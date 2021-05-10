Various color matrix based image filters for iOS & Android.
1. Install latest version from npm
2. Install pods
1. Install latest version from npm
2-a. Link native modules
2-b. Install pods
If you use Cocoapods add the following line to your Podfile:
2-c. Manual installation
Install manually if
This module is meant to be used for simple stuff, like "grayscaling inactive user avatar" etc. Check react-native-image-filter-kit if you need some advanced features like image blending/composing, extracting filtering results to file system and ability to create custom filters.
import { Image } from 'react-native'
import {
Grayscale,
Sepia,
Tint,
ColorMatrix,
concatColorMatrices,
invert,
contrast,
saturate,
} from 'react-native-color-matrix-image-filters'
const GrayscaledImage = (imageProps) => (
<Grayscale>
<Image {...imageProps} />
</Grayscale>
)
const CombinedFiltersImage = (imageProps) => (
<Tint amount={1.25}>
<Sepia>
<Image {...imageProps} />
</Sepia>
</Tint>
)
const ColorMatrixImage = (imageProps) => (
<ColorMatrix
matrix={concatColorMatrices([saturate(-0.9), contrast(5.2), invert()])}
// alt: matrix={[saturate(-0.9), contrast(5.2), invert()]}
>
<Image {...imageProps} />
</ColorMatrix>
)
|Original
|Grayscaled
|CombinedFilters
|ColorMatrix
Each filter support all of
View props.
Also some filters have optional
amount prop which takes a
number.
ColorMatrix filter
has
matrix prop which takes a
Matrix - an array of 20 numbers. Additionally library exports
functions like
grayscale,
tint etc. - these functions return values of
Matrix type and their
results can be combined with
concatColorMatrices function. If you need to combine several filters,
consider using
ColorMatrix with
concatColorMatrices - generally it is more performant than
corresponding stack of filter components.
|Component
|Additional props
|function
|ColorMatrix
|matrix: Matrix | Array\
|-
|Normal
|-
|normal(): Matrix
|RGBA
|red: number = 1, green: number = 1, blue: number = 1, alpha: number = 1
|rgba(red: number = 1, green: number = 1, blue: number = 1, alpha: number = 1): Matrix
|Saturate
|amount: number = 1
|saturate(amount: number = 1): Matrix
|HueRotate
|amount: number = 0
|hueRotate(amount: number = 0): Matrix
|LuminanceToAlpha
|-
|luminanceToAlpha(): Matrix
|Invert
|-
|invert(): Matrix
|Grayscale
|amount: number = 1
|grayscale(amount: number = 1): Matrix
|Sepia
|amount: number = 1
|sepia(amount: number = 1): Matrix
|Nightvision
|-
|nightvision(): Matrix
|Warm
|-
|warm(): Matrix
|Cool
|-
|cool(): Matrix
|Brightness
|amount: number = 1
|brightness(amount: number = 1): Matrix
|Contrast
|amount: number = 1
|contrast(amount: number = 1): Matrix
|Temperature
|amount: number = 1
|temperature(amount: number = 1): Matrix
|Tint
|amount: number = 0
|tint(amount: number = 0): Matrix
|Threshold
|amount: number = 0
|threshold(amount: number = 0): Matrix
|Technicolor
|-
|technicolor(): Matrix
|Polaroid
|-
|polaroid(): Matrix
|ToBGR
|-
|toBGR(): Matrix
|Kodachrome
|-
|kodachrome(): Matrix
|Browni
|-
|browni(): Matrix
|Vintage
|-
|vintage(): Matrix
|Night
|amount: number = 0.1
|night(amount: number = 0.1): Matrix
|Predator
|amount: number = 1
|predator(amount: number = 1): Matrix
|Lsd
|-
|lsd(): Matrix
|ColorTone
|desaturation: number = 0.2, toned: number = 0.15, lightColor: string = "#FFE580", darkColor: string = "#338000"
|colorTone(desaturation: number = 0.2, toned: number = 0.15, lightColor: string = "#FFE580", darkColor: string = "#338000"): Matrix
|DuoTone
|firstColor: string = "#FFE580", secondColor: string = "#338000"
|duoTone(firstColor: string = "#FFE580", secondColor: string = "#338000"): Matrix
|Protanomaly
|-
|protanomaly(): Matrix
|Deuteranomaly
|-
|deuteranomaly(): Matrix
|Tritanomaly
|-
|tritanomaly(): Matrix
|Protanopia
|-
|protanopia(): Matrix
|Deuteranopia
|-
|deuteranopia(): Matrix
|Tritanopia
|-
|tritanopia(): Matrix
|Achromatopsia
|-
|achromatopsia(): Matrix
|Achromatomaly
|-
|achromatomaly(): Matrix
Image component, but in theory it should work with
any image that conforms to CMIFImageView protocol or is based on Android
ImageView class
react-native-fast-image is not required - this module doesn't depend on it