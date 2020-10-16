Node.js mock for react-native-config

A mock for react-native-config, a module which offers an elegant way to inject environment-specific variables to react-native.

As react-native-config contains native codes, it cannot be run in Nodejs environment. We provide a way to mock the module.

Installation

via NPM:

npm install --save-dev react-native-config-node

via Yarn:

yarn add -D react-native-config-node

Usage

Mocha

Create a compiler file using babel-register .

test/lib/babel-register.js

module .exports = require ( 'babel-register' )({ plugins : [ 'react-native-config-node/transform' ] })

Use it via command.

mocha --compilers js:./ test /lib/babel-register test /spec/*.js

Alternatively, you can set mocha.opts.

--compilers js:./test/lib/babel-register

You can pass specific environment via NODE_ENV variable.

NODE_ENV=staging mocha --compilers js:./ test /lib/babel-register test /spec/*.js

.env.staging will be loaded.

Jest

Add the following plugin to your babel.config.js or .babelrc

{ "presets" : [ "module:metro-react-native-babel-preset" ], "env" : { "test" : { "plugins" : [ "react-native-config-node/transform" ] } } }

You can pass specific environment via NODE_ENV variable.

NODE_ENV=staging jest

.env.staging will be loaded.

How it works

react-native-config-node/transform is a babel-plugin transforming the following code

import Config from 'react-native-config'

into

import Config from 'react-native-config-node'

react-native-config-node offers the same API as react-native-config using dotenv.

License

MIT