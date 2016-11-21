Redux Saga for CodePush

This module provides a "saga" for React Native apps that already use Redux and Redux Saga for modeling asynchronous behavior, and want to integrate code sychronization with the CodePush service via a simple, declarative solution.

Getting Started

If you haven't already, install and setup the React Native module for CodePush Install the CodePush Redux Saga via NPM npm i --save react-native-code-push-saga@latest Within your app's main saga, import the saga module import codePushSaga from "react-native-code-push-saga" ; Spawn/fork an instance of the CodePush saga yield spawn(codePushSaga);

And that's it! By default, your app will now synchronize with CodePush on start, resume, and any time you dispatch a SYNC action to your Redux store. If you want to customize the "sync points" (e.g. on a timer interval), delay syncing after the initial app store installation, or modify the options that are used when a sync occurs, you can pass additional parameters to the saga when spawning/forking. The following example illustrate some of the possibilities: