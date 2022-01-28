openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnc

react-native-compass-heading

by Firoz Ahmed
1.3.0 (see all)

React Native module for iOS & Android to receive compass heading

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

23d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-compass-heading

credits - https://github.com/vnil/react-native-simple-compass

Installation

$ yarn add react-native-compass-heading

$ npx pod-install

Usage

import CompassHeading from 'react-native-compass-heading';

  React.useEffect(() => {
    const degree_update_rate = 3;

    // accuracy on android will be hardcoded to 1
    // since the value is not available.
    // For iOS, it is in degrees
    CompassHeading.start(degree_update_rate, ({heading, accuracy}) => {
      console.log('CompassHeading: ', heading, accuracy);
    });

    return () => {
      CompassHeading.stop();
    };
  }, []);

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial