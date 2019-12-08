openbase logo
rnc

react-native-collapsing-toolbar

by César Augusto
1.0.0-beta.10

react-native wrapper for android CollapsingToolbarLayout

Readme

react-native-collapsing-toolbar

react-native wrapper for CollapsingToolbarLayout, easy to integrate with Animated.Event and FlatList out the box.

collapsing-github

See the example

Getting started

Make sure to install both react-native-collapsing-toolbar and react-native-nested-scroll-view.

$ npm install react-native-nested-scroll-view --save $ npm install react-native-collapsing-toolbar --save

Installation

MainActivity.java


+   import com.rnnestedscrollview.RNNestedScrollViewPackage;
+   import com.rncollapsingtoolbar.RNCollapsingToolbarPackage;

    public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {

      @Override
      protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
        return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
            new MainReactPackage(),
+           new RNCollapsingToolbarPackage(),
+           new RNNestedScrollViewPackage()
        );
      }
    }

android/app/build.gradle

    dependencies {
        implementation fileTree(dir: "libs", include: ["*.jar"])
        implementation "com.android.support:appcompat-v7:${rootProject.ext.supportLibVersion}"
        implementation "com.facebook.react:react-native:+"  // From node_modules
+       implementation project(':react-native-collapsing-toolbar')
+       implementation project(':react-native-nested-scroll-view')
    }

android/settings.gradle


include ':app'

+   include ':react-native-nested-scroll-view'
+   project(':react-native-nested-scroll-view').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-nested-scroll-view/android')

+   include ':react-native-collapsing-toolbar'
+   project(':react-native-collapsing-toolbar').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-collapsing-toolbar/android')

Usage

This package depends of react-native-nested-scroll-view.

Note This component is very easy to break, you should follows this exact component order to make it work.


import {
  AppBarLayout,
  CoordinatorLayout,
  CollapsingToolbarLayout,
  CollapsingParallax,
} from 'react-native-collapsing-toolbar'

import NestedScrollView from 'react-native-nested-scroll-view'


render() {
  const HEADER_HEIGHT = 300
  return (
    <CoordinatorLayout>
      <AppBarLayout style={{height: HEADER_HEIGHT, backgroundColor: '#000'}}>
        <CollapsingToolbarLayout
          title='Collapsing Toolbar'
          contentScrimColor='#673AB7'
          expandedTitleColor='#ffffff'
          expandedTitleGravity='BOTTOM'
          scrimAnimationDuration={500}
          expandedTitleMarginStart={22}
          expandedTitleMarginBottom={22}
          scrollFlags={
              AppBarLayout.SCROLL_FLAG_SCROLL
            | AppBarLayout.SCROLL_FLAG_EXIT_UNTIL_COLLAPSED
            | AppBarLayout.SCROLL_FLAG_SNAP
          }>
          <CollapsingParallax parallaxMultiplier={0.6}>
            <View collapsable={false} style={{height: HEADER_HEIGHT, justifyContent: 'center' }}>
              <Text>Some Custom Text Inside the Parallax</Text>
            </View>
          </CollapsingParallax>
          <ToolbarAndroid actions={[{title: 'Settings'}]} />
        </CollapsingToolbarLayout>
      </AppBarLayout>
      <NestedScrollView>
      // Main Content
      </NestedScrollView>
    </CoordinatorLayout>
  )
}

Usage with FlatList

To work with FlatList, you should just pass the renderScrollComponent props and render a NestedScrollView instead of the ScrollView.

NOTE: RefreshControl is NOT supported yet.

renderScroll(props) {
  return (
    <NestedScrollView {...props} />
  )
}

render() {
  return (
    <CoordinatorLayout>
      <AppBarLayout>
      ....
      </AppBarLayout>
      <FlatList
        data={data}
        renderItem={this.renderItem}
        renderScrollComponent={this.renderScroll}
      />
    </CoordinatorLayout>
  )
}

Usage with Animated.Events

In order to do custom animations when collapsing, you should use onOffsetChanged prop on the AppBarLayout and not onScroll from the NestedScrollView, the onScroll won't fire until the CollapsingToolbarLayout is entire collapsed.


state = {
  scrollY: new Animated.Value(0),
};

handleOffsetChanged = (e) => {
  Animated.event(
    [{ nativeEvent: { offset: this.state.scrollY }}]
  )(e, this.state)
}

render() {
  const rotateZ = this.state.scrollY.interpolate({
    inputRange:  [0, 100],
    outputRange: ["0deg", "-50deg"],
  })
  return (
    <CoordinatorLayout>
      <AppBarLayout onOffsetChanged={this.handleOffsetChanged}>
        <CollapsingToolbarLayout>
          <Animated.Image
            source={require('./image.png')}
            style={{ transform: [{ rotateZ }] }}
          />
          <ToolbarAndroid />
        </CollapsingToolbarLayout>
      </AppBarLayout>
      <NestedScrollView>
      </NestedScrollView>
    </CoordinatorLayout>
  )
}

API

AppBarLayout properties

PropDescription
onOffsetChangedThe actual scroll event when de toolbar is collasping

AppBarLayout Methods

MethodDescription
showExpands the toolbar
hideCollapses the toolbar
redrawRedraw the toolbar (invokes requestLayout)

CollapsingToolbarLayout properties

PropDescription
titleTitle of the Toolbar
titleEnableIf false, it will show the title of the ToolbarAndroid Component
heightHeight when the component is expanded, could be set on the style prop
scrimVisibleHeightTriggerThe trigger value when the animation transition should started
scrimAnimationDurationThe duration of the animation transition
contentScrimColorThe color of the Toolbar to show when the view is collapsing
collapsedTitleTextColorThe color of the title when the view is collapsed.
collapsedTitleGravityThe alignment of the title when collpased, can be "CENTER", "CENTER_VERTICAL", "TOP", "LEFT", "RIGHT", "BOTTOM", "START" or "END"
collapsedTitleTypefaceName of the font when the title is collapsed.
statusBarScrimColorThe color to use for the status bar scrim, Only works on Lollipop with the correct setup
expandedTitleColorThe color of the title when the view is expanded
expandedTitleMarginObject with start, top, end, bottom margins
expandedTitleMarginStartThe left margin when title is expanded
expandedTitleMarginTopThe top margin when title is expanded
expandedTitleMarginEndThe right margin when title is expanded
expandedTitleMarginBottomThe bottom margin when title is expanded
expandedTitleGravityThe alignment of the title when expanded, can be "CENTER", "CENTER_VERTICAL", "TOP", "LEFT", "RIGHT", "BOTTOM", "START" or "END"
expandedTitleTypefaceName of the font when the title is expanded
scrollFlagsDefines the scroll behavior, the values are defined statically on the AppBarLayout, can be SCROLL_FLAG_SNAP, SCROLL_FLAG_SCROLL, SCROLL_FLAG_ENTER_ALWAYS, SCROLL_FLAG_ENTER_ALWAYS, SCROLL_FLAG_EXIT_UNTIL_COLLAPSED, SCROLL_FLAG_ENTER_ALWAYS_COLLAPSED

CollapsingParallax props

PropDescription
parallaxMultiplierThe multiplier amount of parallax, a value higher than 1, the content will move against the scroll.

License

MIT

