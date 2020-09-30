React Native MapView clustering component for iOS + Android
Made by CODEMPIRE
|Zoom in
|Zoom out
|Cluster Expand
|Nested Cluster Expand
Install
react-native-maps
Install this component
npm install --save react-native-cluster-map
import { Marker } from 'react-native-maps';
import { ClusterMap } from 'react-native-cluster-map';
<ClusterMap
region={{
latitude: 37.78825,
longitude: -122.4324,
latitudeDelta: 0.0922,
longitudeDelta: 0.0421,
}}
>
<Marker coordinate={{ latitude: 37.78725, longitude: -122.434 }} />
<Marker coordinate={{ latitude: 37.789, longitude: -122.431 }} />
<Marker coordinate={{ latitude: 37.78825, longitude: -122.4324 }} />
</ClusterMap>;
You can customize cluster marker with renderClusterMarker prop
MyMap.jsx
import { Marker } from "react-native-maps";
import { MyCluster } from "./MyCluster";
// ...
renderCustomClusterMarker = (count) => <MyCluster count={count} />
render () {
const { markers, region } = this.state;
return (
<ClusterMap
renderClusterMarker={this.renderCustomClusterMarker}
region={region}
>
{markers.map((marker) => (
<Marker {...marker} />
))}
<ClusterMap>
)
}
MyCluster.jsx
import * as React from 'react';
import { View, Text, StyleSheet } from 'react-native';
export const MyCluster = (props) => {
const { count } = props;
return (
<View style={styles}>
<Text>{count}</Text>
</View>
);
};
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
width: 50,
height: 50,
borderRadius: 25,
backgroundColor: 'red',
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
});
|Props
|Type
|Default value
|Note
|superClusterOptions
|Options
|{ radius: 16, maxZoom: 15, minZoom: 1, nodeSize: 16 }
|SuperCluster lib options
|isClusterExpandClick
|boolean
|true
|Enables cluster zoom on click
|region
|Region
|required
|Google Map Region
|priorityMarker
|ReactNode
|null
|Marker which will be outside of clusters
|renderClusterMarker
|(object):ReactNode
|undefined
|Returns cluster marker component
|clusterMarkerProps
|object
|undefined
|Additional ClusterMarker props
|provider
|'google' or null
|'google'
|Map provider. If null will use the platform default one (Google Maps for Android and MapKit for iOS)
|style
|StyleProp
|absoluteFillObject
|Styling for MapView
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Note
|isOutsideCluster
|boolean
|false
|Prevent child from clusterization. Required for not a Marker children (e.g. Polygon, Polyline, Circle)
Also contains react-native-maps \ Props
|Event Name
|Returns
|Notes
|onClusterClick
|({ clusterId: number, coordinate : LatLng }, children: Marker[])
|Callback that is called when the user pressed on the cluster marker
|onZoomChange
|void
|Callback that is called with updated map zoom in number
Also contains react-native-maps \ Events