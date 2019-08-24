A react-native confirmation code input for both IOS and Android
npm install react-native-confirmation-code-input --save
Import this module:
import CodeInput from 'react-native-confirmation-code-input';
Use as a component and style it:
render() {
return (
<CodeInput
ref="codeInputRef1"
secureTextEntry
className={'border-b'}
space={5}
size={30}
inputPosition='left'
onFulfill={(code) => this._onFulfill(code)}
/>
<CodeInput
ref="codeInputRef2"
secureTextEntry
compareWithCode='AsDW2'
activeColor='rgba(49, 180, 4, 1)'
inactiveColor='rgba(49, 180, 4, 1.3)'
autoFocus={false}
ignoreCase={true}
inputPosition='center'
size={50}
onFulfill={(isValid) => this._onFinishCheckingCode1(isValid)}
containerStyle={{ marginTop: 30 }}
codeInputStyle={{ borderWidth: 1.5 }}
/>
<CodeInput
ref="codeInputRef2"
keyboardType="numeric"
codeLength={5}
className='border-circle'
compareWithCode='12345'
autoFocus={false}
codeInputStyle={{ fontWeight: '800' }}
onFulfill={(isValid, code) => this._onFinishCheckingCode2(isValid, code)}
/>
)
}
This component uses the same props as . Below are additional props for this component:
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
codeLength
|number
|5
|length of confirmation code -> number of cells
compareWithCode
|string
|code to compare. if null, onFulfill callback return inputted code to check later
inputPosition
|string
center
|position of code input in its container:
left,
right,
center,
full-width
size
|number
|40
|size of input cells
space
|number
|8
|space between 2 cells
className
|string
border-box
|Some built-in classname:
border-box,
border-circle,
border-b,
border-b-t,
border-l-r
cellBorderWidth
|number
|1.0
|width of cell borders
activeColor
|string
rgba(255, 255, 255, 1)
|color of cells when active
inactiveColor
|string
rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.2)
|color of cells when inactive
ignoreCase
|boolean
false
|ignore case when checking code
autoFocus
|boolean
true
|auto focus on code input
codeInputStyle
|style object
|custom style for code input
containerStyle
|style object
|custom style for code input container
onFulfill
|function
|callback function called when fulfilling code. If
compareWithCode is null -> return
(code) in callback, else return
(isValid, code). Required
onCodeChange
|function
|Get Code text on every update of Field
clear input:
this.refs.refName.clear();
...
<CodeInput
...
ref="refName"
/>
See EXAMPLE
git clone https://github.com/ttdung11t2/react-native-confirmation-code-input.git
cd react-native-confirmation-code-input/example
npm install
react-native run-ios / react-native run-android
react-native-confirmation-code-input is released under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.
Any question or support will welcome.