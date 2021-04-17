Richtext editor for react native

Installation

Install using npm:

npm i react- native -cn-richtext-editor

Install using yarn:

yarn add react- native -cn-richtext-editor

Usage

Here is a simple overview of our components usage.

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { View, StyleSheet, Keyboard , TouchableWithoutFeedback, Text , KeyboardAvoidingView } from 'react-native' ; import CNRichTextEditor , { CNToolbar, getInitialObject , getDefaultStyles } from "react-native-cn-richtext-editor" ; const defaultStyles = getDefaultStyles(); class App extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { selectedTag : 'body' , selectedStyles : [], value : [getInitialObject()] }; this .editor = null ; } onStyleKeyPress = ( toolType ) => { this .editor.applyToolbar(toolType); } onSelectedTagChanged = ( tag ) => { this .setState({ selectedTag : tag }) } onSelectedStyleChanged = ( styles ) => { this .setState({ selectedStyles : styles, }) } onValueChanged = ( value ) => { this .setState({ value : value }); } render() { return ( <KeyboardAvoidingView behavior="padding" enabled keyboardVerticalOffset={0} style={{ flex: 1, paddingTop: 20, backgroundColor:'#eee', flexDirection: 'column', justifyContent: 'flex-end', }} > <TouchableWithoutFeedback onPress={Keyboard.dismiss} > <View style={styles.main}> <CNRichTextEditor ref={input => this.editor = input} onSelectedTagChanged={this.onSelectedTagChanged} onSelectedStyleChanged={this.onSelectedStyleChanged} value={this.state.value} style={{ backgroundColor : '#fff'}} styleList={defaultStyles} onValueChanged={this.onValueChanged} /> </View> </TouchableWithoutFeedback> <View style={{ minHeight: 35 }}> <CNToolbar style={{ height: 35, }} iconSetContainerStyle={{ flexGrow: 1, justifyContent: 'space-evenly', alignItems: 'center', }} size={30} iconSet={[ { type: 'tool', iconArray: [{ toolTypeText: 'image', iconComponent: <Text style={styles.toolbarButton}> image </Text> }] }, { type: 'tool', iconArray: [{ toolTypeText: 'bold', buttonTypes: 'style', iconComponent: <Text style={styles.toolbarButton}> bold </Text> }] }, { type: 'seperator' }, { type: 'tool', iconArray: [ { toolTypeText: 'body', buttonTypes: 'tag', iconComponent: <Text style={styles.toolbarButton}> body </Text> }, ] }, { type: 'tool', iconArray: [ { toolTypeText: 'ul', buttonTypes: 'tag', iconComponent: <Text style={styles.toolbarButton}> ul </Text> } ] }, { type: 'tool', iconArray: [ { toolTypeText: 'ol', buttonTypes: 'tag', iconComponent: <Text style={styles.toolbarButton}> ol </Text> } ] }, ]} selectedTag={this.state.selectedTag} selectedStyles={this.state.selectedStyles} onStyleKeyPress={this.onStyleKeyPress} /> </View> </KeyboardAvoidingView> ); } } var styles = StyleSheet.create({ main: { flex: 1, marginTop: 10, paddingLeft: 30, paddingRight: 30, paddingBottom: 1, alignItems: 'stretch', }, toolbarButton: { fontSize: 20, width: 28, height: 28, textAlign: 'center' }, italicButton: { fontStyle: 'italic' }, boldButton: { fontWeight: 'bold' }, underlineButton: { textDecorationLine: 'underline' }, lineThroughButton: { textDecorationLine: 'line-through' }, }); export default App;

More Advanced TextEditor

You need to put more effort :) to use more advanced features of CNRichTextEditor such as:

Image Uploading

Highlighting Text

Change Text Color

Actually we did not implement 'Toolbar buttons and menus' and 'Image Uploading Process' because it totally depends on using expo or pure react-native and also what other packages you prefer to use.

To see an example of how to implement more advanced feature of this editor please check this Link.

Also be noticed that this example is writen with expo and required 'react-native-popup-menu' package.

API

CNRichTextEditor

Props

Name Description Required onSelectedTagChanged this event triggers when selected tag of editor is changed. No onSelectedStyleChanged this event triggers when selected style of editor is changed. No onValueChanged this event triggers when value of editor is changed. No onRemoveImage this event triggers when an image is removed. Callback param in the form { url, id } . No value an array object which keeps value of the editor Yes styleList an object consist of styles name and values (use getDefaultStyles function) Yes ImageComponent a React component (class or functional) which will be used to render images. Will be passed style and source props. No style Styles applied to the outermost component. No textInputStyle TextInput style No contentContainerStyle Styles applied to the scrollview content. No onFocus Callback that is called when one of text inputs are focused. No onBlur Callback that is called when one of text inputs are blurred. No placeholder The string that will be rendered before text input has been entered. No textInputProps An object containing additional props to be passed to the TextInput component No

Instance methods

Name Params Description applyToolbar toolType Apply the given transformation to selected text. insertImage uri, id?, height?, width? Insert the provided image where cursor is positionned. focus Focus to the last TextInput

CNToolbar

Props

Name Required Description selectedTag Yes selected tag of the editor selectedStyles Yes selected style of the editor onStyleKeyPress Yes this event triggers when user press one of toolbar keys size No font size of toolbar buttons bold No a component which renders as bold button (as of 1.0.41, this prop is deprecated) italic No a component which renders as italic button (as of 1.0.41, this prop is deprecated) underline No a component which renders as underline button (as of 1.0.41, this prop is deprecated) lineThrough No a component which renders as lineThrough button (as of 1.0.41, this prop is deprecated) body No a component which renders as body button (as of 1.0.41, this prop is deprecated) title No a component which renders as title button (as of 1.0.41, this prop is deprecated) ul No a component which renders as ul button (as of 1.0.41, this prop is deprecated) ol No a component which renders as ol button (as of 1.0.41, this prop is deprecated) image No a component which renders as image button (as of 1.0.41, this prop is deprecated) highlight No a component which renders as highlight button (as of 1.0.41, this prop is deprecated) foreColor No a component which renders as foreColor button (as of 1.0.41, this prop is deprecated) style No style applied to container color No default color passed to icon backgroundColor No default background color passed to icon selectedColor No color applied when icon is selected selectedBackgroundColor No background color applied when icon is selected iconContainerStyle No a style prop assigned to icon container iconSet Yes array of icons to display iconSetContainerStyle No a style props assigned to icon set container

CNRichTextView

Props

Name Required Description text Yes html string (created by convertToHtmlString function style No style applied to container (req. {flex:1}) styleList No an object consist of styles name and values (use getDefaultStyles function)

Functions

Name Param Returns Description getInitialObject - javascript object create a initial value for the editor. convertToHtmlString array string this function converts value of editor to html string (use it to keep value as html in db) convertToObject string array converts html back to array for RichTextEditor value (use this function only for html string created by convertToHtmlString function) getDefaultStyles - javascript object creates required styles for the editor.

Expo Demo App

Checkout the expo-demo App on Expo which uses react-native-cn-richtext-editor components. If you are looking to test and run expo-demo App locally, click here to view the implementation & run it locally.

License

MIT