openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnc

react-native-common-date-picker

by chenlong
2.3.6 (see all)

An awesome and cross-platform React Native date picker and calendar component for iOS and Android

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

347

GitHub Stars

70

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-common-date-picker

npm version MIT Platform-Android&iOS

An awesome and cross-platform React Native date picker and calendar component for iOS and Android.

This package is designed to integrade common date components like calendars, date, date-time, etc. Next, we are gonna provide more optional parameters and styles for developers who like this package. We hope to make it high-performance and high-efficiency in the future.

If you like it, just give stars ⭐️⭐️⭐️. If you come to any problems with this repository, please feel free to submit issues. Any PR is welcome.

Date Picker Screenshots

Android 1Android 2Android 3Android 4
Android 1.pngAndroid 2.pngAndroid 3.pngAndroid 4.png
iOS 1iOS 2iOS 3iOS 4
iOS 1.pngiOS 2.pngiOS 3.pngiOS 4.png

Calendar Screenshots

Android 1Android 2Android 3Android 4
Android1.pngAndroid2.pngAndroid3.pngAndroid4.png
iOS 1iOS 2iOS 3iOS 4
iOS1.pngiOS2.pngiOS3.pngiOS4.png
Date Picker GIFCalendar GIF
DatePicker.gifCalendarList.gif

Contents

  1. Features
  2. Installation
  3. Usage
  4. Parameters
  5. To do
  6. License

Features

Uniform style(iOS&Android)

For DatePickerIOS and DatePickerAndroid provided by the official(now Deprecated, Use @react-native-community/datetimepicker instead) are implemented in different ways, which causes a lot of frustration among developers. For cross-platform, we all hope it to be unified on ios and Android.

Multiple date types

Of course, you can show only month/year、year/month、year/month/day、month/day/year via type parameter, etc. It's compeltely customized by yourself.

Calendar list and date picker supported

Now Calendar list and date picker are supported, you can select the type according to your needs. Besides, we are gonna support more parameters and types controlled by users. So stay tuned!

Easy installation and usage

The installation and usage are very easy and simple due to being implemented by pure JavaScript. No react-native link is required. Many props and styles are completely under your control. It's up to you! Above all, all React Native versions are supported!

Installation

The installation is very easy. You just install this package via one command. No react-native link is required. 

npm install react-native-common-date-picker

Usage

Date Picker

import {DatePicker} from "react-native-common-date-picker";

<DatePicker
    confirm={date => {
        console.warn(date)
    }}
/>

Calendar

import {CalendarList} from "react-native-common-date-picker";

<Modal animationType={'slide'} visible={this.state.visible}>
     <CalendarList
          containerStyle={{flex: 1}}
          cancel={() => this.setState({visible: false})}
          confirm={data => {
              this.setState({
                   selectedDate1: data[0],
                   selectedDate2: data[1],
                   visible: false,
              });
          }}
     />
</Modal>

More examples: example directory

Parameters

DatePicker Parameters

NameTypeDescription
backgroundColorstringContainer background color. Default is 'white'.
typestringDate type in order. Default is 'YYYY-MM-DD'. WOW! All kinds of date type order are supported. Awesome! NOTE: for 'MM-DD'、'DD-MM'、'MM', the same year for minDate and maxDate is required. E.g: minDate={'2020-03-10'}, maxDate={'2020-06-25'}. For 'DD', the year and the month for minDate and maxDate must be the same. E.g: minDate={'2020-03-06'}, maxDate={'2020-03-25'}. Supported types: 'YYYY-MM-DD', 'MM-DD-YYYY', 'DD-MM-YYYY', 'YYYY-MM', 'MM-YYYY', 'MM-DD', 'DD-MM', 'YYYY', 'MM', 'DD',
minDatestring or DateThe min date. Default is '2000-1-1'. Other supported formats: '2000-01-01'、'2000-1-01'、'2000-01-1'、'2000/01/01'、'2000/1/1'. A string type or Date type are supported.
maxDatestring or DateThe min date. Default is today. Other supported formats are the same as minDate. A string type or Date type are also supported. E.g: new Date().
defaultDatestring or DateThe default date. Default is equal to maxDate. Other supported formats are the same as minDate and maxDate. A string type or Date type are also supported. E.g: new Date().
showToolBarboolWhether to show tool bar, default is true. If false, hide tool bar on top.
toolBarPositionstringThe position of tool bar, default is 'top' that is at the top of screen. So far, just both 'top' and 'bottom' are supported.
toolBarStyleobjecttool bar view styles, passed like {backgroundColor: 'red'} as you like.
toolBarCancelStyleobjectTool bar cancel button text styles, passed like {color: 'red', fontSize: 15} as you like. Note that you can control the active opacity of the button through {activeOpacity: 1}.
toolBarConfirmStyleobjectTool bar confirm button text styles, passed like {color: 'red', fontSize: 15} as you like. Note that you can control the active opacity of the button through {activeOpacity: 1}.
titleStyleobjectTool bar title text style.
titleTextstringTool bar title text, default is "".
cancelTextstringTool bar cancel button text, default is "Cancel".
confirmTextstringTool bar confirm button text, default is "Confirm".
onValueChangefunctionOn date value change callback in real time. Once you has selected the date each time, you'll get the date you selected. For example, you can set like this to get the selected date via onValueChange={selectedDate => console.warn(selectedDate)}
cancelfunctionTool bar cancel button callback.
confirmfunctionTool bar confirm button callback with a date string like "2020-06-10".
cancelDisabledboolWhether to disable the cancel button. Default is false.
confirmDisabledboolWhether to disable the confirm button. Default is false.
widthstring or numberWidth for date picker. Default is screen width. Note that the height for date picker relied on the rowHeight and the rows below.
rowsnumberRow number for date picker. Default is 5. Note that Only one of [5, 7] is supported up to now. E.g: rows={7} or rows={'7'}.
rowHeightstring or numberHeight for each row. Default is 35.
selectedRowBackgroundColorstringBackground color for the selected row. Default is 'white'.
unselectedRowBackgroundColorstringBackground color for the unselected row. Default is 'white'.
selectedBorderLineColorstringBorder line color for the selected row. Default is '#d3d3d3'.
selectedBorderLineWidthstring or numberBorder line width for the selected row. Default is 0.5. string and number type are supported. E.g: selectedBorderLineWidth={20} or selectedBorderLineWidth={'20'}
selectedBorderLineMarginHorizontalstring or numberBorder line margin horizontal. Default is 0.
selectedTextFontSizestring or numberFont size for the selected row text. Default is 22. string and number type are supported. E.g: selectedTextFontSize={20} or selectedTextFontSize={'20'}.
selectedTextColorstringText color for the selected row text. Default is 'black'.
unselectedTextColorstringText color for the unselected row text. Default is '#9d9d9d'.
textMarginHorizontalstring or numberText margin horizontal distance to left and right. Default is 0.
monthDisplayModestringThe display of the month. Default is 'digit', namely "1, 2, 3, ..., 12". If monthDisplayMode={'en-short'}, "Jan, Feb, ..., Nov, Dec" will be displayed. If monthDisplayMode={'en-long'}, similarly, "January, February, ..., November, December" will be displayed. Supported values: 'digit', 'en-short', 'en-long'.
yearSuffixstringYear suffix string to display for each row. E.g: if yearSuffix={'年'}, the year column will follow a '年' suffix like 2020年.
monthSuffixstringMonth suffix string to display for each row. E.g: if monthSuffix={'月'}, the month column will follow a '月' suffix like 6月.
daySuffixstringDay suffix string to display for each row. E.g: if daySuffix={'日'}, the year column will follow a '日' suffix like 10日.

CalendarList Parameters

NameTypeDescription
containerStyleobjectStyles for container, you can set it as any view prop styles such as {backgroundColor: 'red'}.
scrollContentStyleobjectStyles for scroll list - FlatList, you can set it as any view prop styles such as {backgroundColor: 'red'}.
showToolBarboolWhether to show tool bar, default is true. If false, hide tool bar on top.
toolBarPositionstringThe position of tool bar, default is 'top' that is at the top of screen. So far, just both 'top' and 'bottom' are supported.
toolBarStyleobjecttool bar view styles, passed like {backgroundColor: 'red'} as you like.
toolBarCancelStyleobjecttool bar cancel button text styles, passed like {color: 'red', fontSize: 15} as you like. Note that you can control the active opacity of the button through {activeOpacity: 1}.
toolBarConfirmStyleobjecttool bar confirm button text styles, passed like {color: 'red', fontSize: 15} as you like. Note that you can control the active opacity of the button through {activeOpacity: 1}.
titleStyleobjecttool bar title text style.
titleTextstringtool bar title text, default is "".
cancelTextstringtool bar cancel button text, default is "Cancel".
confirmTextstringtool bar confirm button text, default is "Confirm".
cancelfunctiontool bar cancel button callback.
confirmfunctiontool bar confirm button callback with a date array like ["2016-01-09", "2019-09-18"]. "2016-01-09" is the start date(min date) you selected. "2019-09-18" is the end date(max date) you selected. If nothing is selected, the array's elements will be empty string like ["", ""].
cancelDisabledboolWhether to disable the cancel button. Default is false.
confirmDisabledboolWhether to disable the confirm button. Default is false.
onPressDatefunctionA callback with a date parameter(like "2019-08-09") and row index when the user presses some date item.
minDatestring or DateMin date to limit, default is "2000-01-01". Other supported formats: "2000-1-1", "2000/01/01", "2000/1/1".
maxDatestring or DateMax date to limit, default is today calculated by new Date(). Other supported formats: "2015-1-1", "2015/01/01", "2015/1/1".
defaultDatesstring or DateThe default dates for the initial selected values. Note: the count of defaultDates must be equal to 2. That is to say, you must pass two elements for it. For instance: defaultDates={['2015-10-10', '2020-01-01']} or defaultDates={['2015-10-10', new Date()]}. Attention! The first element must be greater than or equal to the minDate. The second element must be less than or equal to the maxDate. Or it will not work as you expected.
showWeeksboolWhether to show weeks, default is true.
weeksArrayWeek days to show, default is from Sunday to Saturday, namely ['Su','Mo','Tu','We','Th','Fr','Sa']. Note that if you want to custom "weeks", then you have to accomplish "firstDayOnWeeks" at the same time. For example, you passed "['Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thu', 'Fri', 'Sat', 'Sun']" to "weeks", you must pass 1 to "firstDayOnWeeks" equal to "firstDayOnWeeks={1}". What's more, 1 means Monday, 2 means Tuesday, ..., 0 Means Sunday.
weeksChineseTypeboolWeeks type. Default is false, namely ['Su','Mo','Tu','We','Th','Fr','Sa']. If you want to use chinese, such as ['日','一','二','三','四','五','六'], just setting "weeksChineseType={true}" is okay. But the precondition is that "weeks" above uses the default value. Or it will be invalid.
firstDayOnWeeksnumberThe first day for weeks. Default is 0 equal to Sunday. If you'd like to start with Saturday, "firstDayOnWeeks={6}" will work. The value ranges from 0 to 6.
weeksStyleobjectFor week days, set the container styles like {backgroundColor: 'red'}.
weeksTextStyleobjectFor week days, set the week day text styles like {color: 'blue', fontSize: 14}.
headerTitleTypenumberDisplay form of the header title. Default is 0. Take "2020-04" date as an example: 0: "2020-04", 1: "2020年4月", 2: "Apr 2020", 3: "April 2020", 4: "2020/04", 5: "04/2020".
listItemStyleobjectContent styles containing header title and days content. This is a nesting object style. So if you want to set some specific style such as "headerTitle", you can set it to {headerTitle: {fontSize: 18, color: 'red'}}.
selectedDateMarkTypestringSelected date mark type. Default is 'ellipse', other choices: 'semiellipse'、'rectangle'、'circle'、 'square'、'dot'.
selectedDateMarkColorstringSelected date mark background color for start date and end date. Default is 'magenta'.
selectedDateMarkRangeColorstringSelected date mark background color between start date and end date. Default is 'skyblue'.
beyondDatesDisabledboolWhen the date is out of minDate or maxDate, whether to disable the button. Default is true.
beyondDatesDisabledTextColorstringWhen the date is out of minDate or maxDate, the button text color. Default is '#b9b9b9'.
leftArrowClickfunctionLeft arrow click callback with current date index parameter. Only when "horizontal={true}".
rightArrowClickfunctionRight arrow click callback with current date index parameter. Only when "horizontal={true}".
hideArrowboolWhether to hide arrow. Default is false. Only when "horizontal={true}".
arrowColorstringArrow color. Default is 'gray'. Only when "horizontal={true}".
arrowSizenumberArrow size. Default is 8. Only when "horizontal={true}".
arrowAlignstringArrow align. Default is 'left'. One of ['left', 'center', 'right']. Only when "horizontal={true}".
horizontalboolSeen as FlatList component. Default is false.
scrollEnabledboolSeen as FlatList component.
pagingEnabledboolSeen as FlatList component. Default is false.
----Other FlatList's props can be Seen in FlatList docs.

To do

  • Modal is supported by default
  • Add: datetime, time

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial