openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnc

react-native-circular-slider-re

by Bart Gryszko
1.0.2 (see all)

React Native component for creating circular slider 🔘

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

764

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

license Version Twitter Follow

react-native-circular-slider 🔘

React Native component for creating circular slider.

Example app – inspired by Apple's Bedtime ⏰

(It's just an example what you can achieve – with this package you can create any circular slider)

image

Installation

  1. Install library and react-native-svg

    npm i --save react-native-circular-slider react-native-svg

  2. Link native code for SVG

    react-native link react-native-svg

Usage

Import Circular Slider

import CircularSlider from 'react-native-circular-slider';

Use as follows:

<CircularSlider
  startAngle={this.state.startAngle}
  angleLength={this.state.angleLength}
  onUpdate={({ startAngle, angleLength }) => this.setState({ startAngle, angleLength })}
  segments={5}
  strokeWidth={40}
  radius={145}
  gradientColorFrom="#ff9800"
  gradientColorTo="#ffcf00"
  showClockFace
  clockFaceColor="#9d9d9d"
  bgCircleColor="#171717"
  stopIcon={<G><Path .../></G>}
  startIcon={<G><Path .../></G>}
/>

Configuration

You can configure the passing by following props:

  • startAngle – angle where the slider starts (from 0 to 2π)
  • angleLength - length of the slider (from 0 to 2π)
  • onUpdate({ startAngle, angleLength }) - when slider is moved, onUpdate(data) is triggered, where data is an object of new values of startAngle and angleLength.
  • segments (optional) - SVG doesn't support canonical gradients, so it's imitated by using multiple linear gradients across the slider. In most cases 5 should be fine.
  • strokeWidth (optional) - width of slider
  • radius (optional) - size of the slider
  • gradientColorFrom (optional) - initial gradient color
  • gradientColorTo (optional) - final gradient color
  • showClockFace (optional) - if component should render clock face
  • bgCircleColor (optional) - color of the circle under the slider (pathway for a slider)
  • stopIcon (optional) - SVG Path for a stop icon (see the example)
  • startIcon (optional) - SVG Path for a start icon (see the example)

Working example app

With XCode

You'll find working example in the example directory of this repository. You can run it by:

git clone https://github.com/bgryszko/react-native-circular-slider.git
cd  react-native-circular-slider/example/Bedtime
npm install
open ios/Bedtime.xcodeproj

XCode will open. Click Run button and that's it.

With Exponent

The easiest way to run it is with Exponent: https://getexponent.com/@community/bedtime

If you'd rather build it locally, follow these steps:

  1. Download XDE

  2. Clone the repo and install dependencies

    git clone https://github.com/bgryszko/react-native-circular-slider.git
cd  react-native-circular-slider/example-exponent/Bedtime
npm install

  3. Open the project with XDE

Author

Bartosz Gryszko (b@gryszko.com)

For new components and updates follow me on twitter.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial