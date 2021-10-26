Use native context menu functionality from React Native. On iOS 13+ this uses
UIMenu functionality, and on Android it uses a
PopUpMenu.
On iOS 12 and below, nothing happens. You may wish to do a
Platform.OS === 'ios' && parseInt(Platform.Version, 10) <= 12 check, and add your own
onLongPress handler.
$ npm install react-native-context-menu-view --save
cd ios/
pod install
import ContextMenu from "react-native-context-menu-view";
const Example = () => {
return (
<ContextMenu
actions={[{ title: "Title 1" }, { title: "Title 2" }]}
onPress={(e) => {
console.warn(
`Pressed ${e.nativeEvent.name} at index ${e.nativeEvent.index}`
);
}}
>
<View style={styles.yourOwnStyles} />
</ContextMenu>
);
};
See
example/ for basic usage.
title
Optional. The title above the popup menu.
actions
Array of
{ title: string, systemIcon?: string, destructive?: boolean, disabled?: boolean, inlineChildren?: boolean, children?: Array<ContextMenuAction> }.
System icon refers to an icon name within SF Symbols.
Destructive items are rendered in red on iOS, and unchanged on Android.
Nested menus are supported on iOS only and result in nested UIMenu which can be optionally displayed inline.
onPress
Optional. When the popup is opened and the user picks an option. Called with
{ nativeEvent: { index, name } }. When a nested action is selected the top level parent index is used for the callback.
onCancel
Optional. When the popop is opened and the user cancels.
previewBackgroundColor
Optional. The background color of the preview. This is displayed underneath your view. Set this to transparent (or another color) if the default causes issues.