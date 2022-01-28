credits - https://github.com/vnil/react-native-simple-compass
$ yarn add react-native-compass-heading
$ npx pod-install
import CompassHeading from 'react-native-compass-heading';
React.useEffect(() => {
const degree_update_rate = 3;
// accuracy on android will be hardcoded to 1
// since the value is not available.
// For iOS, it is in degrees
CompassHeading.start(degree_update_rate, ({heading, accuracy}) => {
console.log('CompassHeading: ', heading, accuracy);
});
return () => {
CompassHeading.stop();
};
}, []);