Path-esque circular action menu inspired by CircularFloatingActionMenu.

Installation

npm i react-native-circular-action-menu --save

Usage

First, require it from your app's JavaScript files with:

import ActionButton from 'react-native-circular-action-menu' ;

ActionButton

ActionButton component is the main component which wraps everything and provides a couple of props (see Config below).

ActionButton.Item specifies an Action Button. You have to include at least 1 ActionButton.Item .

Example

The following Basic example can be found in example/Basic .

import React, { Component, StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native' ; import ActionButton from 'react-native-circular-action-menu' ; import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/Ionicons' ; class App extends Component { render() { return ( <View style={{flex:1, backgroundColor: '#f3f3f3'}}> {/*Rest of App come ABOVE the action button component!*/} <ActionButton buttonColor="rgba(231,76,60,1)"> <ActionButton.Item buttonColor='#9b59b6' title="New Task" onPress={() => console.log("notes tapped!")}> <Icon name="android-create" style={styles.actionButtonIcon} /> </ActionButton.Item> <ActionButton.Item buttonColor='#3498db' title="Notifications" onPress={() => {}}> <Icon name="android-notifications-none" style={styles.actionButtonIcon} /> </ActionButton.Item> <ActionButton.Item buttonColor='#1abc9c' title="All Tasks" onPress={() => {}}> <Icon name="android-done-all" style={styles.actionButtonIcon} /> </ActionButton.Item> </ActionButton> </View> ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ actionButtonIcon: { fontSize: 20, height: 22, color: 'white', }, });

This will create a floating Button in the bottom right corner with 3 action buttons. Also this example uses react-native-vector-icons for the button Icons.

FAB Example

<ActionButton buttonColor= "rgba(231,76,60,1)" onPress={() => { console .log( "hi" )}} />

Configuration

Property Type Default Description active boolean false action buttons visible or not autoInactive boolean true Auto hide ActionButtons when ActionButton.Item is pressed. position string "center" one of: left center and right radius number 100 radius of menu bgColor string "transparent" color of overlay when ActionButtons are visible buttonColor string "rgba(0,0,0,1)" background color of the +Button (must be rgba value!) btnOutRange string props.buttonColor button background color to animate to outRangeScale number 1 changes size of button during animation onPress function null fires, when ActionButton is tapped onLongPress function null fires, when ActionButton is long pressed onOverlayPress function null fires, when Overlay is pressed icon Component + Custom component for ActionButton Icon backdrop Component false Custom component for use as Backdrop (i.e. BlurView, VibrancyView) degrees number 135 degrees to rotate icon