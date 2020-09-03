React Native implementation of color picker for both Android and iOS.

Getting started

Install the color picker

npm install react- native -color-picker --save

And use it in your application

import { ColorPicker } from 'react-native-color-picker' const Picker = () => ( < ColorPicker onColorSelected = {color => alert(`Color selected: ${color}`)} style={{flex: 1}} /> )

Color picker will use space you provide. Therefore it is necessary to provide styles that will determine picker's size.

For HoloPicker ( ColorPicker ) you might need to install @react-native-community/slider and pass it (or any other Slider compatible component) as sliderComponent prop if you don't want to use deprecated RN Slider .

API

Color picker type

We provide two types of color picker - holo (default) and triangle color picker. Both has the same API so that they are interchangable. Just import it and use it the same way:

import { ColorPicker, TriangleColorPicker } from 'react-native-color-picker'

ColorPicker TriangleColorPicker

Props

Color pickers accepts properties below. Each property which define color is represented as a color string.

Both color pickers are PureComponents thus if you want to update it you should not mutate its properties deeply.

Property Type Note color String\|HSV Color string or HSV object (see below). Defines selected color in controlled component. defaultColor String Defines initial selected color in uncontrolled component. oldColor String Old color to be used for visual comparision. If it is not defined, whole circle is representing selected color. style Style Styles passed to color picker container onColorSelected Function Callback with color (HEX string) as argument called when user confirms color selection. onColorChange Function Callback called each time when color is changed. Used in controlled component. Argument is color in HSV representation (see below) onOldColorSelected Function Callback with color (HEX string) as argument called when user selects old color. hideSliders Boolean Option to hide bottom sliders (holo picker only) hideControls Boolean Option to hide bottom buttons (triangle picker only)

When using color picker as a controlled component you should always use HSV color representation to avoid conversion from/to HEX or RGB. HSV color representation is an object literal with properties:

{ h : number, s : number, v : number, }

Helper functions

To utilize HSV -> HEX/RGB conversion we provide helper functions:

import { toHsv, fromHsv } from 'react-native-color-picker' toHsv( 'blue' ) fromHsv({ h : 200 , s : 0.4 , v : 0.4 })

Examples

See our examples on Expo

Limitations

Does not work well within ScrollView due to touch event interference.

due to touch event interference. RN has deprecated Slider component. You need to provide Slider component as prop to overcome this.

component. You need to provide Slider component as prop to overcome this. There is known bug affecting RN 0.61. See more info about the workaround.

Thanks

Our implementation was inspired by Android Holo ColorPicker