React Native Color Palette.

A react native module for simple hex color selection

Controlled and Uncontrolled implementations

Getting started

Install the color picker

npm install react- native -color-palette --save

import ColorPalette from 'react-native-color-palette' const UncontrolledColorPicker = () => ( <ColorPalette onChange={color => alert(`Color selected: ${color}`)} defaultColor={'#C0392B'} colors={['#C0392B', '#E74C3C', '#9B59B6', '#8E44AD', '#2980B9']} title={"Uncontrolled Color Palette:"} icon={ <Text>✔</Text>︎ // Icon can just be text or ASCII } /> ) const ControlledColorPicker = () => { let selectedColor = '#C0392B'; return ( <ColorPalette onChange={color => selectedColor = color} value={selectedColor} colors={['#C0392B', '#E74C3C', '#9B59B6', '#8E44AD', '#2980B9']} title={"Controlled Color Palette:"} icon={ <Icon name={'check-circle-o'} size={25} color={'black'} /> // React-Native-Vector-Icons Example } />) }

Due to its Flexbox design, Color Palette will use the space you provide!

API

Props

Color Palette accepts properties below.