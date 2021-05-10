Various color matrix based image filters for iOS & Android.

Status

iOS & Android: filter components work as stackable wrappers for Image , ImageBackground and react-native-fast-image components

react-native: supported versions: " >=0.56.0 "



Installation

with react-native ">=0.60.0" 1. Install latest version from npm $ npm i react-native-color-matrix-image-filters -S 2. Install pods $ cd ios && pod install && cd ..

with react-native ">=0.56.0 <0.60.0" 1. Install latest version from npm $ npm i react-native-color-matrix-image-filters -S 2-a. Link native modules $ react-native link react-native-color-matrix-image-filters 2-b. Install pods If you use Cocoapods add the following line to your Podfile: pod 'React' , :path => '../node_modules/react-native' pod 'RNColorMatrixImageFilters' , :path => '../node_modules/react-native-color-matrix-image-filters' $ cd ios && pod install && cd .. 2-c. Manual installation Install manually if react-native link failed - link

Scope

This module is meant to be used for simple stuff, like "grayscaling inactive user avatar" etc. Check react-native-image-filter-kit if you need some advanced features like image blending/composing, extracting filtering results to file system and ability to create custom filters.

Example

import { Image } from 'react-native' import { Grayscale, Sepia, Tint, ColorMatrix, concatColorMatrices, invert, contrast, saturate, } from 'react-native-color-matrix-image-filters' const GrayscaledImage = ( imageProps ) => ( <Grayscale> <Image {...imageProps} /> </Grayscale> ) const CombinedFiltersImage = (imageProps) => ( <Tint amount={1.25}> <Sepia> <Image {...imageProps} /> </Sepia> </Tint> ) const ColorMatrixImage = (imageProps) => ( <ColorMatrix matrix={concatColorMatrices([saturate(-0.9), contrast(5.2), invert()])} // alt: matrix={[saturate(-0.9), contrast(5.2), invert()]} > <Image {...imageProps} /> </ColorMatrix> )

Original Grayscaled

CombinedFilters ColorMatrix

Usage

Each filter support all of View props. Also some filters have optional amount prop which takes a number . ColorMatrix filter has matrix prop which takes a Matrix - an array of 20 numbers. Additionally library exports functions like grayscale , tint etc. - these functions return values of Matrix type and their results can be combined with concatColorMatrices function. If you need to combine several filters, consider using ColorMatrix with concatColorMatrices - generally it is more performant than corresponding stack of filter components.

Reference

Supported filters

Component Additional props function ColorMatrix matrix: Matrix | Array\ - Normal - normal(): Matrix RGBA red: number = 1, green: number = 1, blue: number = 1, alpha: number = 1 rgba(red: number = 1, green: number = 1, blue: number = 1, alpha: number = 1): Matrix Saturate amount: number = 1 saturate(amount: number = 1): Matrix HueRotate amount: number = 0 hueRotate(amount: number = 0): Matrix LuminanceToAlpha - luminanceToAlpha(): Matrix Invert - invert(): Matrix Grayscale amount: number = 1 grayscale(amount: number = 1): Matrix Sepia amount: number = 1 sepia(amount: number = 1): Matrix Nightvision - nightvision(): Matrix Warm - warm(): Matrix Cool - cool(): Matrix Brightness amount: number = 1 brightness(amount: number = 1): Matrix Contrast amount: number = 1 contrast(amount: number = 1): Matrix Temperature amount: number = 1 temperature(amount: number = 1): Matrix Tint amount: number = 0 tint(amount: number = 0): Matrix Threshold amount: number = 0 threshold(amount: number = 0): Matrix Technicolor - technicolor(): Matrix Polaroid - polaroid(): Matrix ToBGR - toBGR(): Matrix Kodachrome - kodachrome(): Matrix Browni - browni(): Matrix Vintage - vintage(): Matrix Night amount: number = 0.1 night(amount: number = 0.1): Matrix Predator amount: number = 1 predator(amount: number = 1): Matrix Lsd - lsd(): Matrix ColorTone desaturation: number = 0.2, toned: number = 0.15, lightColor: string = "#FFE580", darkColor: string = "#338000" colorTone(desaturation: number = 0.2, toned: number = 0.15, lightColor: string = "#FFE580", darkColor: string = "#338000"): Matrix DuoTone firstColor: string = "#FFE580", secondColor: string = "#338000" duoTone(firstColor: string = "#FFE580", secondColor: string = "#338000"): Matrix Protanomaly - protanomaly(): Matrix Deuteranomaly - deuteranomaly(): Matrix Tritanomaly - tritanomaly(): Matrix Protanopia - protanopia(): Matrix Deuteranopia - deuteranopia(): Matrix Tritanopia - tritanopia(): Matrix Achromatopsia - achromatopsia(): Matrix Achromatomaly - achromatomaly(): Matrix

Functions

concatColorMatrices(matrices: Matrix[]): Matrix

Matrix type

A 4x5 matrix for color transformations represented by array - consult Android docs for more specific info about it's format

Misc

You may check MatrixFilterConstructor example app to play with filters

This library was tested only with standard Image component, but in theory it should work with any image that conforms to CMIFImageView protocol or is based on Android ImageView class

