try helping you. It would help to open the issue with a reduced way to reproduce the error.