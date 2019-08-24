openbase logo
rnc

react-native-confirmation-code-input

by Dung Tran
1.0.4 (see all)

A react-native component to input confirmation code for both Android and IOS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

react-native-confirmation-code-input

A react-native confirmation code input for both IOS and Android

Features

  • A user-friendly component for inputting confirmation code
  • Extended from component, so you can use its props
  • Built-in type of code input: underline, box, circle
  • Set position: center, left, right, full width
  • Set size and active color, inactive color
  • Easy to customize style, use base style from TextInput component
  • Check code on finish or return code for async checking
  • Clear code on fail
  • Use React Native ES6

Screenshots

underline-28082017 box-28082017 circle-28082017 full-28082017

Installation

npm install react-native-confirmation-code-input --save

Usage

Basic

Import this module: 

import CodeInput from 'react-native-confirmation-code-input';

Use as a component and style it: 


render() {
  return (
    <CodeInput
      ref="codeInputRef1"
      secureTextEntry
      className={'border-b'}
      space={5}
      size={30}
      inputPosition='left'
      onFulfill={(code) => this._onFulfill(code)}
    />
    
    <CodeInput
      ref="codeInputRef2"
      secureTextEntry
      compareWithCode='AsDW2'
      activeColor='rgba(49, 180, 4, 1)'
      inactiveColor='rgba(49, 180, 4, 1.3)'
      autoFocus={false}
      ignoreCase={true}
      inputPosition='center'
      size={50}
      onFulfill={(isValid) => this._onFinishCheckingCode1(isValid)}
      containerStyle={{ marginTop: 30 }}
      codeInputStyle={{ borderWidth: 1.5 }}
    />
    
    <CodeInput
      ref="codeInputRef2"
      keyboardType="numeric"
      codeLength={5}
      className='border-circle'
      compareWithCode='12345'
      autoFocus={false}
      codeInputStyle={{ fontWeight: '800' }}
      onFulfill={(isValid, code) => this._onFinishCheckingCode2(isValid, code)}
    />
  )
}

props

This component uses the same props as . Below are additional props for this component:

PropTypeDefaultDescription
codeLengthnumber5length of confirmation code -> number of cells
compareWithCodestringcode to compare. if null, onFulfill callback return inputted code to check later
inputPositionstringcenterposition of code input in its container: left, right, center, full-width
sizenumber40size of input cells
spacenumber8space between 2 cells
classNamestringborder-boxSome built-in classname: border-box, border-circle, border-b, border-b-t, border-l-r
cellBorderWidthnumber1.0width of cell borders
activeColorstringrgba(255, 255, 255, 1)color of cells when active
inactiveColorstringrgba(255, 255, 255, 0.2)color of cells when inactive
ignoreCasebooleanfalseignore case when checking code
autoFocusbooleantrueauto focus on code input
codeInputStylestyle objectcustom style for code input
containerStylestyle objectcustom style for code input container
onFulfillfunctioncallback function called when fulfilling code. If compareWithCode is null -> return (code) in callback, else return (isValid, code). Required
onCodeChangefunctionGet Code text on every update of Field

functions

clear input:

this.refs.refName.clear();
...
<CodeInput 
    ...
    ref="refName"
/>

Example

See EXAMPLE

git clone https://github.com/ttdung11t2/react-native-confirmation-code-input.git
cd react-native-confirmation-code-input/example
npm install
react-native run-ios / react-native run-android

License

react-native-confirmation-code-input is released under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.

Any question or support will welcome.

