🎨 A react native reusable and color picker wheel

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { Dimensions, StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native' ; import { ColorWheel } from 'react-native-color-wheel' ; const Example = ( {onChange} ) => ( <View style={{flex: 1}}> <ColorWheel initialColor="#ee0000" onColorChange={color => console.log({color})} onColorChangeComplete={color => onChange(color)} style={{width: Dimensions.get('window').width}} thumbStyle={{ height: 30, width: 30, borderRadius: 30}} /> <ColorWheel initialColor="#00ee00" style={{ marginLeft: 20, padding: 40, height: 200, width: 200 }} /> </View> );

Props

Name Description Type initialColor Initial value in hex format String onColorChange Callback when the value is changed or moved func onColorChangeComplete Callback on mouseup or drag event has finished func thumbSize Width of draggable thumb Number thumbStyle CSS for the draggable thumb Object

PRs and issues are more than welcome.