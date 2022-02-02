A native library to access all the native code's build configurations from JS.

For react-native@0.60+ versions use react-native-config-reader@4.0+ (Autolinking support enabled now)

Installation

For rn 0.60+ Auto Linking will do things for you.

If not follow these:

$ npm install react-native-config-reader --save or $ yarn add react-native-config-reader $ react-native link react-native-config-reader Go to android/app/src/main/packageName/MainApplication.java and find line new RNConfigReaderPackage()

See manual installation below if you have issues with react-native link .

Usage

import RNConfigReader from 'react-native-config-reader' ; const configValue = RNConfigReader.ANY_DEFINED_CONFIG_FIELD;

More examples

Create new build config field inside android build.gradle file (android/app/build.gradle)

android { defaultConfig { applicationId "com.react-native.react-native-config-reader" versionCode 1 versionName "1.0" buildConfigField "String" , "TEST_CONFIG_FIELD" , "Hello I'm your test config value" } }

Create new field inside ios info.plist file

< plist version = "1.0" > < dict > < key > CFBundleDisplayName </ key > < string > com.react-native.react-native-config-reader </ string > < key > TEST_CONFIG_FIELD </ key > < string > "Hello I'm your test config value" </ string > </ dict > </ plist >

Now you can acess them inside the JS code

import { Platform } from 'react-native' ; import RNConfigReader from 'react-native-config-reader' ; if (Platform.OS === 'ios' ) { const iosBundleDisplayName = RNConfigReader.CFBundleDisplayName; const testConfigValue = RNConfigReader.TEST_CONFIG_FIELD; } if (Platform.OS === 'android' ) { const androidApplicationID = RNConfigReader.applicationId; const testConfigValue = RNConfigReader.TEST_CONFIG_FIELD; }

Manual installation

iOS

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-config-reader and add RNConfigReader.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNConfigReader.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Run your project ( Cmd+R )<

Android

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java

Add import com.reactlibrary.RNConfigReaderPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new RNConfigReaderPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':react-native-config-reader' project ( ':react-native-config-reader' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-config-reader/android' ) Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle : compile project ( ':react-native-config-reader' )

Android advanced configurations with Multiple environments

If your app uses an applicationIdSuffix or a different applicationId depending on the build variants, you must append the following line inside the buildTypes block in your android/app/build.gradle file and specify your new package name.

resValue "string" , "rn_config_reader_custom_package" , "com.yourNewPackage"

Example

buildTypes { ... debug { ... applicationIdSuffix ".dev" resValue "string" , "rn_config_reader_custom_package" , "com.yourNewPackage" } }

Windows (Beta)

Read it!

In Visual Studio add the RNConfigReader.sln in node_modules/react-native-config-reader/windows/RNConfigReader.sln folder to their solution, reference from their app. Open up your MainPage.cs app

Add using Config.Reader.RNConfigReader; to the usings at the top of the file

to the usings at the top of the file Add new RNConfigReaderPackage() to the List<IReactPackage> returned by the Packages method

Troubleshooting

Problems with Proguard

When Proguard is enabled (which it is by default for Android release builds), it can rename the BuildConfig Java class in the minification process and prevent react-native-config-reader from referencing it. To avoid this, add an exception to android/app/proguard-rules.pro:

-keep class com.yourNewPackage.BuildConfig { *; }

com.yourNewPackage should match the package value in your app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml file.

If using Dexguard, the shrinking phase will remove resources it thinks are unused. It is necessary to add an exception to preserve the build config package name.

-keepresources string/rn_config_reader_custom_package

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2019 Chanaka Athurugiriya