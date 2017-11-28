openbase logo
Contacts plugin to wrap native contact pickers for iOS and Android.

Documentation
Readme

react-native-contacts-wrapper

alt tag

This is a simple wrapper for the native iOS and Android Contact Picker UIs. When calling the API functions, the appropriate picker is launched. If a contact is picked, the promise is resolved with the requested data about the picked contact.

This uses the ContactsContract API for Android, AddressBook library for iOS8 and below and the new Contacts library for ios9+.

The API is currently very basic. This was started just as a way of selecting a contact's email address. The getContact function was added as a more generic way of returning contact data. Currently this returns Name, Phone and Email for picked contact. In future more fields will be added to this, and possibly more specific methods similar to getEmail.

Feel free to extend the functionality so it's more useful for everyone - all PRs welcome!

Installation

Automatic (works for iOS without condition; for Android with RN 0.28 and before)

If you have rnpm installed, all you need to do is

npm install react-native-contacts-wrapper --save
rnpm link react-native-contacts-wrapper

Manual

Android (with RN 0.29 and above)

in settings.gradle

include ':react-native-contacts-wrapper'
project(':react-native-contacts-wrapper').projectDir = new File(settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-contacts-wrapper/android/app')

in android/app/build.gradle

dependencies {
    compile project(':react-native-contacts-wrapper')

in MainApplication.java add package to getPacakges()

import com.lynxit.contactswrapper.ContactsWrapperPackage;
...

@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
    return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
        new MainReactPackage(),
        ...,
       new ContactsWrapperPackage()
   );
}

in AndroidManifest.xml make sure you have the following setting even if you have done react-native upgrade

<application
     android:name=".MainApplication"

Also add 

<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_CONTACTS" />

iOS

  1. Open your xCode project
  2. Click project name in project navigator
  3. Select the main target in the left hand menu
  4. Scroll to Linked Frameworks and Libraries
  5. click + at bottom
  6. Click ‘Add Other'
  7. Find and add your new project’s .xcodeproj file from node_modules
  8. This will now appear in project explorer, drag in under the Libraries group.
  9. In same screen, click + again, you should now see the .a file for you project, Add this
  10. Clean and Rebuild your Xcode project

##API

getContact (Promise) - returns basic contact data as a JS object. Currently returns name, first phone number and first email for contact. getEmail (Promise) - returns first email address (if found) for contact as string.

##Usage

Methods should be called from React Native as any other promise. Prevent methods from being called multiple times (on Android).

###Example

An example project can be found in this repo: https://github.com/LynxITDigital/react-native-contacts-wrapper-example/tree/master

import ContactsWrapper from 'react-native-contacts-wrapper';
...
if (!this.importingContactInfo) {
  this.importingContactInfo = true;

  ContactsWrapper.getEmail()
  .then((email) => {
    this.importingContactInfo = false;
    console.log("email is", email);
    })
    .catch((error) => {
      this.importingContactInfo = false;
      console.log("ERROR CODE: ", error.code);
      console.log("ERROR MESSAGE: ", error.message);
      });

Alternatives

expo-contactsAn open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
2Performant
rnc
react-native-contactsReact Native Contacts
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
42K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
react-native-select-contactA cross-platform contact selection library for react-native
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
@hmscore/react-native-hms-contactshieldThis repo contains all of React-Native HMS plugins.
GitHub Stars
159
Weekly Downloads
5
rnu
react-native-unified-contactsYour best friend when working with the latest and greatest Contacts Framework in iOS 9+ in React Native.
GitHub Stars
156
Weekly Downloads
42
See 7 Alternatives

Tutorials

