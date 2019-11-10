React Native Common

Cross Platform React Native UI Toolkit & API

Get Started

Installation

$ yarn add react-native-common

or

$ npm install react-native-common --save

Native Dependencies

Some of the components are using these native dependencies, they are not a requirement but will allow you to create better lookings apps :)

react-native-animatable

react-native-blur

Usage

import { Button } from 'react-native-common' ; < Button style = {{width: 270 }} borderRadius = {10} backgroundColor = "red" label = { ` Welcome to \ nReact Native Common `} />

Components Included

Theming & Default Styles of the Components

Theming & Default Styles of the Components Badge

Badge Button

Button Carousel

Carousel Connection Status Bar

Connection Status Bar DrawerLayout

DrawerLayout KeyboardSpacer

KeyboardSpacer Header

Header PageControl

PageControl Popover

Popover PureListView

PureListView LoadingView

LoadingView Text

Text TextInput

TextInput MaskedInput

MaskedInput TagsInput

TagsInput SegmentedControl

SegmentedControl AnimatedImage

AnimatedImage NetworkImage

NetworkImage SettingsList

SettingsList SettingsList.Header

SettingsList.Header SettingsList.Item

SettingsList.Item StyleSheet

StyleSheet ViewPager

Documentation

View the full docs here

Roadmap

FIRST CONTRIBUTORS

Look for the label Good First Task on the issues. Click here to see them.

NOT STARTED

Add Image Component which supports parallax

Add Image Component which supports parallax Compatibility with react-native-windows

Compatibility with react-native-windows Something you's like to see? Submit an issue or a pull request

Contributing

Interested in contributing to this repo? Have a look at our Contributing Guide

