33

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React Native Common

Cross Platform React Native UI Toolkit & API


Get Started

Installation

$ yarn add react-native-common

or

$ npm install react-native-common --save

Native Dependencies

Some of the components are using these native dependencies, they are not a requirement but will allow you to create better lookings apps :)

  • react-native-animatable
  • react-native-blur

Usage

import { Button } from 'react-native-common';

<Button
  style={{width: 270}}
  borderRadius={10}
  backgroundColor="red"
  label={`Welcome to\nReact Native Common`}
/>

Components Included

  • Theming & Default Styles of the Components
  • Badge
  • Button
  • Carousel
  • Connection Status Bar
  • DrawerLayout
  • KeyboardSpacer
  • Header
  • PageControl
  • Popover
  • PureListView
  • LoadingView
  • Text
  • TextInput
  • MaskedInput
  • TagsInput
  • SegmentedControl
  • AnimatedImage
  • NetworkImage
  • SettingsList
  • SettingsList.Header
  • SettingsList.Item
  • StyleSheet
  • ViewPager

Documentation

View the full docs here

Roadmap

FIRST CONTRIBUTORS

Look for the label Good First Task on the issues. Click here to see them.

NOT STARTED

  • Add Image Component which supports parallax
  • Compatibility with react-native-windows
  • Something you's like to see? Submit an issue or a pull request

Contributing

Interested in contributing to this repo? Have a look at our Contributing Guide

react-native-general-calendars

A react-native component with support of gregorian, jalaali and hijri calendar to select and work with date and time, created by @rghorbani.

