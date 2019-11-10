Cross Platform React Native UI Toolkit & API
$ yarn add react-native-common
or
$ npm install react-native-common --save
Some of the components are using these native dependencies, they are not a requirement but will allow you to create better lookings apps :)
import { Button } from 'react-native-common';
<Button
style={{width: 270}}
borderRadius={10}
backgroundColor="red"
label={`Welcome to\nReact Native Common`}
/>
Look for the label
Good First Task on the issues. Click here to see them.
Interested in contributing to this repo? Have a look at our Contributing Guide
A
react-native component with support of gregorian, jalaali and hijri calendar to select and work with date and time, created by @rghorbani.