Color components for React Native. JavaScript-only, for iOS and Android.
Example
SlidersColorPicker
Based on a
Dribbble concept
by Satyajit Sahoo.
Gradients
With a customizable number of steps, shape and direction.
Sliders
The simplest hue/staturation/value selectors!
Setup
yarn add react-native-color
Or, if you use npm,
npm i --save react-native-color.
Roadmap
- Make the color string editable
- Support different color modes for the return string of the pickers
- Support different color modes for the sliders of the
- Gradient that mixes two colors
- Add documentation for the props
- Support for themes/render customizations
- Export separate components for a build-your-own philosophy
- Type with Flow
Tweet me @hectahertz