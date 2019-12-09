A React Native module to check Bluetooth and Location status on Android and iOS

Getting started

Add react-native-connectivity-status module to your project

$ yarn add react-native-connectivity-status

And link it

$ react-native link react-native-connectivity-status

Usage

Check Status

Interactively check Location Services and Bluetooth status

import ConnectivityManager from 'react-native-connectivity-status' const locationServicesAvailable = await ConnectivityManager.areLocationServicesEnabled() const locationPermission = await ConnectivityManager.isLocationPermissionGranted() switch (locationPermission) { case "Location.Permission.Denied" : break ; case "Location.Permission.Granted.Always" : break ; case "Location.Permission.Granted.WhenInUse" : break ; default : } const bluetoothIsOn = await ConnectivityManager.isBluetoothEnabled()

Note: On Android, Location permission state will map on Location.Permission.Denied and Location.Permission.Granted.Always only.

Subscribe to updates

import ConnectivityManager from 'react-native-connectivity-status' const connectivityStatusSubscription = ConnectivityManager.addStatusListener( ( { eventType, status } ) => { switch (eventType) { case 'bluetooth' : console .log( `Bluetooth is ${status ? 'ON' : 'OFF' } ` ) break case 'location' : console .log( `Location Services are ${status ? 'AVAILABLE' : 'NOT available' } ` ) break } }) ... connectivityStatusSubscription.remove()

Enable services

NOTE: Due to possible app rejection from Apple (caused by illegal usage of private URL Scheme "prefs:root" or "App-Prefs:root"), methods for enabling bluetooth and location services have been removed from this module.

Made with ✨ & ❤️ by Mattia Panzeri and contributors