A react-native confirmation code input for both IOS and Android

Features

A user-friendly component for inputting confirmation code

Extended from component, so you can use its props

Built-in type of code input: underline, box, circle

Set position: center, left, right, full width

Set size and active color, inactive color

Easy to customize style, use base style from TextInput component

Check code on finish or return code for async checking

Clear code on fail

Use React Native ES6

Screenshots

Installation

npm install react-native-confirmation-code-input --save

Usage

Basic

Import this module:

import CodeInput from 'react-native-confirmation-code-input' ;

Use as a component and style it:

render() { return ( <CodeInput ref="codeInputRef1" secureTextEntry className={'border-b'} space={5} size={30} inputPosition='left' onFulfill={(code) => this._onFulfill(code)} /> <CodeInput ref="codeInputRef2" secureTextEntry compareWithCode='AsDW2' activeColor='rgba(49, 180, 4, 1)' inactiveColor='rgba(49, 180, 4, 1.3)' autoFocus={false} ignoreCase={true} inputPosition='center' size={50} onFulfill={(isValid) => this._onFinishCheckingCode1(isValid)} containerStyle={{ marginTop: 30 }} codeInputStyle={{ borderWidth: 1.5 }} /> <CodeInput ref="codeInputRef2" keyboardType="numeric" codeLength={5} className='border-circle' compareWithCode='12345' autoFocus={false} codeInputStyle={{ fontWeight: '800' }} onFulfill={(isValid, code) => this._onFinishCheckingCode2(isValid, code)} /> ) }

props

This component uses the same props as . Below are additional props for this component:

Prop Type Default Description codeLength number 5 length of confirmation code -> number of cells compareWithCode string code to compare. if null, onFulfill callback return inputted code to check later inputPosition string center position of code input in its container: left , right , center , full-width size number 40 size of input cells space number 8 space between 2 cells className string border-box Some built-in classname: border-box , border-circle , border-b , border-b-t , border-l-r cellBorderWidth number 1.0 width of cell borders activeColor string rgba(255, 255, 255, 1) color of cells when active inactiveColor string rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.2) color of cells when inactive ignoreCase boolean false ignore case when checking code autoFocus boolean true auto focus on code input codeInputStyle style object custom style for code input containerStyle style object custom style for code input container onFulfill function callback function called when fulfilling code. If compareWithCode is null -> return (code) in callback, else return (isValid, code) . Required onCodeChange function Get Code text on every update of Field

functions

clear input:

this .refs.refName.clear(); ... <CodeInput ... ref= "refName" />

Example

See EXAMPLE

git clone https://github.com/ttdung11t2/react-native-confirmation-code-input.git cd react-native-confirmation-code-input/example npm install react-native run-ios / react-native run-android

License

react-native-confirmation-code-input is released under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.

Any question or support will welcome.