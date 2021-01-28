openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-cookie

by shimohq
0.3.0 (see all)

A cookie manager module for react-native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

910

GitHub Stars

91

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-cookie

A cookie manager module for react-native(Supports for both iOS and Android).

Installation

# install library from npm
npm install react-native-cookie --save

# for RN 0.60 and above
cd ios/ && pod install

# for RN 0.59 and below
react-native link react-native-cookie

Usage

Import

import Cookie from 'react-native-cookie';

Get

Cookie.get(url:String, name?: String): Promise<Object|String>


// get all cookies which are belonged to 'http://bing.com/'
Cookie.get('http://bing.com/').then((cookie) => console.log(cookie));

// get cookie named 'foo' from 'http://bing.com/'
Cookie.get('http://bing.com/', 'foo').then((cookie) => console.log(cookie));

Set

Cookie.set(url:String, name: String, value: any, options?: Object): Promise

Options

The following options are available for now

  • domain Specifies the value for the Domain Set-Cookie attribute. By default, no domain is set, and most clients will consider the cookie to apply to only the current domain.

  • expires Specifies the Date object to be the value for the Expires Set-Cookie attribute. By default, no expiration is set, and most clients will consider this a "non-persistent cookie" and will delete it on a condition like exiting a web browser application.

  • path Specifies the value for the Path Set-Cookie attribute. By default, the path is considered the "default path". By default, no maximum age is set, and most clients will consider this a "non-persistent cookie" and will delete it on a condition like exiting a web browser application

// set cookie 'foo=bar' for 'http://bing.com/'
Cookie.set('http://bing.com/', 'foo', 'bar').then(() => console.log('success'));

// set cookie 'foo=bar' for 'http://bing.com/' with options:
Cookie.set('http://bing.com/', 'foo', 'bar', {
    path: 'ditu',
    domain: 'cn.bing.com'
}).then(() => console.log('success'));

Clear

Cookie.clear(url?: String): Promise

// clear all cookies for all domains
Cookie.clear();

// clear all cookies for 'http://bing.com'
Cookie.clear('http://bing.com');

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial