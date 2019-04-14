Sync clock across mobile devices using NTP. Compatible with React Native. Based on https://www.npmjs.com/package/@smarterservices/smarterclock
Used to ensure the time used is in sync across distributed systems. The sync is achieved by the following process:
Install the module:
npm install react-native-clock-sync --save
Link native dependencies of react-native-udp:
react-native link react-native-udp
Import the module into your codebase
import clockSync from 'react-native-clock-sync'
Create an instance of the clock object passing in the required params. See the options section below for options that can be used.
var options = {};
// create a new instance
var clock = new clockSync(options);
// get the current unix timestamp
var currentTime = clock.getTime();
console.log(currentTime);
The clock constructor can accept the following options. all options are optional
syncDelay (+number) : The time (in seconds) between each call to an NTP server to get the latest UTC timestamp. Defaults to
300 (which is 5 minutes) if not present, zero, or supplied value is not a number. Supplied value must be > 0
history (+int) : The number of delta values that should be maintained and used for calculating your local time drift. Defaults to
10 if not present, zero, or supplied value is not a number. Supplied value must be > 0
startOnline (boolean) : A flag to control network activity upon clockSync instantiation. Defaults to
true. (immediate NTP server fetch attempt)
{
"syncDelay" : 60,
"history": 10,
"startOnline": false,
...
}
cycleServers (boolean) : A flag to allow for 'wrapping around' back to the beginning of the servers list (if > 1 are specified). Upon a network error, clockSync will attempt to use the next server in the list until it reaches the end. When
cycleServers === true, it will wrap back to the first item and move through the list again. Defaults to
false (advance to last item and remain there regardless of additional errors encountered)
servers (array) : An optional array of NTP servers to use when looking up time. If no servers key exists in the config object, the default NTP configuration will be
pool.ntp.org at port
123. Otherwise, items in the array may be in any of the following forms (mixed values are allowed):
"ntp.server.name" - when a single string value is provided, it will be automatically associated with the default port number
123
server and
port. Only
server is required. If
port is omitted, it will be defaulted to
123. Server values must be strings. Port values must be numbers.
These are some examples of acceptable server configurations:
{
"cycleServers": true,
"servers" : [{"server": "pool.ntp.org", "port": 123}]
}
// all default port
{
"servers": [
"foo.bar.com",
"baz.bat.qux",
"pool.ntp.org"
]
}
// formats may be mixed
{
"servers": [
"foo.bar.baz", /* default port */
{"server": "a.b.c"}, /* default port */
"x.y.z", /* default port */
{"server": "aaa.bbb.ccc", "port": 456} /* fully specified */
]
}
import clockSync from 'react-native-clock-sync'
var clock = new clockSync({});
var syncTime = clock.getTime();
console.log('SyncTime:' + syncTime);
setInterval(function() {
var localTime = new Date().getTime();
var syncTime = clock.getTime();
var drift = parseInt(localTime) - parseInt(syncTime);
console.log('SyncTime:' + syncTime + ' vs LocalTime: ' + localTime + ' Difference: ' + drift + 'ms');
}, 5000);
Returns an
Object of historical details generated as clockSync runs. It includes several fields that can be used to determine the behavior of a running clockSync instance. Each call represents an individual 'snapshot' of the current clockSync instance. History is not updated when instance is offline.
currentConsecutiveErrorCount (int) : Count of current string of errors since entering an error state (
isInErrorState === true). Resets to
0 upon successful sync.
currentServer (object) : Object containing server info of the server that will be used for the next sync. Props are:
server (string) : the NTP server name
port (int) : the NTP port
deltas (array<object>) : This array will contain a 'rolling' list of raw time values returned from each successful NTP server sync wrapped in a simple object with the following keys: (note: array length is limited to
config.history; oldest at
index 0)
dt (+/- int) : The calculated delta (in ms) between local time and the value returned from NTP.
ntp (int) : The unix epoch-relative time (in ms) returned from the NTP server. (raw value returned from server) note:
ntp + -1(dt) = local time of sync
errors (array<object>) : This array will contain a 'rolling' list of any errors that have occurred during sync attempts. (note: array length is limited to
config.history; oldest at
index 0). The object contains typical fields found in JS
Errors as well as additional information.
name (string) : JavaScript Error name
message (string) : JavaScript Error message
server (object) : The server that encountered the sync error. Same keys as
currentServer object. (possibly different values)
stack (string) : JavaScript Error stack trace (if available)
time (int) : The local unix epoch-relative timestamp when error was encountered (in ms)
isInErrorState (boolean) : Flag indicating if the last attempted sync was an error (
true) Resets to
false upon successful sync.
lastSyncTime (int) : The local unix epoch-relative timestamp of last successful sync (in ms)
lastNtpTime (int) : The NTP unix epoch-relative timestamp of the last successful sync (raw value returned from server)
lastError (object) : The error info of the last sync error that was encountered. Object keys are same as objects in the
errors array.
lifetimeErrorCount (int) : A running total of all errors encountered since clockSync instance was created.
maxConsecutiveErrorCount (int) : Greatest number of errors in a single error state (before a successful sync).
// sample return value of getHistory
// dummy values, actual types
{
currentConsecutiveErrorCount: 1,
currentServer: {
server: 'good.fake.server',
port: 123
},
deltas: [
{
dt: -169,
ntp: 1544681340812
},
{
dt: 487,
ntp: 1544681470828
}
],
errors: [
{
name: 'Error',
message: 'Mock Error',
server: {
server: 'FAIL.FAIL.FAIL',
port: 456
},
stack: 'Error: Mock Error\n at Object.getNetworkTime (/Users/xyz/rnative/react-native-clock-sync/__mocks__/react-native-ntp-client.js:37:10)\n at clockSync.getNetworkTime [as getDelta] (/Users/xyz/rnative/react-native-clock-sync/index.js:103:17)\n at clockSync.getDelta (/Users/xyz/rnative/react-native-clock-sync/index.js:226:8)\n ... (rest of stack omitted for brevity)',
time: 1544681598417
},
{
name: 'Error',
message: 'Mock Error',
server: {
server: 'FAIL.FAIL.FAIL',
port: 666
},
stack: 'Error: Mock Error...(rest of stack omitted for brevity)',
time: 1544681706941
}
],
isInErrorState: true,
lastSyncTime: 1544681470341,
lastNtpTime: 1544681470828,
lastError: {
name: 'Error',
message: 'Mock Error',
server: {
server: 'FAIL.FAIL.FAIL',
port: 666
},
stack: 'Error: Mock Error\n at Object.getNetworkTime (/Users/xyz/rnative/react-native-clock-sync/__mocks__/react-native-ntp-client.js:37:10)\n at clockSync.getNetworkTime [as getDelta] (/Users/xyz/rnative/react-native-clock-sync/index.js:103:17)\n at clockSync.getDelta (/Users/xyz/rnative/react-native-clock-sync/index.js:226:8)\n ... (rest of stack omitted for brevity)',
time: 1544681598417
},
lifetimeErrorCount: 6,
maxConsecutiveErrorCount: 2
}
Returns the current
boolean network status of the clockSync instance.
false indicates that no network activity will be performed/NTP servers will not be contacted.
Returns unix timestamp based on delta values between server and your local time. This is the time that can be used instead of
new Date().getTime()
clock.getTime();
Sets the current (per-instance) network status. Passing an argument of
true (if the current status is
false) will cause the instance to immediately attempt an NTP fetch, and resume the internal update timer at a frequency determined by the
syncDelay config parameter (or its default). Conversely, passing
false (when current is
true) immediately stops the internal timer and prevents any further network activity. NOTE: Calling this method with an argument that matches the instance's current network state results in a no-op.
When set to offline, calls to
getTime() will return the current device time adjusted by whatever values are currently in the history. (or no adjustment if the history is empty/NTP has never been fetched)
Calls to
syncTime() are effectively a no-op in offline mode. No NTP fetch will be performed, and no updates to the local time history will be made (to prevent polluting the running average drift).
When dealing with mobile development, it is sometimes necessary to respond to changes in network availability.
setOnline provides a convenient 'hook' to do so, preventing unnecessary errors and timeouts.
React Native allows for watching device network status. Which can be used with
setOnline like so:
import clockSync from 'react-native-clock-sync';
import { NetInfo } from 'react-native';
// start in offline state
const config = {
startOnline: false
};
const clock = new clockSync(config);
// set initial state
NetInfo.isConnected.fetch().then(isConnected => {
clock.setOnline(isConnected);
});
// this handler will receive the device's network status changes
function handleConnectivityChange (isConnected) {
clock.setOnline(isConnected);
}
// register handler with react-native
NetInfo.isConnected.addEventListener('connectionChange', handleConnectivityChange);
NOTE: The example above does not account for rapid changes in network state. You may wish to add additional handling to 'de-bounce' such changes. Also, remember to remove the listener and set your clockSync instance to offline when done (un-mounting components, shutting down, etc.)
An on-demand method that will force a sync with an NTP server. Will not sync or update when offline.
NOTE: You generally do not need to invoke a manual sync since clockSync automatically runs sync according to the specified
syncDelay interval (or its default).
An optional callback function may be supplied to monitor completion/failure of the requested sync. Callback will accept a single
boolean parameter that indicates success or failure of the requested sync. Callback will always be given
false when instance is offline.
clock.syncTime();
or
function cb(success) {
console.log("sync was" + (success ? "" : " not") + " a success");
}
clock.syncTime(cb);