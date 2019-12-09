openbase logo
react-native-connectivity-status

by nearit
1.5.2 (see all)

A ReactNative module to check Bluetooth and Location status on Android and iOS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

534

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

React-native-connectivity-status

A React Native module to check Bluetooth and Location status on Android and iOS

license Build Status npm

React Native platforms

Gitter

Getting started

Add react-native-connectivity-status module to your project

$ yarn add react-native-connectivity-status

And link it

$ react-native link react-native-connectivity-status


Usage

Check Status

Interactively check Location Services and Bluetooth status

import ConnectivityManager from 'react-native-connectivity-status'

// Check if Location Services are enabled
const locationServicesAvailable = await ConnectivityManager.areLocationServicesEnabled()

// Check Location permission
const locationPermission = await ConnectivityManager.isLocationPermissionGranted()
switch(locationPermission) {
    case "Location.Permission.Denied":
        // ...
        break;
    case "Location.Permission.Granted.Always":
        // ...
        break;
    case "Location.Permission.Granted.WhenInUse":
    // ...
        break;
    default:
        // ...
}

// Check if Bluetooth is ON
const bluetoothIsOn = await ConnectivityManager.isBluetoothEnabled()

Note: On Android, Location permission state will map on Location.Permission.Denied and Location.Permission.Granted.Always only.

Subscribe to updates

import ConnectivityManager from 'react-native-connectivity-status'

const connectivityStatusSubscription = ConnectivityManager.addStatusListener(({ eventType, status }) => {
    switch (eventType) {
        case 'bluetooth':
                    console.log(`Bluetooth is ${status ? 'ON' : 'OFF'}`)
                break
        case 'location':
                    console.log(`Location Services are ${status ? 'AVAILABLE' : 'NOT available'}`)
                break
    }
})
...
// Remeber to unsubscribe from connectivity status events
connectivityStatusSubscription.remove()

Enable services

NOTE: Due to possible app rejection from Apple (caused by illegal usage of private URL Scheme "prefs:root" or "App-Prefs:root"), methods for enabling bluetooth and location services have been removed from this module.

Made with ✨ & ❤️ by Mattia Panzeri and contributors

