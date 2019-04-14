Sync clock across mobile devices using NTP. Compatible with React Native. Based on https://www.npmjs.com/package/@smarterservices/smarterclock

Used to ensure the time used is in sync across distributed systems. The sync is achieved by the following process:

Fetches the time from an NTP server.

Adjusts for network latency and transfer time

Computes the delta between the NTP server and the system clock and stores the delta for later use.

Uses all the stored deltas to get the average time drift from UTC.

Allows for specifying multiple NTP servers as backups in case of network errors.

Ability to get historical details on (un)successful syncs, errors, and raw time values

Ability to take instance 'offline' (effectively pausing network activity)

Getting Started

Install the module:

npm install react- native -clock-sync --save

Link native dependencies of react-native-udp:

react- native link react- native -udp

Usage

Import the module into your codebase

import clockSync from 'react-native-clock-sync'

Create an instance of the clock object passing in the required params. See the options section below for options that can be used.

var options = {}; var clock = new clockSync(options); var currentTime = clock.getTime(); console .log(currentTime);

Options

The clock constructor can accept the following options. all options are optional

Basic Options

syncDelay (+number) : The time (in seconds) between each call to an NTP server to get the latest UTC timestamp. Defaults to 300 (which is 5 minutes) if not present, zero, or supplied value is not a number. Supplied value must be > 0

(+number) : The time (in seconds) between each call to an NTP server to get the latest UTC timestamp. Defaults to (which is 5 minutes) if not present, zero, or supplied value is not a number. history (+int) : The number of delta values that should be maintained and used for calculating your local time drift. Defaults to 10 if not present, zero, or supplied value is not a number. Supplied value must be > 0

(+int) : The number of delta values that should be maintained and used for calculating your local time drift. Defaults to if not present, zero, or supplied value is not a number. startOnline (boolean) : A flag to control network activity upon clockSync instantiation. Defaults to true . (immediate NTP server fetch attempt)

{ "syncDelay" : 60 , "history" : 10 , "startOnline" : false , ... }

Server Options

cycleServers (boolean) : A flag to allow for 'wrapping around' back to the beginning of the servers list (if > 1 are specified). Upon a network error, clockSync will attempt to use the next server in the list until it reaches the end. When cycleServers === true , it will wrap back to the first item and move through the list again. Defaults to false (advance to last item and remain there regardless of additional errors encountered)

(boolean) : A flag to allow for 'wrapping around' back to the beginning of the servers list (if > 1 are specified). Upon a network error, clockSync will attempt to use the next server in the list until it reaches the end. When , it will wrap back to the first item and move through the list again. Defaults to (advance to last item and remain there regardless of additional errors encountered) servers (array) : An optional array of NTP servers to use when looking up time. If no servers key exists in the config object, the default NTP configuration will be pool.ntp.org at port 123 . Otherwise, items in the array may be in any of the following forms (mixed values are allowed): (string) "ntp.server.name" - when a single string value is provided, it will be automatically associated with the default port number 123 (object) with the keys server and port . Only server is required . If port is omitted, it will be defaulted to 123 . Server values must be strings. Port values must be numbers.

(array) : An optional array of NTP servers to use when looking up time. If no servers key exists in the config object, the default NTP configuration will be at port . Otherwise, items in the array may be in of the following forms (mixed values are allowed):

These are some examples of acceptable server configurations:

{ "cycleServers" : true , "servers" : [{ "server" : "pool.ntp.org" , "port" : 123 }] } { "servers" : [ "foo.bar.com" , "baz.bat.qux" , "pool.ntp.org" ] } { "servers" : [ "foo.bar.baz" , { "server" : "a.b.c" }, "x.y.z" , { "server" : "aaa.bbb.ccc" , "port" : 456 } ] }

Example

import clockSync from 'react-native-clock-sync' var clock = new clockSync({}); var syncTime = clock.getTime(); console .log( 'SyncTime:' + syncTime); setInterval( function ( ) { var localTime = new Date ().getTime(); var syncTime = clock.getTime(); var drift = parseInt (localTime) - parseInt (syncTime); console .log( 'SyncTime:' + syncTime + ' vs LocalTime: ' + localTime + ' Difference: ' + drift + 'ms' ); }, 5000 );

Methods

Returns an Object of historical details generated as clockSync runs. It includes several fields that can be used to determine the behavior of a running clockSync instance. Each call represents an individual 'snapshot' of the current clockSync instance. History is not updated when instance is offline.

Fields

currentConsecutiveErrorCount (int) : Count of current string of errors since entering an error state ( isInErrorState === true ). Resets to 0 upon successful sync.

(int) : Count of current string of errors since entering an error state ( ). Resets to upon successful sync. currentServer (object) : Object containing server info of the server that will be used for the next sync. Props are: server (string) : the NTP server name port (int) : the NTP port

(object) : Object containing server info of the server that will be used for the next sync. Props are: deltas (array<object>) : This array will contain a 'rolling' list of raw time values returned from each successful NTP server sync wrapped in a simple object with the following keys: ( note: array length is limited to config.history ; oldest at index 0 ) dt (+/- int) : The calculated delta (in ms) between local time and the value returned from NTP. ntp (int) : The unix epoch-relative time (in ms) returned from the NTP server. (raw value returned from server) note : ntp + -1(dt) = local time of sync

(array<object>) : This array will contain a 'rolling' list of raw time values returned from each successful NTP server sync wrapped in a simple object with the following keys: ( array length is limited to ; oldest at ) errors (array<object>) : This array will contain a 'rolling' list of any errors that have occurred during sync attempts. ( note: array length is limited to config.history ; oldest at index 0 ). The object contains typical fields found in JS Error s as well as additional information. name (string) : JavaScript Error name message (string) : JavaScript Error message server (object) : The server that encountered the sync error. Same keys as currentServer object. (possibly different values) stack (string) : JavaScript Error stack trace (if available) time (int) : The local unix epoch-relative timestamp when error was encountered (in ms)

(array<object>) : This array will contain a 'rolling' list of any errors that have occurred during sync attempts. ( array length is limited to ; oldest at ). The object contains typical fields found in JS s as well as additional information. isInErrorState (boolean) : Flag indicating if the last attempted sync was an error ( true ) Resets to false upon successful sync.

(boolean) : Flag indicating if the last attempted sync was an error ( ) Resets to upon successful sync. lastSyncTime (int) : The local unix epoch-relative timestamp of last successful sync (in ms)

(int) : The unix epoch-relative timestamp of last successful sync (in ms) lastNtpTime (int) : The NTP unix epoch-relative timestamp of the last successful sync (raw value returned from server)

(int) : The unix epoch-relative timestamp of the last successful sync (raw value returned from server) lastError (object) : The error info of the last sync error that was encountered. Object keys are same as objects in the errors array.

(object) : The error info of the last sync error that was encountered. Object keys are same as objects in the array. lifetimeErrorCount (int) : A running total of all errors encountered since clockSync instance was created.

(int) : A running total of all errors encountered since clockSync instance was created. maxConsecutiveErrorCount (int) : Greatest number of errors in a single error state (before a successful sync).

Example

{ currentConsecutiveErrorCount : 1 , currentServer : { server : 'good.fake.server' , port : 123 }, deltas : [ { dt : -169 , ntp : 1544681340812 }, { dt : 487 , ntp : 1544681470828 } ], errors : [ { name : 'Error' , message : 'Mock Error' , server : { server : 'FAIL.FAIL.FAIL' , port : 456 }, stack : 'Error: Mock Error

at Object.getNetworkTime (/Users/xyz/rnative/react-native-clock-sync/__mocks__/react-native-ntp-client.js:37:10)

at clockSync.getNetworkTime [as getDelta] (/Users/xyz/rnative/react-native-clock-sync/index.js:103:17)

at clockSync.getDelta (/Users/xyz/rnative/react-native-clock-sync/index.js:226:8)

... (rest of stack omitted for brevity)' , time : 1544681598417 }, { name : 'Error' , message : 'Mock Error' , server : { server : 'FAIL.FAIL.FAIL' , port : 666 }, stack : 'Error: Mock Error...(rest of stack omitted for brevity)' , time : 1544681706941 } ], isInErrorState : true , lastSyncTime : 1544681470341 , lastNtpTime : 1544681470828 , lastError : { name : 'Error' , message : 'Mock Error' , server : { server : 'FAIL.FAIL.FAIL' , port : 666 }, stack : 'Error: Mock Error

at Object.getNetworkTime (/Users/xyz/rnative/react-native-clock-sync/__mocks__/react-native-ntp-client.js:37:10)

at clockSync.getNetworkTime [as getDelta] (/Users/xyz/rnative/react-native-clock-sync/index.js:103:17)

at clockSync.getDelta (/Users/xyz/rnative/react-native-clock-sync/index.js:226:8)

... (rest of stack omitted for brevity)' , time : 1544681598417 }, lifetimeErrorCount : 6 , maxConsecutiveErrorCount : 2 }

Returns the current boolean network status of the clockSync instance. false indicates that no network activity will be performed/NTP servers will not be contacted.

Returns unix timestamp based on delta values between server and your local time. This is the time that can be used instead of new Date().getTime()

Example

clock.getTime();

Sets the current (per-instance) network status. Passing an argument of true (if the current status is false ) will cause the instance to immediately attempt an NTP fetch, and resume the internal update timer at a frequency determined by the syncDelay config parameter (or its default). Conversely, passing false (when current is true ) immediately stops the internal timer and prevents any further network activity. NOTE: Calling this method with an argument that matches the instance's current network state results in a no-op.

Offline behavior

When set to offline, calls to getTime() will return the current device time adjusted by whatever values are currently in the history. (or no adjustment if the history is empty/NTP has never been fetched)

Calls to syncTime() are effectively a no-op in offline mode. No NTP fetch will be performed, and no updates to the local time history will be made (to prevent polluting the running average drift).

Example

When dealing with mobile development, it is sometimes necessary to respond to changes in network availability. setOnline provides a convenient 'hook' to do so, preventing unnecessary errors and timeouts.

React Native allows for watching device network status. Which can be used with setOnline like so:

import clockSync from 'react-native-clock-sync' ; import { NetInfo } from 'react-native' ; const config = { startOnline : false }; const clock = new clockSync(config); NetInfo.isConnected.fetch().then( isConnected => { clock.setOnline(isConnected); }); function handleConnectivityChange ( isConnected ) { clock.setOnline(isConnected); } NetInfo.isConnected.addEventListener( 'connectionChange' , handleConnectivityChange);

NOTE: The example above does not account for rapid changes in network state. You may wish to add additional handling to 'de-bounce' such changes. Also, remember to remove the listener and set your clockSync instance to offline when done (un-mounting components, shutting down, etc.)

An on-demand method that will force a sync with an NTP server. Will not sync or update when offline.

NOTE: You generally do not need to invoke a manual sync since clockSync automatically runs sync according to the specified syncDelay interval (or its default).

An optional callback function may be supplied to monitor completion/failure of the requested sync. Callback will accept a single boolean parameter that indicates success or failure of the requested sync. Callback will always be given false when instance is offline.

clock.syncTime();

or