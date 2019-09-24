React Native component for creating circular slider.

Example app – inspired by Apple's Bedtime ⏰

(It's just an example what you can achieve – with this package you can create any circular slider)

Installation

Install library and react-native-svg npm i --save react- native -circular-slider react- native -svg Link native code for SVG react- native link react- native -svg

Usage

Import Circular Slider

import CircularSlider from 'react-native-circular-slider' ;

Use as follows:

<CircularSlider startAngle={ this .state.startAngle} angleLength={ this .state.angleLength} onUpdate={({ startAngle, angleLength }) => this .setState({ startAngle, angleLength })} segments={ 5 } strokeWidth={ 40 } radius={ 145 } gradientColorFrom= "#ff9800" gradientColorTo= "#ffcf00" showClockFace clockFaceColor= "#9d9d9d" bgCircleColor= "#171717" stopIcon={<G> < Path ... /> </ G > } startIcon={<G> < Path ... /> </ G > } />

Configuration

You can configure the passing by following props:

startAngle – angle where the slider starts (from 0 to 2π)

– angle where the slider starts (from 0 to 2π) angleLength - length of the slider (from 0 to 2π)

- length of the slider (from 0 to 2π) onUpdate({ startAngle, angleLength }) - when slider is moved, onUpdate(data) is triggered, where data is an object of new values of startAngle and angleLength.

- when slider is moved, onUpdate(data) is triggered, where data is an object of new values of startAngle and angleLength. segments (optional) - SVG doesn't support canonical gradients, so it's imitated by using multiple linear gradients across the slider. In most cases 5 should be fine.

- SVG doesn't support canonical gradients, so it's imitated by using multiple linear gradients across the slider. In most cases 5 should be fine. strokeWidth (optional) - width of slider

- width of slider radius (optional) - size of the slider

- size of the slider gradientColorFrom (optional) - initial gradient color

- initial gradient color gradientColorTo (optional) - final gradient color

- final gradient color showClockFace (optional) - if component should render clock face

- if component should render clock face bgCircleColor (optional) - color of the circle under the slider (pathway for a slider)

- color of the circle under the slider (pathway for a slider) stopIcon (optional) - SVG Path for a stop icon (see the example)

- SVG Path for a stop icon (see the example) startIcon (optional) - SVG Path for a start icon (see the example)

Working example app

With XCode

You'll find working example in the example directory of this repository. You can run it by:

git clone https://github.com/bgryszko/react-native-circular-slider.git cd react-native-circular-slider/example/Bedtime npm install open ios/Bedtime.xcodeproj

XCode will open. Click Run button and that's it.

With Exponent

The easiest way to run it is with Exponent: https://getexponent.com/@community/bedtime

If you'd rather build it locally, follow these steps:

Download XDE Clone the repo and install dependencies git clone https://github.com/bgryszko/react-native-circular-slider.git cd react-native-circular-slider/example-exponent/Bedtime npm install Open the project with XDE

Author

Bartosz Gryszko (b@gryszko.com)

License

MIT