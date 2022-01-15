If you are looking for the integration with react-native-tab-view and/or react-navigation, you need to use the v2.
Collapsible Tab View for React Native, with Reanimated.
Credits
The react-native-tab-view example app was used as template for the demos.
|Default
|Snap
|revealHeaderOnScroll
|revealHeaderOnScroll + Snap
Open a Terminal in the project root and run:
yarn add react-native-collapsible-tab-view@next
Then, add Reanimated v2, follow the official installation guide.
import React from 'react'
import { View, StyleSheet, ListRenderItem } from 'react-native'
import { Tabs } from 'react-native-collapsible-tab-view'
const HEADER_HEIGHT = 250
const DATA = [0, 1, 2, 3, 4]
const identity = (v: unknown): string => v + ''
const Header = () => {
return <View style={styles.header} />
}
const Example: React.FC = () => {
const renderItem: ListRenderItem<number> = React.useCallback(({ index }) => {
return (
<View style={[styles.box, index % 2 === 0 ? styles.boxB : styles.boxA]} />
)
}, [])
return (
<Tabs.Container
renderHeader={Header}
headerHeight={HEADER_HEIGHT} // optional
>
<Tabs.Tab name="A">
<Tabs.FlatList
data={DATA}
renderItem={renderItem}
keyExtractor={identity}
/>
</Tabs.Tab>
<Tabs.Tab name="B">
<Tabs.ScrollView>
<View style={[styles.box, styles.boxA]} />
<View style={[styles.box, styles.boxB]} />
</Tabs.ScrollView>
</Tabs.Tab>
</Tabs.Container>
)
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
box: {
height: 250,
width: '100%',
},
boxA: {
backgroundColor: 'white',
},
boxB: {
backgroundColor: '#D8D8D8',
},
header: {
height: HEADER_HEIGHT,
width: '100%',
backgroundColor: '#2196f3',
},
})
export default Example
If you want to allow scrolling from the header:
If the
HeaderComponent doesn't contain touchables set
pointerEvents='none'
If
HeaderComponent does contain touchables set
pointerEvents='box-none' for them to work.
Note: With this setting any child component that should not respond to touches (e.g.
<Image />) needs to have
pointerEvents set to
'none'. Otherwise it can become the target of a touch gesture on iOS devices and thereby preventing scrolling.
Basic usage looks like this:
import { Tabs } from 'react-native-collapsible-tab-view'
const Example = () => {
return (
<Tabs.Container renderHeader={MyHeader}>
<Tabs.Tab name="A">
<ScreenA />
</Tabs.Tab>
<Tabs.Tab name="B">
<ScreenB />
</Tabs.Tab>
</Tabs.Container>
)
}
|name
|type
|default
|description
|HeaderComponent
((props: TabBarProps<T>) => React.ReactElement) \| null \| undefined
|@obsolete use
renderHeader instead. This property will be removed in 5.0.0
|TabBarComponent
((props: TabBarProps<T>) => React.ReactElement) \| null \| undefined
MaterialTabBar
|@obsolete use
renderTabBar instead. This property will be removed in 5.0.0
|allowHeaderOverscroll
boolean
false
|Whether the header moves down during overscrolling (for example on pull-to-refresh on iOS) or sticks to the top
|cancelLazyFadeIn
boolean \| undefined
|cancelTranslation
boolean \| undefined
|containerStyle
StyleProp<ViewStyle>
|headerContainerStyle
StyleProp<AnimateStyle<ViewStyle>>
|headerHeight
number \| undefined
|Is optional, but will optimize the first render.
|initialTabName
string \| number \| undefined
|lazy
boolean \| undefined
|If lazy, will mount the screens only when the tab is visited. There is a default fade in transition.
|minHeaderHeight
number \| undefined
|Header minimum height when collapsed
|onIndexChange
((index: number) => void) \| undefined
|Callback fired when the index changes. It receives the current index.
|onTabChange
(data: { prevIndex: number index: number prevTabName: T tabName: T }) => void
|Callback fired when the tab changes. It receives the previous and current index and tabnames.
|pagerProps
Omit<FlatListProps<number>, 'data' \| 'keyExtractor' \| 'renderItem' \| 'horizontal' \| 'pagingEnabled' \| 'onScroll' \| 'showsHorizontalScrollIndicator' \| 'getItemLayout'>
|Props passed to the horiztontal flatlist. If you want for example to disable swiping, you can pass
{ scrollEnabled: false }
|renderHeader
(props: TabBarProps<TabName>) => React.ReactElement \| null
|renderTabBar
(props: TabBarProps<TabName>) => React.ReactElement \| null
(props: TabBarProps<TabName>) => MaterialTabBar
|revealHeaderOnScroll
boolean \| undefined
|Reveal header when scrolling down. Implements diffClamp.
|snapThreshold
number \| null \| undefined
null
|Percentage of header height to define as the snap point. A number between 0 and 1, or
null to disable snapping.
|tabBarHeight
number \| undefined
|Is optional, but will optimize the first render.
|width
number \| undefined
|Custom width of the container. Defaults to the window width.
Wrap your screens with
Tabs.Tab. Basic usage looks like this:
<Tabs.Container ...>
<Tabs.Tab name="A" label="First Tab">
<ScreenA />
</Tabs.Tab>
<Tabs.Tab name="B">
<ScreenA />
</Tabs.Tab>
</Tabs.Container>
|name
|type
|label
string \| undefined
|name
T
Typically used internally, but if you want to mix lazy and regular screens you can wrap the lazy ones with this component.
|name
|type
|cancelLazyFadeIn
boolean \| undefined
|startMounted
boolean \| undefined
Use like a regular FlatList.
Use like a regular ScrollView.
Use like a regular SectionList.
You can pass a ref to
Tabs.Container.
const ref = React.useRef()
<Tabs.Container ref={ref}>
|method
|type
|jumpToTab
(name: T) => boolean
|setIndex
(index: number) => boolean
|getFocusedTab
() => T
|getCurrentIndex
() => number
Hook to access some key styles that make the whole think work. You can use this to get the progessViewOffset and pass to the refresh control of scroll view.
const {
contentContainerStyle,
progressViewOffset,
style,
} = useCollapsibleStyle()
|name
|type
|contentContainerStyle
{ minHeight: number; paddingTop: number; }
|progressViewOffset
number
|style
{ width: number; }
Returns an animated value representing the current tab index, as a floating point number.
const tabIndex = useAnimatedTabIndex()
Returns the currently focused tab name.
const focusedTab = useFocusedTab()
Returns the top distance and the header height. See the animated header example in the example folder.
const { top, height } = useHeaderMeasurements()
Any additional props are passed to the pressable component.
|name
|type
|default
|description
|activeColor
string \| undefined
null
|Color applied to the label when active
|inactiveColor
string \| undefined
null
|Color applied to the label when inactive
|inactiveOpacity
number \| undefined
0.7
|index
number
|indexDecimal
SharedValue<number>
|label
string
|labelStyle
StyleProp<AnimateStyle<TextStyle>>
|Style to apply to the tab item label
|name
T
|onLayout
(((event: LayoutChangeEvent) => void) & ((event: LayoutChangeEvent) => void)) \| undefined
|Invoked on mount and layout changes with {nativeEvent: { layout: {x, y, width, height}}}.
|onPress
(name: T) => void
|pressColor
string \| undefined
#DDDDDD
|pressOpacity
number \| undefined
Platform.OS === 'ios' ? 0.2 : 1
|scrollEnabled
boolean \| undefined
|style
StyleProp<ViewStyle>
|Either view styles or a function that receives a boolean reflecting whether the component is currently pressed and returns view styles.
See this open issue. We use scrollTo to synchronize the unfocused tabs, it's supposed to work only with
ScrollView, but works great with
FlatList, until the
RefreshControl is added. Note that this happens only to android.
Workaround: see the
Android Shared Pull To Refresh example in the expo app. You can have a single pull to refresh for the
Tabs.Container.
When you use the stickyHeaderIndices prop on a FlatList or stickySectionHeadersEnabled on a SectionList, the sticky elements don't scroll up when the header collapses. This happens only on iOS.
See #136.
This isn't an issue, but you need to know. When using
containerRef.current.setIndex(i), if setting to the current index, the screen will scroll to the top. You can prevent this behavior like this:
const index = pageRef.current?.getCurrentIndex()
if (index !== nextIndex) {
pageRef.current?.setIndex(nextIndex)
}
If you don't need a full-featured tab view, check out the other option, a simple segmented control / material tab bar without swiping or snapping, using just the react native Animated API.
While developing, you can run the example app to test your changes.
Please follow the angular commit message format.
Make sure your code passes TypeScript and ESLint. Run the following to verify:
yarn typescript
yarn lint
To fix formatting errors, run the following:
yarn lint -- --fix
Remember to add tests for your change if possible.
Edit the README_TEMPLATE, or update the docstrings inside the
src folder, and run:
yarn docs