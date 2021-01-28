A cookie manager module for react-native(Supports for both iOS and Android).

Cookie.get(url:String, name?: String): Promise<Object|String>

Cookie.set(url:String, name: String, value: any, options?: Object): Promise

The following options are available for now

domain Specifies the value for the Domain Set-Cookie attribute. By default, no domain is set, and most clients will consider the cookie to apply to only the current domain.

expires Specifies the Date object to be the value for the Expires Set-Cookie attribute. By default, no expiration is set, and most clients will consider this a "non-persistent cookie" and will delete it on a condition like exiting a web browser application.