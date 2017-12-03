Color components for React Native. JavaScript-only, for iOS and Android.

Example

Run the example app via Expo or check the code.

SlidersColorPicker

Based on a Dribbble concept by Satyajit Sahoo.

Gradients

With a customizable number of steps, shape and direction.

Sliders

The simplest hue/staturation/value selectors!

Setup

yarn add react-native-color

Or, if you use npm, npm i --save react-native-color .

Roadmap

Make the color string editable

Support different color modes for the return string of the pickers

Support different color modes for the sliders of the

Gradient that mixes two colors

Add documentation for the props

Support for themes/render customizations

Export separate components for a build-your-own philosophy

Type with Flow

Tweet me @hectahertz