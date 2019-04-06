🎨 A react native reusable and color picker wheel
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { Dimensions, StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native';
import { ColorWheel } from 'react-native-color-wheel';
const Example = ({onChange}) => (
<View style={{flex: 1}}>
<ColorWheel
initialColor="#ee0000"
onColorChange={color => console.log({color})}
onColorChangeComplete={color => onChange(color)}
style={{width: Dimensions.get('window').width}}
thumbStyle={{ height: 30, width: 30, borderRadius: 30}}
/>
<ColorWheel
initialColor="#00ee00"
style={{ marginLeft: 20, padding: 40, height: 200, width: 200 }}
/>
</View>
);
|Name
|Description
|Type
initialColor
|Initial value in hex format
|String
onColorChange
|Callback when the value is changed or moved
|func
onColorChangeComplete
|Callback on mouseup or drag event has finished
|func
thumbSize
|Width of draggable thumb
|Number
thumbStyle
|CSS for the draggable thumb
|Object
PRs and issues are more than welcome.
This package powers Yeti Smart Home and is used in production. Follow us in Github or https://twitter.com/netbeast_co.