A react native module for simple hex color selection
Install the color picker
npm install react-native-color-palette --save
import ColorPalette from 'react-native-color-palette'
const UncontrolledColorPicker = () => (
<ColorPalette
onChange={color => alert(`Color selected: ${color}`)}
defaultColor={'#C0392B'}
colors={['#C0392B', '#E74C3C', '#9B59B6', '#8E44AD', '#2980B9']}
title={"Uncontrolled Color Palette:"}
icon={
<Text>✔</Text>︎
// Icon can just be text or ASCII
}
/>
)
const ControlledColorPicker = () => {
let selectedColor = '#C0392B';
return (
<ColorPalette
onChange={color => selectedColor = color}
value={selectedColor}
colors={['#C0392B', '#E74C3C', '#9B59B6', '#8E44AD', '#2980B9']}
title={"Controlled Color Palette:"}
icon={
<Icon name={'check-circle-o'} size={25} color={'black'} />
// React-Native-Vector-Icons Example
}
/>)
}
Due to its Flexbox design, Color Palette will use the space you provide!
Color Palette accepts properties below.
|Property
|Type
|Note
colors
Array
|Array of hex color strings for rendering. ex) ['#C0392B', '#E74C3C', '#9B59B6', '#8E44AD', '#2980B9']
defaultColor
String
|Defines initial selected color in uncontrolled component.
value
String
|Defines selected color in controlled component.
paletteStyles
ViewStyle
|Styles passed to color palette container
onChange
Function
|Callback with color (HEX string) as argument called when user confirms color selection.
title
String
|Text to display at the top of the palette.
titleStyles
TextStyle
|Inherits the default react-native Text Styles
icon
Text or
Icon
|Selector Text or Icon to be displayed in place of checkmark.
scaleToWindow
Bool
|This will automatically scale the palette to fit 6 per line and will scale up/down for iPads/ iPhones depending on window size