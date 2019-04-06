openbase logo
react-native-color-wheel

by netbeast
0.1.7 (see all)

🌈 A react native reusable and color picker wheel

Popularity

Downloads/wk

79

GitHub Stars

159

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Color Picker

Readme

react-native-color-wheel

npm version

🎨 A react native reusable and color picker wheel

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { Dimensions, StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native';
import { ColorWheel } from 'react-native-color-wheel';

const Example = ({onChange}) => (
  <View style={{flex: 1}}>
    <ColorWheel
      initialColor="#ee0000"
      onColorChange={color => console.log({color})}
      onColorChangeComplete={color => onChange(color)}
      style={{width: Dimensions.get('window').width}}
      thumbStyle={{ height: 30, width: 30, borderRadius: 30}}
    />
    <ColorWheel
      initialColor="#00ee00"
      style={{ marginLeft: 20, padding: 40, height: 200, width: 200 }}
    />
  </View>
);

Props

NameDescriptionType
initialColorInitial value in hex formatString
onColorChangeCallback when the value is changed or movedfunc
onColorChangeCompleteCallback on mouseup or drag event has finishedfunc
thumbSizeWidth of draggable thumbNumber
thumbStyleCSS for the draggable thumbObject
demo screenshot

PRs and issues are more than welcome.

works with yeti

 This package powers Yeti Smart Home and is used in production. Follow us in Github or https://twitter.com/netbeast_co.

