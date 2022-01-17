A simple react-native confirmation code field compatible with iOS, Android.
1.55 KB. Easy to use;
ref support;
# For React Native 0.64.x and above
yarn add react-native-confirmation-code-field
# If you need React Native 0.63.x and below
yarn add react-native-confirmation-code-field@6
I use an invisible
<TextInput/> component that will be stretched over
<Cell/> components.
JSX structure looks like that:
// Root view (rectangle with a red border on 3d visualization below)
<View style={rootStyle}>
// Each Cell element is result of a `renderCell` function (gray boxes)
<Cell>1</Cell>
<Cell>2</Cell>
<Cell>3</Cell>
<Cell>|</Cell>
<Cell></Cell>
<Cell></Cell>
// Invisible Text Input with absolute position (gray rectangle with text '123')
<TextInput value="123" />
</View>
It needs to solve next problems:
<TextInput/>.
I took a minimal implementation approach. It mean that this component provides low-level functionality so you can create incredible UI without tears 😭. I recommend you start with creating your own wrapper where you apply all styles and basic configuration.
You can use a ready-made solution out of the box:
import React, {useState} from 'react';
import {SafeAreaView, Text, StyleSheet} from 'react-native';
import {
CodeField,
Cursor,
useBlurOnFulfill,
useClearByFocusCell,
} from 'react-native-confirmation-code-field';
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
root: {flex: 1, padding: 20},
title: {textAlign: 'center', fontSize: 30},
codeFieldRoot: {marginTop: 20},
cell: {
width: 40,
height: 40,
lineHeight: 38,
fontSize: 24,
borderWidth: 2,
borderColor: '#00000030',
textAlign: 'center',
},
focusCell: {
borderColor: '#000',
},
});
const CELL_COUNT = 6;
const App = () => {
const [value, setValue] = useState('');
const ref = useBlurOnFulfill({value, cellCount: CELL_COUNT});
const [props, getCellOnLayoutHandler] = useClearByFocusCell({
value,
setValue,
});
return (
<SafeAreaView style={styles.root}>
<Text style={styles.title}>Verification</Text>
<CodeField
ref={ref}
{...props}
// Use `caretHidden={false}` when users can't paste a text value, because context menu doesn't appear
value={value}
onChangeText={setValue}
cellCount={CELL_COUNT}
rootStyle={styles.codeFieldRoot}
keyboardType="number-pad"
textContentType="oneTimeCode"
renderCell={({index, symbol, isFocused}) => (
<Text
key={index}
style={[styles.cell, isFocused && styles.focusCell]}
onLayout={getCellOnLayoutHandler(index)}>
{symbol || (isFocused ? <Cursor /> : null)}
</Text>
)}
/>
</SafeAreaView>
);
};
export default App;