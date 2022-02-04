To contribute read CONTRIBUTING.md.
getAll is a database intensive process, and can take a long time to complete depending on the size of the contacts list. Because of this, it is recommended you access the
getAll method before it is needed, and cache the results for future use.
import Contacts from 'react-native-contacts';
Contacts.getAll().then(contacts => {
// contacts returned
})
See the full API for more methods.
On android you must request permissions beforehand
import { PermissionsAndroid } from 'react-native';
import Contacts from 'react-native-contacts';
PermissionsAndroid.request(
PermissionsAndroid.PERMISSIONS.READ_CONTACTS,
{
'title': 'Contacts',
'message': 'This app would like to view your contacts.',
'buttonPositive': 'Please accept bare mortal'
}
)
.then(Contacts.getAll()
.then((contacts) => {
// work with contacts
console.log(contacts)
})
.catch((e) => {
console.log(e)
}))
Please read this entire section.
npm install react-native-contacts --save
yarn add react-native-contacts
If you were previously using manually linking follow these steps to upgrade
react-native unlink react-native-contacts
npm install latest version of react-native-contacts
Your good to go!
If you are using react native version 0.60 or above you do not have to link this library.
Starting with 0.60 on iOS you have to do the following:
ios/Podfile
target 'app' do
...
pod 'react-native-contacts', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-contacts' <-- add me
...
end
pod install in folder
ios
Using the same instructions as https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/linking-libraries-ios.html
open ios/yourProject.xcodeproj/
./node_modules/react-native-contacts/ios/RCTContacts.xcodeproj to
Libraries in your project view.
Build Phases tab drag
Libraries > RCTContacts.xcodeproj > Products > libRCTContacts.a into the
Link Binary With Libraries section. Video to clarify
Adding Camera Roll to an ios project in React Native.
Run the app via the Run button in xcode or
react-native run-ios in the terminal.
For react native versions 0.60 and above you have to use Android X. Android X support was added to react-native-contacts in version 5.x+. If you are using rn 0.59 and below install rnc versions 4.x instead.
android/settings.gradle
...
include ':react-native-contacts'
project(':react-native-contacts').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-contacts/android')
android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
...
implementation project(':react-native-contacts')
}
// MainApplication.java
import com.rt2zz.reactnativecontacts.ReactNativeContacts; // <--- import
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
......
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new ReactNativeContacts()); // <------ add this
}
......
}
Android requires allowing permissions with https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/permissionsandroid.html
The
READ_CONTACTS permission must be added to your main application's
AndroidManifest.xml. If your app creates contacts add
WRITE_CONTACTS permission to
AndroidManifest.xml and request the permission at runtime.
...
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_CONTACTS" />
...
Add
READ_PROFILE and/or
WRITE_PROFILE permissions to
AndroidManifest.xml
...
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_PROFILE" />
...
If you use Proguard, the snippet below on proguard-rules.pro Without it, your apk release version could failed
-keep class com.rt2zz.reactnativecontacts.** {*;}
-keepclassmembers class com.rt2zz.reactnativecontacts.** {*;}
Add kit specific "permission" keys to your Xcode
Info.plist file, in order to make
requestPermission work. Otherwise your app crashes when requesting the specific permission. Open
Info.plist. Add key
Privacy - Contacts Usage Description with your kit specific permission. The value for the key is optional in development. If you submit to the App Store the value must explain why you need this permission.
If you'd like to read/write the contact's notes, call the
iosEnableNotesUsage(true) method before accessing the contact infos. Also, a
com.apple.developer.contacts.notes entitlement must be added to the project. Before submitting your app to the AppStore, the permission for using the entitlement has to be granted as well. You can find a more detailed explanation here.
getAll: Promise<Contact[]> - returns all contacts as an array of objects
getAllWithoutPhotos - same as
getAll on Android, but on iOS it will not return uris for contact photos (because there's a significant overhead in creating the images)
getContactById(contactId): Promise - returns contact with defined contactId (or null if it doesn't exist)
getCount(): Promise - returns the number of contacts
getPhotoForId(contactId): Promise - returns a URI (or null) for a contacts photo
addContact(contact): Promise - adds a contact to the AddressBook.
openContactForm(contact) - create a new contact and display in contactsUI.
openExistingContact(contact) - open existing contact (edit mode), where contact is an object with a valid recordID
viewExistingContact(contact) - open existing contact (view mode), where contact is an object with a valid recordID
editExistingContact(contact): Promise - add numbers to the contact, where the contact is an object with a valid recordID and an array of phoneNumbers
updateContact(contact): Promise - where contact is an object with a valid recordID
deleteContact(contact) - where contact is an object with a valid recordID
getContactsMatchingString(string): Promise<Contact[]> - where string is any string to match a name (first, middle, family) to
getContactsByPhoneNumber(string): Promise<Contact[]> - where string is a phone number to match to.
getContactsByEmailAddress(string): Promise<Contact[]> - where string is an email address to match to.
checkPermission(): Promise - checks permission to access Contacts ios only
requestPermission(): Promise - request permission to access Contacts ios only
writePhotoToPath() - writes the contact photo to a given path android only
{
recordID: '6b2237ee0df85980',
backTitle: '',
company: '',
emailAddresses: [{
label: 'work',
email: 'carl-jung@example.com',
}],
familyName: 'Jung',
givenName: 'Carl',
middleName: '',
jobTitle: '',
phoneNumbers: [{
label: 'mobile',
number: '(555) 555-5555',
}],
hasThumbnail: true,
thumbnailPath: 'content://com.android.contacts/display_photo/3',
postalAddresses: [{
label: 'home',
formattedAddress: '',
street: '123 Fake Street',
pobox: '',
neighborhood: '',
city: 'Sample City',
region: 'CA',
state: 'CA',
postCode: '90210',
country: 'USA',
}],
prefix: 'MR',
suffix: '',
department: '',
birthday: {'year': 1988, 'month': 1, 'day': 1 },
imAddresses: [
{ username: '0123456789', service: 'ICQ'},
{ username: 'johndoe123', service: 'Facebook'}
]
}
NOTE
givenName field.
middleName and
familyName will be
"".
Currently all fields from the contact record except for thumbnailPath are supported for writing
var newPerson = {
emailAddresses: [{
label: "work",
email: "mrniet@example.com",
}],
familyName: "Nietzsche",
givenName: "Friedrich",
}
Contacts.addContact(newPerson)
Currently all fields from the contact record except for thumbnailPath are supported for writing
var newPerson = {
emailAddresses: [{
label: "work",
email: "mrniet@example.com",
}],
displayName: "Friedrich Nietzsche"
}
Contacts.openContactForm(newPerson).then(contact => {
// contact has been saved
})
You may want to edit the contact before saving it into your phone book. So using
openContactForm allow you to prompt default phone create contacts UI and the new to-be-added contact will be display on the contacts UI view. Click save or cancel button will exit the contacts UI view.
Example
Contacts.getAll().then(contacts => {
// update the first record
let someRecord = contacts[0]
someRecord.emailAddresses.push({
label: "junk",
email: "mrniet+junkmail@test.com",
})
Contacts.updateContact(someRecord).then(() => {
// record updated
})
})
Update reference contacts by their recordID (as returned by the OS in getContacts). Apple does not guarantee the recordID will not change, e.g. it may be reassigned during a phone migration. Consequently you should always grab a fresh contact list with
getContacts before performing update operations.
Example
var newPerson = {
recordID: '6b2237ee0df85980',
phoneNumbers: [{
label: 'mobile',
number: '(555) 555-5555',
}, ...
]
}
Contacts.editExistingContact(newPerson).then(contact => {
//contact updated
});
Add one or more phone numbers to an existing contact. On Android the edited page will be opened. On iOS the already edited contact will be opened with the possibility of further modification.
There are issues with updating contacts on Android:
You can delete a record using only it's recordID
Contacts.deleteContact({recordID: 1}).then(recordId => {
// contact deleted
})
Or by passing the full contact object with a
recordID field.
Contacts.deleteContact(contact).then((recordId) => {
// contact deleted
})
The thumbnailPath is the direct URI for the temp location of the contact's cropped thumbnail image.
<Image source={{uri: contact.thumbnailPath}} />
checkPermission - checks permission to access Contacts.
requestPermission - request permission to access Contacts.
Usage as follows:
Contacts.checkPermission().then(permission => {
// Contacts.PERMISSION_AUTHORIZED || Contacts.PERMISSION_UNDEFINED || Contacts.PERMISSION_DENIED
if (permission === 'undefined') {
Contacts.requestPermission().then(permission => {
// ...
})
}
if (permission === 'authorized') {
// yay!
}
if (permission === 'denied') {
// x.x
}
})
These methods are only useful on iOS. For Android you'll have to use https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/permissionsandroid.html
These methods do not re-request permission if permission has already been granted or denied. This is a limitation in iOS, the best you can do is prompt the user with instructions for how to enable contacts from the phone settings page
Settings > [app name] > contacts.
You can find an example app/showcase here
