Pretty simple and fully controlled mention input. It can:
TextInput component
value/
onChange as in usual
TextInput props
In addition, you can add custom styling for a regex pattern (like URLs) using the optimized recursive function for parsing the value.
Try it on Expo Snack: https://snack.expo.io/@dabakovich/mentionsapp
Install the library using either Yarn:
yarn add react-native-controlled-mentions
or npm:
npm install --save react-native-controlled-mentions
Import the MentionInput component:
import { MentionInput } from 'react-native-controlled-mentions'
Replace your TextInput by MentionInput component and add the
partTypes property where you can define what mention or pattern types you want to support. It takes an array of PartType objects.
<MentionInput
value={value}
onChange={setValue}
partTypes={[
{
trigger: '@', // Should be a single character like '@' or '#'
renderSuggestions,
textStyle: {fontWeight: 'bold', color: 'blue'}, // The mention style in the input
},
]}
/>
Define your
renderSuggestions functional component that receive MentionSuggestionsProps:
const suggestions = [
{id: '1', name: 'David Tabaka'},
{id: '2', name: 'Mary'},
{id: '3', name: 'Tony'},
{id: '4', name: 'Mike'},
{id: '5', name: 'Grey'},
];
const renderSuggestions: FC<MentionSuggestionsProps> = ({keyword, onSuggestionPress}) => {
if (keyword == null) {
return null;
}
return (
<View>
{suggestions
.filter(one => one.name.toLocaleLowerCase().includes(keyword.toLocaleLowerCase()))
.map(one => (
<Pressable
key={one.id}
onPress={() => onSuggestionPress(one)}
style={{padding: 12}}
>
<Text>{one.name}</Text>
</Pressable>
))
}
</View>
);
};
You're done!
The whole example is in the
/example folder.
MentionInput component props
|Property name
|Description
|Type
|Required
|Default
value
|The same as in
TextInput
|string
|true
onChange
|The same as in
TextInput
|(value: string) => void
|true
partTypes
|Declare what part types you want to support (mentions, hashtags, urls)
|PartType[]
|false
|[]
inputRef
|Reference to the
TextInput component inside
MentionInput
|Ref\
|false
containerStyle
|Style to the
MentionInput's root component
|StyleProp\
|false
|...textInputProps
|Other text input props
|TextInputProps
|false
PartType type
MentionPartType | PatternPartType
MentionPartType type props
|Property name
|Description
|Type
|Required
|Default
trigger
|Character that will trigger current mention type
|string
|true
renderSuggestions
|Renderer for mention suggestions component
|(props: MentionSuggestionsProps) => ReactNode
|false
allowedSpacesCount
|How much spaces are allowed for mention keyword
|number
|false
|1
isInsertSpaceAfterMention
|Should we add a space after selected mentions if the mention is at the end of row
|boolean
|false
|false
isBottomMentionSuggestionsRender
|Should we render either at the top or bottom of the input
|boolean
|false
textStyle
|Text style for mentions in
TextInput
|StyleProp\
|false
getPlainString
|Function for generating custom mention text in text input
|(mention: MentionData) => string
|false
PatternPartType type props
|Property name
|Description
|Type
|Required
|Default
pattern
|RegExp for parsing a pattern, should include global flag
|RegExp
|true
textStyle
|Text style for pattern in
TextInput
|StyleProp\
|false
MentionSuggestionsProps type props
keyword: string | undefined
Keyword that will provide string between trigger character (e.g. '@') and cursor.
If the cursor is not tracking any mention typing the
keyword will be
undefined.
Examples where @name is just plain text yet, not mention and
| is cursor position:
'|abc @name dfg' - keyword is undefined
'abc @| dfg' - keyword is ''
'abc @name| dfg' - keyword is 'name'
'abc @na|me dfg' - keyword is 'na'
'abc @|name dfg' - keyword is against ''
'abc @name |dfg' - keyword is against undefined
onSuggestionPress: (suggestion: Suggestion) => void
You should call that callback when user selects any suggestion.
Suggestion type props
id: string
Unique id for each suggestion.
name: string
Name that will be shown in
MentionInput when user will select the suggestion.
MentionData type props
For example, we have that mention value
@[David Tabaka](123). Then after parsing that string by
mentionRegEx we will get next properties:
original: string
The whole mention value string -
@[David Tabaka](123)
trigger: string
The extracted trigger -
@
name: string
The extracted name -
David Tabaka
id: string
The extracted id -
123
mentionRegEx
/(?<original>(?<trigger>.)\[(?<name>([^[]*))]\((?<id>([\d\w-]*))\))/gi;
MentionInput's value
You can import RegEx that is using in the component and then extract all your mentions
from
MentionInput's value using your own logic.
import { mentionRegEx } from 'react-native-controlled-mentions';
Or you can use
replaceMentionValues helper to replace all mentions from
MentionInput's input using
your replacer function that receives MentionData type and returns string.
import { replaceMentionValues } from 'react-native-controlled-mentions';
const value = 'Hello @[David Tabaka](5)! How are you?';
console.log(replaceMentionValues(value, ({id}) => `@${id}`)); // Hello @5! How are you?
console.log(replaceMentionValues(value, ({name}) => `@${name}`)); // Hello @David Tabaka! How are you?
MentionInput's value
If you want to parse and render your value somewhere else you can use
parseValue tool which gives you array of parts and then use your own part renderer to resolve this issue.
Here is an example:
import {
Part,
PartType,
parseValue,
isMentionPartType,
} from 'react-native-controlled-mentions';
/**
* Part renderer
*
* @param part
* @param index
*/
const renderPart = (
part: Part,
index: number,
) => {
// Just plain text
if (!part.partType) {
return <Text key={index}>{part.text}</Text>;
}
// Mention type part
if (isMentionPartType(part.partType)) {
return (
<Text
key={`${index}-${part.data?.trigger}`}
style={part.partType.textStyle}
onPress={() => console.log('Pressed', part.data)}
>
{part.text}
</Text>
);
}
// Other styled part types
return (
<Text
key={`${index}-pattern`}
style={part.partType.textStyle}
>
{part.text}
</Text>
);
};
/**
* Value renderer. Parsing value to parts array and then mapping the array using 'renderPart'
*
* @param value - value from MentionInput
* @param partTypes - the part types array that you providing to MentionInput
*/
const renderValue: FC = (
value: string,
partTypes: PartType[],
) => {
const {parts} = parseValue(value, partTypes);
return <Text>{parts.map(renderPart)}</Text>;
};
React native text input suggestion components are pretty sparse. This one actually had all the functionality I wanted and its performance is good!
User that library both for personal projects and at work. Is most stable from present now libraries for RN mentions