A simple react-native confirmation code field compatible with iOS, Android.

Component features:

🔮 Simple and tiny 1.55 KB . Easy to use;

. Easy to use; 🚮 Clearing part of the code by clicking on the cell;

🍎 Support "fast paste SMS-code" on iOS. And custom code paste for Android;

⚡ TextInput ref support;

support; 🛠 Highly customizable. Can be used as masked TextInput;

🤓 Readable changelog.

Screenshots

Install

yarn add react-native-confirmation-code-field yarn add react-native-confirmation-code-field@6

How it works

I use an invisible <TextInput/> component that will be stretched over <Cell/> components.

JSX structure looks like that:

<View style={rootStyle}> < Cell > 1 </ Cell > < Cell > 2 </ Cell > < Cell > 3 </ Cell > < Cell > | </ Cell > < Cell > </ Cell > < Cell > </ Cell > < TextInput value = "123" /> </ View >

It needs to solve next problems:

When user pastes code from SMS on iOS issue#25

Better UX when user types fast, or system sluggish, characters might lost when component switching focus between <TextInput/> .

Basic example

I took a minimal implementation approach. It mean that this component provides low-level functionality so you can create incredible UI without tears 😭. I recommend you start with creating your own wrapper where you apply all styles and basic configuration.

You can use a ready-made solution out of the box: