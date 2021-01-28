A cookie manager module for react-native(Supports for both iOS and Android).
# install library from npm
npm install react-native-cookie --save
# for RN 0.60 and above
cd ios/ && pod install
# for RN 0.59 and below
react-native link react-native-cookie
import Cookie from 'react-native-cookie';
Cookie.get(url:String, name?: String): Promise<Object|String>
// get all cookies which are belonged to 'http://bing.com/'
Cookie.get('http://bing.com/').then((cookie) => console.log(cookie));
// get cookie named 'foo' from 'http://bing.com/'
Cookie.get('http://bing.com/', 'foo').then((cookie) => console.log(cookie));
Cookie.set(url:String, name: String, value: any, options?: Object): Promise
The following options are available for now
domain Specifies the value for the Domain Set-Cookie attribute. By default, no domain is set, and most clients will consider the cookie to apply to only the current domain.
expires Specifies the Date object to be the value for the Expires Set-Cookie attribute. By default, no expiration is set, and most clients will consider this a "non-persistent cookie" and will delete it on a condition like exiting a web browser application.
path Specifies the value for the Path Set-Cookie attribute. By default, the path is considered the "default path". By default, no maximum age is set, and most clients will consider this a "non-persistent cookie" and will delete it on a condition like exiting a web browser application
// set cookie 'foo=bar' for 'http://bing.com/'
Cookie.set('http://bing.com/', 'foo', 'bar').then(() => console.log('success'));
// set cookie 'foo=bar' for 'http://bing.com/' with options:
Cookie.set('http://bing.com/', 'foo', 'bar', {
path: 'ditu',
domain: 'cn.bing.com'
}).then(() => console.log('success'));
Cookie.clear(url?: String): Promise
// clear all cookies for all domains
Cookie.clear();
// clear all cookies for 'http://bing.com'
Cookie.clear('http://bing.com');