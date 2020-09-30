openbase logo
react-native-cluster-map

by codempireio
1.0.9 (see all)

ReactNative MapView clustering component for iOS + Android

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

react-native-cluster-map

React Native MapView clustering component for iOS + Android

Examples

Zoom inZoom out
Example zoom outExample zoom in
Cluster ExpandNested Cluster Expand
Example cluster expandExample nested cluster expand

Installation

  1. Install react-native-maps

  2. Install this component

npm install --save react-native-cluster-map

Usage

import { Marker } from 'react-native-maps';
import { ClusterMap } from 'react-native-cluster-map';

<ClusterMap
  region={{
    latitude: 37.78825,
    longitude: -122.4324,
    latitudeDelta: 0.0922,
    longitudeDelta: 0.0421,
  }}
>
  <Marker coordinate={{ latitude: 37.78725, longitude: -122.434 }} />
  <Marker coordinate={{ latitude: 37.789, longitude: -122.431 }} />
  <Marker coordinate={{ latitude: 37.78825, longitude: -122.4324 }} />
</ClusterMap>;

Custom Cluster Marker

You can customize cluster marker with renderClusterMarker prop

MyMap.jsx

import { Marker } from "react-native-maps";
import { MyCluster } from "./MyCluster";

// ...

renderCustomClusterMarker = (count) => <MyCluster count={count} />

render () {
  const { markers, region } = this.state;
  return (
    <ClusterMap
      renderClusterMarker={this.renderCustomClusterMarker}
      region={region}
    >
      {markers.map((marker) => (
          <Marker {...marker} />
      ))}
    <ClusterMap>
  )
}

MyCluster.jsx

import * as React from 'react';
import { View, Text, StyleSheet } from 'react-native';

export const MyCluster = (props) => {
  const { count } = props;
  return (
    <View style={styles}>
      <Text>{count}</Text>
    </View>
  );
};

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  width: 50,
  height: 50,
  borderRadius: 25,
  backgroundColor: 'red',
  justifyContent: 'center',
  alignItems: 'center',
});

Result

Custom Marker Example

Props

PropsTypeDefault valueNote
superClusterOptionsOptions{ radius: 16, maxZoom: 15, minZoom: 1, nodeSize: 16 }SuperCluster lib options
isClusterExpandClickbooleantrueEnables cluster zoom on click
regionRegionrequiredGoogle Map Region
priorityMarkerReactNodenullMarker which will be outside of clusters
renderClusterMarker(object):ReactNodeundefinedReturns cluster marker component
clusterMarkerPropsobjectundefinedAdditional ClusterMarker props
provider'google' or null'google'Map provider. If null will use the platform default one (Google Maps for Android and MapKit for iOS)
styleStylePropabsoluteFillObjectStyling for MapView

Children Props

PropsTypeDefaultNote
isOutsideClusterbooleanfalsePrevent child from clusterization. Required for not a Marker children (e.g. Polygon, Polyline, Circle)

Also contains react-native-maps \ Props

Events

Event NameReturnsNotes
onClusterClick({ clusterId: number, coordinate : LatLng }, children: Marker[])Callback that is called when the user pressed on the cluster marker
onZoomChangevoidCallback that is called with updated map zoom in number

Also contains react-native-maps \ Events

