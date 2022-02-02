A native library to access all the native code's build configurations from JS.
For react-native@0.60+ versions use react-native-config-reader@4.0+ (Autolinking support enabled now)
For rn 0.60+ Auto Linking will do things for you.
If not follow these:
$ npm install react-native-config-reader --save or
$ yarn add react-native-config-reader
$ react-native link react-native-config-reader
Go to android/app/src/main/packageName/MainApplication.java and find line
new RNConfigReaderPackage()
See manual installation below if you have issues with
react-native link.
import RNConfigReader from 'react-native-config-reader';
// access any of the defined config variables in andoird build gradle or ios info.plist
const configValue = RNConfigReader.ANY_DEFINED_CONFIG_FIELD;
Create new build config field inside android
build.gradle file (android/app/build.gradle)
android {
defaultConfig {
applicationId "com.react-native.react-native-config-reader"
versionCode 1
versionName "1.0"
buildConfigField "String", "TEST_CONFIG_FIELD", "Hello I'm your test config value"
}
}
Create new field inside ios
info.plist file
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd">
<plist version="1.0">
<dict>
<key>CFBundleDisplayName</key>
<string>com.react-native.react-native-config-reader</string>
<key>TEST_CONFIG_FIELD</key>
<string>"Hello I'm your test config value"</string>
</dict>
</plist>
Now you can acess them inside the JS code
import { Platform } from 'react-native';
import RNConfigReader from 'react-native-config-reader';
if(Platform.OS === 'ios') {
const iosBundleDisplayName = RNConfigReader.CFBundleDisplayName;
const testConfigValue = RNConfigReader.TEST_CONFIG_FIELD;
}
if(Platform.OS === 'android') {
const androidApplicationID = RNConfigReader.applicationId;
const testConfigValue = RNConfigReader.TEST_CONFIG_FIELD;
}
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-config-reader and add
RNConfigReader.xcodeproj
libRNConfigReader.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Cmd+R)<
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
import com.reactlibrary.RNConfigReaderPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new RNConfigReaderPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-config-reader'
project(':react-native-config-reader').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-config-reader/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
compile project(':react-native-config-reader')
If your app uses an
applicationIdSuffix or a different
applicationId depending on the build variants, you must append the following line inside the
buildTypes block in your
android/app/build.gradle file and specify your new package name.
resValue "string", "rn_config_reader_custom_package", "com.yourNewPackage"
Example
buildTypes {
...
debug {
...
applicationIdSuffix ".dev"
resValue "string", "rn_config_reader_custom_package", "com.yourNewPackage"
}
}
RNConfigReader.sln in
node_modules/react-native-config-reader/windows/RNConfigReader.sln folder to their solution, reference from their app.
MainPage.cs app
using Config.Reader.RNConfigReader; to the usings at the top of the file
new RNConfigReaderPackage() to the
List<IReactPackage> returned by the
Packages method
When Proguard is enabled (which it is by default for Android release builds), it can rename the BuildConfig Java class in the minification process and prevent
react-native-config-reader from referencing it. To avoid this, add an exception to android/app/proguard-rules.pro:
-keep class com.yourNewPackage.BuildConfig { *; }
com.yourNewPackage should match the package value in your app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml file.
If using Dexguard, the shrinking phase will remove resources it thinks are unused. It is necessary to add an exception to preserve the build config package name.
-keepresources string/rn_config_reader_custom_package
MIT License
Copyright (c) 2019 Chanaka Athurugiriya