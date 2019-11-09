openbase logo
react-native-color-palette

by holmansv
2.2.0 (see all)

A react native module for simple hex color selection

Downloads/wk

147

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

React Native Color Palette.

A react native module for simple hex color selection

alt text

  • Controlled and Uncontrolled implementations
  • Simple to use

Getting started

Install the color picker

npm install react-native-color-palette --save

import ColorPalette from 'react-native-color-palette'

const UncontrolledColorPicker = () => (
  <ColorPalette
    onChange={color => alert(`Color selected: ${color}`)}
    defaultColor={'#C0392B'}
    colors={['#C0392B', '#E74C3C', '#9B59B6', '#8E44AD', '#2980B9']}
    title={"Uncontrolled Color Palette:"}
    icon={
      <Text>✔</Text>︎
      // Icon can just be text or ASCII
    }
  />
)

const ControlledColorPicker = () => {
  let selectedColor = '#C0392B';
  return (
    <ColorPalette
      onChange={color => selectedColor = color}
      value={selectedColor}
      colors={['#C0392B', '#E74C3C', '#9B59B6', '#8E44AD', '#2980B9']}
      title={"Controlled Color Palette:"}
      icon={
        <Icon name={'check-circle-o'} size={25} color={'black'} />
      // React-Native-Vector-Icons Example
    }
  />)
}

Due to its Flexbox design, Color Palette will use the space you provide!

API

Props

Color Palette accepts properties below.

PropertyTypeNote
colorsArrayArray of hex color strings for rendering. ex) ['#C0392B', '#E74C3C', '#9B59B6', '#8E44AD', '#2980B9']
defaultColorStringDefines initial selected color in uncontrolled component.
valueStringDefines selected color in controlled component.
paletteStylesViewStyleStyles passed to color palette container
onChangeFunctionCallback with color (HEX string) as argument called when user confirms color selection.
titleStringText to display at the top of the palette.
titleStylesTextStyleInherits the default react-native Text Styles
iconText or IconSelector Text or Icon to be displayed in place of checkmark.
scaleToWindowBoolThis will automatically scale the palette to fit 6 per line and will scale up/down for iPads/ iPhones depending on window size

