Path-esque circular action menu inspired by CircularFloatingActionMenu.
npm i react-native-circular-action-menu --save
First, require it from your app's JavaScript files with:
import ActionButton from 'react-native-circular-action-menu';
ActionButton component is the main component which wraps everything and provides a couple of props (see Config below).
ActionButton.Item specifies an Action Button. You have to include at least 1
ActionButton.Item.
The following Basic example can be found in
example/Basic.
import React, { Component, StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native';
import ActionButton from 'react-native-circular-action-menu';
import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/Ionicons';
class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<View style={{flex:1, backgroundColor: '#f3f3f3'}}>
{/*Rest of App come ABOVE the action button component!*/}
<ActionButton buttonColor="rgba(231,76,60,1)">
<ActionButton.Item buttonColor='#9b59b6' title="New Task" onPress={() => console.log("notes tapped!")}>
<Icon name="android-create" style={styles.actionButtonIcon} />
</ActionButton.Item>
<ActionButton.Item buttonColor='#3498db' title="Notifications" onPress={() => {}}>
<Icon name="android-notifications-none" style={styles.actionButtonIcon} />
</ActionButton.Item>
<ActionButton.Item buttonColor='#1abc9c' title="All Tasks" onPress={() => {}}>
<Icon name="android-done-all" style={styles.actionButtonIcon} />
</ActionButton.Item>
</ActionButton>
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
actionButtonIcon: {
fontSize: 20,
height: 22,
color: 'white',
},
});
This will create a floating Button in the bottom right corner with 3 action buttons.
Also this example uses
react-native-vector-icons for the button Icons.
<ActionButton
buttonColor="rgba(231,76,60,1)"
onPress={() => { console.log("hi")}}
/>
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|active
|boolean
|false
|action buttons visible or not
|autoInactive
|boolean
|true
|Auto hide ActionButtons when ActionButton.Item is pressed.
|position
|string
|"center"
|one of:
left
center and
right
|radius
|number
|100
|radius of menu
|bgColor
|string
|"transparent"
|color of overlay when ActionButtons are visible
|buttonColor
|string
|"rgba(0,0,0,1)"
|background color of the +Button (must be rgba value!)
|btnOutRange
|string
|props.buttonColor
|button background color to animate to
|outRangeScale
|number
|1
|changes size of button during animation
|onPress
|function
|null
|fires, when ActionButton is tapped
|onLongPress
|function
|null
|fires, when ActionButton is long pressed
|onOverlayPress
|function
|null
|fires, when Overlay is pressed
|icon
|Component
|+
|Custom component for ActionButton Icon
|backdrop
|Component
|false
|Custom component for use as Backdrop (i.e. BlurView, VibrancyView)
|degrees
|number
|135
|degrees to rotate icon
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|onPress
|func
|null
|required function, triggers when a button is tapped
|buttonColor
|string
|same as + button
|background color of the Button
|startDegree
|number
|0
|degrees to start the rotation of the Item
|endDegree
|number
|720
|degrees to end the rotation of the Item