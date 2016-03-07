NOTE:

Clipboard API has been part of RN core since version 0.17, https://github.com/facebook/react-native/blob/master/Libraries/Components/Clipboard/Clipboard.js, #5. This project will not add any new features any more...

React Native component for getting or setting clipboard content

Usage

npm install react-native-clipboard --save

iOS

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name], Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-clipboard and add the RNClipboard.xcodeproj file

In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add the lib*.a from the RNClipboard project to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Click RNClipboard.xcodeproj file you added before in the project navigator and go the Build Settings tab. Make sure 'All' is toggled on (instead of 'Basic'). Look for Header Search Paths and make sure it contains both $(SRCROOT)/../react-native/React and $(SRCROOT)/../../React - mark both as recursive.

Run your project (Cmd+R)

Android

In android/setting.gradle

... include ':react-native-clipboard' project ( ':react-native-clipboard' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-clipboard/RNClipboardAndroid/app' )

In android/app/build.gradle

... dependencies { ... compile project ( ':react-native-clipboard' ) }

register module (in MainActivity.java)

import com.davidsandor.rnclipboardandroid.RNClipboardAndroidPackage;; public class MainActivity extends Activity implements DefaultHardwareBackBtnHandler { ...... protected void onCreate (Bundle savedInstanceState) { super .onCreate(savedInstanceState); mReactRootView = new ReactRootView( this ); mReactInstanceManager = ReactInstanceManager.builder() .setApplication(getApplication()) .setBundleAssetName( "index.android.bundle" ) .setJSMainModuleName( "index.android" ) .addPackage( new MainReactPackage()) .addPackage( new RNClipboardAndroidPackage()) .setUseDeveloperSupport(BuildConfig.DEBUG) .setInitialLifecycleState(LifecycleState.RESUMED) .build(); mReactRootView.startReactApplication(mReactInstanceManager, "example" , null ); setContentView(mReactRootView); } ...... }

