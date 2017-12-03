openbase logo
rnc

react-native-color

by Hector Garcia
0.0.10 (see all)

Color components for React Native 🌈

npm
GitHub
Documentation
5.9K

GitHub Stars

188

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Color

Color components for React Native. JavaScript-only, for iOS and Android.

npm version License: MIT npm downloads

Example

SlidersColorPicker

Based on a Dribbble concept by Satyajit Sahoo.

SlidersColorPicker

Gradients

With a customizable number of steps, shape and direction.

Gradients

Sliders

The simplest hue/staturation/value selectors!

Sliders

Setup

yarn add react-native-color

Or, if you use npm, npm i --save react-native-color.

Roadmap

  • Make the color string editable
  • Support different color modes for the return string of the pickers
  • Support different color modes for the sliders of the
  • Gradient that mixes two colors
  • Add documentation for the props
  • Support for themes/render customizations
  • Export separate components for a build-your-own philosophy
  • Type with Flow

Contact

Tweet me @hectahertz

