Use native context menu functionality from React Native. On iOS 13+ this uses UIMenu functionality, and on Android it uses a PopUpMenu .

On iOS 12 and below, nothing happens. You may wish to do a Platform.OS === 'ios' && parseInt(Platform.Version, 10) <= 12 check, and add your own onLongPress handler.

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-context-menu-view --save

Mostly automatic installation

cd ios/ pod install

Usage

import ContextMenu from "react-native-context-menu-view" ; const Example = () => { return ( < ContextMenu actions = {[{ title: " Title 1 " }, { title: " Title 2 " }]} onPress = {(e) => { console.warn( `Pressed ${e.nativeEvent.name} at index ${e.nativeEvent.index}` ); }} > < View style = {styles.yourOwnStyles} /> </ ContextMenu > ); };

See example/ for basic usage.

Props

title

Optional. The title above the popup menu.

actions

Array of { title: string, systemIcon?: string, destructive?: boolean, disabled?: boolean, inlineChildren?: boolean, children?: Array<ContextMenuAction> } .

System icon refers to an icon name within SF Symbols.

Destructive items are rendered in red on iOS, and unchanged on Android.

Nested menus are supported on iOS only and result in nested UIMenu which can be optionally displayed inline.

onPress

Optional. When the popup is opened and the user picks an option. Called with { nativeEvent: { index, name } } . When a nested action is selected the top level parent index is used for the callback.

onCancel

Optional. When the popop is opened and the user cancels.

previewBackgroundColor

Optional. The background color of the preview. This is displayed underneath your view. Set this to transparent (or another color) if the default causes issues.